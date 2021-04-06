SYNNEX : Hyve Solutions Leverages Latest 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors for its Customers

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyve Solutions Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) and a leading provider of hyperscale digital infrastructures, today announced it is incorporating the latest 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors across its storage, general compute and AI platforms to enable its customers to benefit from the significant performance gains.

Available now, Hyve's HS9219 motherboard with 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors are designed for flexibility, by supporting a number of systems to meet a variety of customer requirements.

"Hyve is working closely with our customers to employ this industry-leading technology designed to dramatically benefit a wide range of diverse and challenging HPC and AI applications," said Steve Ichinaga, President of Hyve Solutions and Hyve Design Solutions. "Through our deep relationship with Intel, we've incorporated the new processors into our platforms to ensure that Hyve has leveraged the significant advances in order for our customers to unleash the full value of their data."

For Hyve's customers, adoption of the latest generation of Intel processors is expected to bring a 150 percent increase in I/O bandwidth for AI and storage applications and a 50 percent increase in performance for general compute applications. Optimized for the cloud, enterprise, HPC, network and IoT workloads, the processors deliver built-in crypto acceleration.

The latest 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors implement ground-breaking innovations in core architecture and security, plus improved memory bandwidth and higher core counts.

"We are pleased to work with Hyve to help ensure their platforms take advantage of the speed, I/O bandwidth and PCIe Gen 4 capabilities of the latest 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors," said Greg Ernst, Intel Vice President and General Manager, US Sales. "We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Hyve to further its technical expertise in platforms that meet the complex requirements of its customers while providing flexibility and reliability."

To learn more about the latest processors and Hyve, visit hyvesolutions.com.

About Hyve Solutions

Hyve Solutions is a leader in the design to worldwide deployment of hyperscale digital infrastructures. In partnership with customers, Hyve leverages deep-seated industry experience and strong vendor partnerships to design and deliver purpose-built server, storage, and networking solutions to meet datacenter demands for today and beyond. Hyve Solutions Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX). For more information about Hyve Solutions, visit hyvesolutions.com, email sales@hyvesolutions.com or call (855) 869-6873.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading provider of a comprehensive range of distribution, systems design and integration services for the technology industry to a wide range of enterprises. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at synnex.com.

