    2347   TW0002347002

SYNNEX TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

(2347)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Act for subsidiary to announce disposal of sound income fund

10/27/2021 | 06:38am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Synnex Technology International Corp.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/10/27 Time of announcement 18:19:25
Subject 
 Act for subsidiary to announce disposal
of sound income fund
Date of events 2021/10/27 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying assets (if preferred shares, the terms
and conditions of issuance shall also be indicated, e.g., dividend yield,
etc.):
Synnex Distributions (China) Ltd.:
The RMB financial product of China CITIC Bank
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/10/27
3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction:
RMB50,000,000
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):
China CITIC Bank�FNone
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:NA
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:NA
7.Matters related to the current disposal of creditors' rights (including
types of collaterals of the disposed creditor��s rights; if creditor's
rights over a related party, announcement shall be made of the name of the
related party and the book amount of the creditor's rights, currently being
disposed of, over such related party):NA
8.Profit or loss from the disposal (not applicable in cases of acquisition
of securities) (those with deferral should provide a table explaining
recognition):
Profit RMB66,329
9.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary
amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms
and conditions:Pay in lump sum
10.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
Follow company authorization guideline
11.Net worth per share of the Company's underlying securities acquired or
disposed of:NA
12.Cumulative no.of shares held (including the current transaction), their
monetary amount, shareholding percentage, and status of any restriction of
rights (e.g., pledges), as of the present moment:
RMB350,000,000
13.Current ratio of securities investment (including the current trade, as
listed in article 3 of Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of
Assets by Public Companies) to the total assets and equity attributable to
owners of the parent as shown in the most recent financial statement and
working capital as shown in the most recent financial statement as of the
present:
Current ratio to the total assets:3.57%
Current ratio to the shareholder's equity:6.78%
Operating capital:-NT$37,117,082,000
14.Broker and broker's fee:None
15.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:Investment
16.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:None
17.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is
a related party:None
18.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA
19.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the Audit Committee:NA
20.Whether the CPA issued an unreasonable opinion regarding the current
transaction:NA
21.Name of the CPA firm:NA
22.Name of the CPA:NA
23.Practice certificate number of the CPA:NA
24.Whether the transaction involved in change of business model:None
25.Details on change of business model:NA
26.Details on transactions with the counterparty for the past year and the
expected coming year:NA
27.Source of funds:NA
28.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Synnex Technology International Corporation published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 10:37:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 390 B 14 025 M 14 025 M
Net income 2021 12 864 M 462 M 462 M
Net Debt 2021 47 701 M 1 715 M 1 715 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,91x
Yield 2021 8,26%
Capitalization 88 902 M 3 198 M 3 196 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,35x
EV / Sales 2022 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 5 153
Free-Float 75,7%
Chart SYNNEX TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Synnex Technology International Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYNNEX TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 53,30 TWD
Average target price 66,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shu Wu Tu President & Director
Pi Hsiu Huang Chief Financial Officer
Yi Ju Chen Vice Director-Finance
Feng Chiang Miao Chairman
Yung Tu Wei Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYNNEX TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION13.40%3 198
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.50.38%84 323
HP INC.22.57%34 737
GOERTEK INC.17.12%22 810
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC41.68%19 901
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY25.57%19 464