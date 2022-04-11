Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Synnex Technology International Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2347   TW0002347002

SYNNEX TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

(2347)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-07
76.00 TWD   +1.33%
10:12aSYNNEX TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL : Correction for March 2022 monthly revenue announcement
PU
04/07SYNNEX TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL : Act for subsidiary to announce obtaining of sound income fund
PU
04/01SYNNEX TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL : Act for subsidiary to announce obtaining of sound income fund
PU
Synnex Technology International : Correction for March 2022 monthly revenue announcement

04/11/2022 | 10:12am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Synnex Technology International Corp.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/04/11 Time of announcement 21:53:05
Subject 
 Correction for March 2022 monthly revenue announcement
Date of events 2022/04/11 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/11
2.Company name:Synnex Technology International Corporation
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself"
or "subsidiaries"):the company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:
Correction net revenue in March of last year
6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:
Monthly revenue announcement
7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected:
Net revenue for March 2021: NT$40,261,851 thousand;
an increase of 0.14% to the same period in 2022.
8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction:
Net revenue for March 2021: NT$33,210,219 thousand;
an increase of 22% to the same period in 2022.
9.Countermeasures:Publish an announcement at the
Public Information Post System and correct
the monthly revenue announcement.
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Synnex Technology International Corporation published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 14:10:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
