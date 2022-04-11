Synnex Technology International : Correction for March 2022 monthly revenue announcement
04/11/2022 | 10:12am EDT
Provided by: Synnex Technology International Corp.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/04/11
Time of announcement
21:53:05
Subject
Correction for March 2022 monthly revenue announcement
Date of events
2022/04/11
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/11
2.Company name:Synnex Technology International Corporation
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself"
or "subsidiaries"):the company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:
Correction net revenue in March of last year
6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:
Monthly revenue announcement
7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected:
Net revenue for March 2021: NT$40,261,851 thousand;
an increase of 0.14% to the same period in 2022.
8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction:
Net revenue for March 2021: NT$33,210,219 thousand;
an increase of 22% to the same period in 2022.
9.Countermeasures:Publish an announcement at the
Public Information Post System and correct
the monthly revenue announcement.
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
