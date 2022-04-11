Synnex Technology International : Correction for March 2022 monthly revenue announcement

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/11 2.Company name:Synnex Technology International Corporation 3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or "subsidiaries"):the company itself 4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:NA 5.Cause of occurrence: Correction net revenue in March of last year 6.Information items/ statements to be corrected: Monthly revenue announcement 7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected: Net revenue for March 2021: NT$40,261,851 thousand; an increase of 0.14% to the same period in 2022. 8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction: Net revenue for March 2021: NT$33,210,219 thousand; an increase of 22% to the same period in 2022. 9.Countermeasures:Publish an announcement at the Public Information Post System and correct the monthly revenue announcement. 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None