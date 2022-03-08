Log in
Synnex Technology International : The additional endorsement/guarantee amount granted by Synnex Technology International Corporation is over 5% of the Company's net worth.

03/08/2022 | 05:11am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Synnex Technology International Corp.
SEQ_NO 4 Date of announcement 2022/03/08 Time of announcement 18:00:36
Subject 
 The additional endorsement/guarantee amount
granted by Synnex Technology International Corporation
is over 5% of the Company's net worth.
Date of events 2022/03/08 To which item it meets paragraph 22
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/08
2.For the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, please
specify name of endorsed/guaranteed company, its relationship with
the Company providing endorsements/guarantees, the ceiling on the
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the original amount of
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of the current additional
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of
endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD), the
actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees were
made (thousand NTD), and the reason for the current additional
endorsements/guarantees:
1.
(1)Compamy name:Synnex Technology International (HK) Ltd.
(2)relationship with the Company: 100% owned subsidiary
(3)the ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees:NT$63,610,564 thousand
(4)the original amount of endorsements/guarantees:NT$7,568,757 thousand
(5)the amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees:
NT$2,972,025 thousand
(6)the amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence
of the event:NT$10,540,782 thousand
(7)the actual loaned amount of the company who was made the
endorsements/guarantees:NT$5,988,044 thousand
(8)the reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees:
Business requirements
2.
(1)Compamy name:Syntech Asia Ltd.
(2)relationship with the Company: 100% owned subsidiary
(3)the ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees:NT$63,610,564 thousand
(4)the original amount of endorsements/guarantees:NT$10,226,597 thousand
(5)the amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees:
NT$1,415,250 thousand
(6)the amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence
of the event:NT$11,641,847 thousand
(7)the actual loaned amount of the company who was made the
endorsements/guarantees:NT$9,697,775 thousand
(8)the reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees:
Business requirements
3.
(1)Compamy name:Trade Vanguard Global Ltd.
(2)relationship with the Company: 100% owned subsidiary
(3)the ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees:NT$63,610,564 thousand
(4)the original amount of endorsements/guarantees:NT$0 thousand
(5)the amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees:
NT$1,415,250 thousand
(6)the amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence
of the event:NT$1,415,250 thousand
(7)the actual loaned amount of the company who was made the
endorsements/guarantees:NT$0 thousand
(8)the reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees:
Business requirements
3.For collaterals provided by the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made, the content and the value (thousand NTD):
NT$0
4.For the latest financial statements of the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made, the Capital (thousand NTD) and Cumulative
gains/losses (thousand NTD):
Capital:NT$13,285,575 thousand
Accmulated Profit/loss:NT$10,019,145 thousand
5.For termination of endorsement/guarantee obligations, the condition and
the date:when the facts are extinct
6.The total amount of the ceiling on endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):
NT$127,221,128 thousand
7.The total amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence
(thousand NTD):NT$63,833,689 thousand
8.The amount of endorsements/guarantees as a percentage of the
public company's net worth on the latest financial report as of the date of
occurrence:100.35%
9.The aggregate amount of equity method investments,
endorsements/guarantees, and monetary loans extended to others as a
percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial
statements:107.65%
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Synnex Technology International Corporation published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 10:10:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
