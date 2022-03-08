Synnex Technology International : The additional endorsement/guarantee amount granted by Synnex Technology International Corporation is over 5% of the Company's net worth.

|
Statement
|
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/08
2.For the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, please
specify name of endorsed/guaranteed company, its relationship with
the Company providing endorsements/guarantees, the ceiling on the
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the original amount of
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of the current additional
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of
endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD), the
actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees were
made (thousand NTD), and the reason for the current additional
endorsements/guarantees:
1.
(1)Compamy name:Synnex Technology International (HK) Ltd.
(2)relationship with the Company: 100% owned subsidiary
(3)the ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees:NT$63,610,564 thousand
(4)the original amount of endorsements/guarantees:NT$7,568,757 thousand
(5)the amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees:
NT$2,972,025 thousand
(6)the amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence
of the event:NT$10,540,782 thousand
(7)the actual loaned amount of the company who was made the
endorsements/guarantees:NT$5,988,044 thousand
(8)the reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees:
Business requirements
2.
(1)Compamy name:Syntech Asia Ltd.
(2)relationship with the Company: 100% owned subsidiary
(3)the ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees:NT$63,610,564 thousand
(4)the original amount of endorsements/guarantees:NT$10,226,597 thousand
(5)the amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees:
NT$1,415,250 thousand
(6)the amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence
of the event:NT$11,641,847 thousand
(7)the actual loaned amount of the company who was made the
endorsements/guarantees:NT$9,697,775 thousand
(8)the reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees:
Business requirements
3.
(1)Compamy name:Trade Vanguard Global Ltd.
(2)relationship with the Company: 100% owned subsidiary
(3)the ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees:NT$63,610,564 thousand
(4)the original amount of endorsements/guarantees:NT$0 thousand
(5)the amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees:
NT$1,415,250 thousand
(6)the amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence
of the event:NT$1,415,250 thousand
(7)the actual loaned amount of the company who was made the
endorsements/guarantees:NT$0 thousand
(8)the reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees:
Business requirements
3.For collaterals provided by the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made, the content and the value (thousand NTD):
NT$0
4.For the latest financial statements of the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made, the Capital (thousand NTD) and Cumulative
gains/losses (thousand NTD):
Capital:NT$13,285,575 thousand
Accmulated Profit/loss:NT$10,019,145 thousand
5.For termination of endorsement/guarantee obligations, the condition and
the date:when the facts are extinct
6.The total amount of the ceiling on endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):
NT$127,221,128 thousand
7.The total amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence
(thousand NTD):NT$63,833,689 thousand
8.The amount of endorsements/guarantees as a percentage of the
public company's net worth on the latest financial report as of the date of
occurrence:100.35%
9.The aggregate amount of equity method investments,
endorsements/guarantees, and monetary loans extended to others as a
percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial
statements:107.65%
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.