Synnex Technology International : The additional endorsement/guarantee amount granted by Synnex Technology International Corporation is over 5% of the Company's net worth.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/08 2.For the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, please specify name of endorsed/guaranteed company, its relationship with the Company providing endorsements/guarantees, the ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the original amount of endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD), the actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees were made (thousand NTD), and the reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees: 1. (1)Compamy name:Synnex Technology International (HK) Ltd. (2)relationship with the Company: 100% owned subsidiary (3)the ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees:NT$63,610,564 thousand (4)the original amount of endorsements/guarantees:NT$7,568,757 thousand (5)the amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees: NT$2,972,025 thousand (6)the amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence of the event:NT$10,540,782 thousand (7)the actual loaned amount of the company who was made the endorsements/guarantees:NT$5,988,044 thousand (8)the reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees: Business requirements 2. (1)Compamy name:Syntech Asia Ltd. (2)relationship with the Company: 100% owned subsidiary (3)the ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees:NT$63,610,564 thousand (4)the original amount of endorsements/guarantees:NT$10,226,597 thousand (5)the amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees: NT$1,415,250 thousand (6)the amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence of the event:NT$11,641,847 thousand (7)the actual loaned amount of the company who was made the endorsements/guarantees:NT$9,697,775 thousand (8)the reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees: Business requirements 3. (1)Compamy name:Trade Vanguard Global Ltd. (2)relationship with the Company: 100% owned subsidiary (3)the ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees:NT$63,610,564 thousand (4)the original amount of endorsements/guarantees:NT$0 thousand (5)the amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees: NT$1,415,250 thousand (6)the amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence of the event:NT$1,415,250 thousand (7)the actual loaned amount of the company who was made the endorsements/guarantees:NT$0 thousand (8)the reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees: Business requirements 3.For collaterals provided by the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, the content and the value (thousand NTD): NT$0 4.For the latest financial statements of the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, the Capital (thousand NTD) and Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD): Capital:NT$13,285,575 thousand Accmulated Profit/loss:NT$10,019,145 thousand 5.For termination of endorsement/guarantee obligations, the condition and the date:when the facts are extinct 6.The total amount of the ceiling on endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD): NT$127,221,128 thousand 7.The total amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD):NT$63,833,689 thousand 8.The amount of endorsements/guarantees as a percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial report as of the date of occurrence:100.35% 9.The aggregate amount of equity method investments, endorsements/guarantees, and monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements:107.65% 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.