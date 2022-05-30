Synnex Technology International : To announce the important resolutions of 2022 shareholders' meeting

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/05/30 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation: Approved the proposal for the distribution of 2021 net profits. 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter: Approved the revision of "Company Articles of Association". 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Approved the 2021 financial statements. 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:By-election of the directors. 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: (a)Approved the revision of "Operating Procedures of Aquisition or Disposal of Assets". (b)Approved the revision of "Operating Procedures of Financial Derivatives". (c)To release the directors from the non-competition restrictions. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.