    2347   TW0002347002

SYNNEX TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

(2347)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-26
70.60 TWD    0.00%
11:39aSYNNEX TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL : To announce the important resolutions of 2022 shareholders' meeting
PU
11:29aSYNNEX TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL : Act for subsidiary to announce disposal of sound income fund
PU
05/25SYNNEX TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL : Revise 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting Handbook and Meeting Information
PU
Synnex Technology International : To announce the important resolutions of 2022 shareholders' meeting

05/30/2022 | 11:39am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Synnex Technology International Corp.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/05/30 Time of announcement 18:17:45
Subject 
 To announce the important resolutions of 2022
shareholders' meeting
Date of events 2022/05/30 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/05/30
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
  compensation:
Approved the proposal for the distribution of 2021 net profits.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
Approved the revision of "Company Articles of Association".
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Approved the 2021 financial statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
  supervisors:By-election of the directors.
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
(a)Approved the revision of "Operating Procedures of Aquisition or
Disposal of Assets".
(b)Approved the revision of "Operating Procedures of Financial
Derivatives".
(c)To release the directors from the non-competition restrictions.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Synnex Technology International Corporation published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 15:38:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
