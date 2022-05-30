Synnex Technology International : To announce the important resolutions of 2022 shareholders' meeting
05/30/2022 | 11:39am EDT
Provided by: Synnex Technology International Corp.
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/05/30
Time of announcement
18:17:45
Subject
To announce the important resolutions of 2022
shareholders' meeting
Date of events
2022/05/30
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/05/30
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:
Approved the proposal for the distribution of 2021 net profits.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
Approved the revision of "Company Articles of Association".
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Approved the 2021 financial statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:By-election of the directors.
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
(a)Approved the revision of "Operating Procedures of Aquisition or
Disposal of Assets".
(b)Approved the revision of "Operating Procedures of Financial
Derivatives".
(c)To release the directors from the non-competition restrictions.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
Synnex Technology International Corporation published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 15:38:09 UTC.