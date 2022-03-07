Synnex Technology International : will attend Yuanta Securities investor conference
03/07/2022 | 04:49am EST
Today's Information
Provided by: Synnex Technology International Corp.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/03/07
Time of announcement
17:25:22
Subject
Synnex will attend Yuanta Securities
investor conference
Date of events
2022/03/14
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/03/14
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
11F., No.75, Sec. 3, Minsheng E. Rd., Zhongshan Dist.,
Taipei City, Taiwan (R.O.C.)
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:The main contents
will involve Synnex's business overview.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:
More conference information please visit Synnex official website
Investors page (http://www.synnex-grp.com/en)
Synnex Technology International Corporation published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 09:48:01 UTC.