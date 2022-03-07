Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Synnex Technology International Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2347   TW0002347002

SYNNEX TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

(2347)
Synnex Technology International : will attend Yuanta Securities investor conference

03/07/2022 | 04:49am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Synnex Technology International Corp.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/07 Time of announcement 17:25:22
Subject 
 Synnex will attend Yuanta Securities
investor conference
Date of events 2022/03/14 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/03/14
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
11F., No.75, Sec. 3, Minsheng E. Rd., Zhongshan Dist.,
Taipei City, Taiwan (R.O.C.)
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:The main contents
will involve Synnex's business overview.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:
More conference information please visit Synnex official website
Investors page (http://www.synnex-grp.com/en)

Disclaimer

Synnex Technology International Corporation published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 09:48:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
