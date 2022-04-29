Synnex Technology International : will attend Yuanta Securities investor conference
04/29/2022 | 04:12am EDT
Today's Information
Provided by: Synnex Technology International Corp.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/04/29
Time of announcement
15:51:15
Subject
Synnex will attend Yuanta Securities investor conference
Date of events
2022/05/06
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/05/06
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
11F., No.75, Sec. 3, Minsheng E. Rd., Zhongshan Dist.,
Taipei City, Taiwan (R.O.C.), Synchronous video conferencing
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
The main contents will involve Synnex's business overview
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:
More conference information please visit Synnex official website
-Investors page (http://www.synnex-grp.com/en)
Synnex Technology International Corporation published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 08:11:05 UTC.