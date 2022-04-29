Log in
    2347   TW0002347002

SYNNEX TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

(2347)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-27
76.50 TWD   +1.32%
04:12aSYNNEX TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL : will attend Yuanta Securities investor conference
PU
04/27SYNNEX TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL : Act for subsidiary to announce disposal of sound income fund
PU
04/20SYNNEX TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL : Announcement of the record date for cash dividend
PU
Synnex Technology International : will attend Yuanta Securities investor conference

04/29/2022 | 04:12am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Synnex Technology International Corp.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/04/29 Time of announcement 15:51:15
Subject 
 Synnex will attend Yuanta Securities investor conference
Date of events 2022/05/06 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/05/06
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
11F., No.75, Sec. 3, Minsheng E. Rd., Zhongshan Dist.,
Taipei City, Taiwan (R.O.C.), Synchronous video conferencing
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
The main contents will involve Synnex's business overview
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:
More conference information please visit Synnex official website
-Investors page (http://www.synnex-grp.com/en)

Disclaimer

Synnex Technology International Corporation published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 08:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 441 B 14 920 M 14 920 M
Net income 2022 11 309 M 383 M 383 M
Net Debt 2022 40 124 M 1 358 M 1 358 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,3x
Yield 2022 5,88%
Capitalization 128 B 4 320 M 4 320 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,38x
EV / Sales 2023 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 5 153
Free-Float 75,7%
Chart SYNNEX TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Synnex Technology International Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYNNEX TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 76,50 TWD
Average target price 79,50 TWD
Spread / Average Target 3,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shu Wu Tu President & Director
Pi Hsiu Huang Chief Financial Officer
Yi Ju Chen Vice Director-Finance
Feng Chiang Miao Chairman
Yung Tu Wei Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYNNEX TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION15.56%4 320
HP INC.-0.24%38 395
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-17.13%35 397
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-0.44%19 996
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-27.27%17 873
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED-19.64%11 049