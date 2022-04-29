Synnex Technology International : will attend Yuanta Securities investor conference

Statement

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/05/06 2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:00 3.Location of institutional investor conference: 11F., No.75, Sec. 3, Minsheng E. Rd., Zhongshan Dist., Taipei City, Taiwan (R.O.C.), Synchronous video conferencing 4.Outline of institutional investor conference: The main contents will involve Synnex's business overview 5.Any other matters that need to be specified: More conference information please visit Synnex official website -Investors page (http://www.synnex-grp.com/en)