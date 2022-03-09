Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Synnex (Thailand) Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SYNEX   TH0981010000

SYNNEX (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(SYNEX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Synnex Thailand Public : Right adjustment of SYNE19C2203A

03/09/2022 | 05:41am EST
Date/Time
09 Mar 2022 17:19:40
Headline
Right adjustment of SYNE19C2203A
Symbol
SYNE19C2203A
Source
YUANTA
Full Detailed News 
                Right adjustment of DW / No right adjustment of DW

Subject                                  : Adjustment
Symbol                                   : SYNE19C2203A
The Full name                            : DERIVATIVE CALL WARRANTS ON SYNNEX 
(THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED ISSUED BY YUANTA SECURITIES (THAILAND) COMPANY
 LIMITED LAST TRADING IN MARCH 2022 # A
Before Exercise Price (THB/share)        : 31.50
After Exercise Price (THB/share)         : 30.845
Before Adjustment Exercise Ratio (DW :   : 11.20 : 1
share)
After Adjustment Exercise Ratio (DW :    : 10.96611 : 1
share)
After Adjustment Exercise Ratio          : 0.09119
(Calculate)
The reason for adjustment                : To ensure that the benefits of the 
Derivative Warrant holders are not less than the existing status according to
formula which is specified in the Term and Condition of Derivative Warrant
issuers and Derivative Warrant holders. The reasons for adjustment of this event
 are as follows:
 - dividend payment
Effective Date                           : 10-Mar-2022
Authorized Persons to Disclose           : Mr. Hsuan-Yi Chen
Information
Position                                 : Deputy Managing Director

______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Synnex (Thailand) pcl published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 10:40:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 40 113 M 1 208 M 1 208 M
Net income 2022 961 M 28,9 M 28,9 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,8x
Yield 2022 3,09%
Capitalization 20 845 M 628 M 628 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,52x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,47x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 24,9%
Chart SYNNEX (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Synnex (Thailand) Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYNNEX (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 24,60 THB
Average target price 30,85 THB
Spread / Average Target 25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sutida Mongkolsuthree Secretary & Manager-Finance Department
Narun Poomsiri Chief Financial Officer & Head-Legal
Supant Mongkolsuthree Chairman
Risa Pornpukdeewatana Vice President-Information Technology
Puttipan Tayarachkul Secretary, Director & Senior EVP-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYNNEX (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-32.60%628
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-10.56%38 378
HP INC.-5.42%37 531
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY2.03%20 919
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-19.84%19 826
GOERTEK INC.-31.79%19 518