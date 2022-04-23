Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Synopsys Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNPS   US8716071076

SYNOPSYS INC.

(SNPS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/22 04:00:01 pm EDT
285.00 USD   -3.55%
03:50pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Synopsys, Inc. - SNPS
PR
04/22Synopsys Named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing for Sixth Consecutive Year
AQ
04/21Synopsys Named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Application Security Testing for Sixth Consecutive Year
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Synopsys, Inc. - SNPS

04/23/2022 | 03:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, April 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Synopsys, Inc. ("Synopsys" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SNPS).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Synopsys and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On April 13, 2022, Bloomberg published an article reporting that Synopsys "is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Commerce for possibly passing key technology to banned Chinese companies".  Citing "people familiar with the matter", the article reported that "[i]nvestigators are looking into allegations that Synopsys, working with affiliates in China, provided chip designs and software to Huawei Technologies Co.'s HiSilicon unit for manufacture at Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp."  As the article noted, "U.S. companies are barred from selling some types of technology to Huawei and SMIC because they've been designated as threats to national security by the Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security."  On this news, Synopsys's stock price fell sharply over the following two trading sessions.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-synopsys-inc---snps-301531435.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about SYNOPSYS INC.
03:50pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Synop..
PR
04/22Synopsys Named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Tes..
AQ
04/21Synopsys Named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Application Secu..
PR
04/19Synopsys Introduces Industry's Highest Performance Neural Processor IP
PR
04/19Synopsys, Inc. Introduces New Neural Processor IP
CI
04/18SYNOPSYS ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Synopsys, Inc. on Behalf of ..
BU
04/18Advanced Micro Devices Brings in New Chief Information Officer From Xilinx
MT
04/15SYNOPSYS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote ..
AQ
04/15Synopsys Ratifies Selection of KPMG as Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
CI
04/14INVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Synopsys, Inc. ..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SYNOPSYS INC.
More recommendations