Jan 5 (Reuters) -
* SYNOPSYS AND ANSYS NEAR $35 BILLION DEAL - WSJ Source text for Eikon: [http://tinyurl.com/mtpu94xa] Further company coverage:
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|480.84 USD
|-1.91%
|-5.62%
|-5.62%
|07:28pm
|Synopsys Reportedly in Advanced Discussions to Purchase Ansys for $35 Billion
|MT
|07:20pm
|Synopsys And Ansys Near $35 Billion Deal - WSJ
|RE
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|484.65 USD
|-1.13%
|-5.70%
|74 501 M $
|347.56 USD
|+0.99%
|-3.89%
|29 898 M $
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-5.70%
|74 501 M $
|-1.95%
|2735 B $
|-6.53%
|69 626 M $
|-4.97%
|60 876 M $
|-4.62%
|57 501 M $
|-6.46%
|35 360 M $
|-5.63%
|33 536 M $
|-1.58%
|27 017 M $
|-8.44%
|26 609 M $
|-0.05%
|25 645 M $