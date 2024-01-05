Synopsys Inc. specializes in the development and marketing of software programs aimed mainly at manufacturers of semi-conductors, computers and electronic equipment. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sale of software and hardware (83.1%): sale of software for the automation of integrated circuit design, pre-designed circuits for semiconductors, software and hardware for the validation of electronic systems, etc.; - provision of services (16.9%): consulting, maintenance and technical assistance services in the areas of software security, quality and compliance. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (46.2%), China (15.7%), Korea (10.5%), Europe (9.7%) and other (17.9%).

Sector Software