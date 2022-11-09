Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Synopsys Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNPS   US8716071076

SYNOPSYS INC.

(SNPS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-09 pm EST
290.08 USD   -0.51%
04:06pSynopsys Announces Earnings Release Date for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022
PR
11/08Close to an important medium term support level
MS
10/26Synopsys, Ansys and Keysight Launch New Design Flow for 5G, 6G Projects
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Synopsys Announces Earnings Release Date for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022

11/09/2022 | 04:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced it will report results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, after the market close. The company will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review its financial results and business outlook.

Financial and other statistical information to be discussed on this conference call will be available on the corporate website at www.synopsys.com immediately before the call. A live webcast will also be available on this site. Participants should access the live webcast at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A webcast replay can be accessed on the corporate website beginning Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at approximately 5:00 p.m. PT. The replay will be available until Synopsys announces its first quarter fiscal year 2023 results in February 2023. In addition, a dial-up replay of the conference call will be available beginning November 30, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. PT, ending on December 7, 2022, at midnight. The replay telephone number is USA +1-800-770-2030, and International +1-647-362-9199, conference ID 6444570.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As an S&P 500 company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and offers the industry's broadest portfolio of application security testing tools and services. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing more secure, high-quality code, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

Investor Contact:                                                               
Christine Salvi-Sullivan
Synopsys, Inc.
(650) 584-1901

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synopsys-announces-earnings-release-date-for-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2022-301673569.html

SOURCE Synopsys, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about SYNOPSYS INC.
04:06pSynopsys Announces Earnings Release Date for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022
PR
10/26Synopsys, Ansys and Keysight Launch New Design Flow for 5G, 6G Projects
MT
10/26Synopsys, Ansys and Keysight Accelerate 5G/6G SoC Designs with New mmWave Reference Flo..
CI
10/26Synopsys Collaborates with TSMC to Unleash System Innovation with Most Comprehensive Mu..
PR
10/26Synopsys Collaborates with TSMC to Unleash System Innovation with Most Comprehensive Mu..
CI
10/25SiFive and Synopsys Collaborate to Accelerate SoC Design
BU
10/25SiFive and Synopsys Collaborate to Accelerate SoC Design
CI
10/24Synopsys Advances Designs on TSMC N3E Process with Production-Proven EDA Flows and Broa..
PR
10/15Taiwan touts $900 million in new business from Silicon Valley meetings
RE
10/13Synopsys Inc : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SYNOPSYS INC.
More recommendations