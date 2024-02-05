SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Tom Herrmann, Global Vice President of Channels & Alliances, to the prestigious 2024 CRN® Channel Chiefs list for the third consecutive year. CRN's annual Channel Chiefs list recognizes the IT vendor and distribution executives who are driving strategy and setting the channel agenda for their companies.

Herrmann, an accomplished executive with more than 25 years of experience developing and leading enterprise channel sales, alliances, and partner programs, joined Synopsys in February 2021 to establish the Software Integrity Group's global partner program. Within the first two years of his tenure with Synopsys, CRN recognized Herrmann as a Channel Chief in 2022 and 2023 and awarded the Synopsys Partner Program with a prestigious 5-star rating in its Partner Program Guide both years.

"Under Tom's leadership, our partner program has experienced rapid growth and contributed to our business objectives in a significant way," said Jason Schmitt, General Manager of the Synopsys Software Integrity Group. "As a result of his team's efforts, we now work with more than 500 partners in 71 countries who have contributed to consistent double- and triple-digit year-over-year growth in most geographies."

"I'm honored to be named a CRN Channel Chief for the third year in a row," said Herrmann. "I believe this validates our strategy, the quality of our team, and our ability to execute hand-in-hand with our network of world-class partners. In the year ahead, we aim to increase our investment in MDF and joint demand generation with our partners. We will continue expanding our MSSP program with additional cloud offerings and we will reinforce our 'partner-first' approach to ensure profitability for our partners and the ease of doing business with Synopsys."

The Channel Chiefs list, released annually by CRN, showcases the top leaders throughout the IT channel ecosystem who work tirelessly to ensure mutual success with their partners and customers.

"These channel evangelists are dedicated to supporting solution providers and achieving growth by implementing robust partner programs and unique business strategies," said Jennifer Follett, VP, US Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. "Their efforts are instrumental in helping partners bring essential solutions to market. The Channel Company is pleased to acknowledge these prominent channel leaders and looks forward to chronicling their achievements throughout the year."

CRN's 2024 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2024 issue of CRN® Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

About the Synopsys Software Integrity Group

Synopsys Software Integrity Group provides integrated solutions that transform the way development teams build and deliver software, accelerating innovation while addressing business risk. Our industry-leading portfolio of software security products and services is the most comprehensive in the world and interoperates with third-party and open source tools, allowing organizations to leverage existing investments to build the security program that's best for them. Only Synopsys offers everything you need to build trust in your software. Learn more at www.synopsys.com/software.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As an S&P 500 company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and offers the industry's broadest portfolio of application security testing tools and services. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing more secure, high-quality code, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

