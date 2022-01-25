Synopsys : Oferta Pública de Distribuição de ações reservada a trabalhadores da Synopsys, Inc. - Documento Informativo (em Inglês)

EU INFORMATION DOCUMENT

UNDER THE EU PROSPECTUS REGULATION

SYNOPSYS, INC.

EMPLOYEE STOCK PURCHASE PLAN

INFORMATION DOCUMENT

IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ELIGIBLE EMPLOYEES

IN THE EUROPEAN UNION ("EU") / EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA ("EEA") / UNITED KINGDOM ("UK")

Introduction

Synopsys, Inc. (the "Company" or the "Issuer") offers to certain eligible employees (including employees in the EU/EEA/UK) the opportunity to purchase shares of the Company's common stock, par value USD

0.01 (the "Shares"), under the Synopsys, Inc. Employee Stock Purchase Plan, as amended (the "Plan"), at a discounted purchase price through contributions that are made by payroll deductions. This information document provides information about the number and nature of the securities and the reasons for and details of the offer. To that end, this information document describes the Issuer, the Plan, the grant of purchase rights under the Plan (the "Purchase Rights") and the Shares to be purchased. This information document was made available on February 1, 2022 and will remain valid through August 31, 2022.

Exemption from the EU Prospectus Regulation

To the extent offers to purchase Shares under the Plan are offers of securities to the public in the EU/EEA, the Issuer can claim an exemption from the obligation to publish a prospectus which meets the requirements set forth in Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 (the "Prospectus Regulation"). Article 1(4)(i) of the Prospectus Regulation exempts issuers from the obligation to publish a prospectus if the securities are offered to existing or former directors or employees by their employer or by an affiliated undertaking provided that the present document is made available to the eligible employees (the "Exemption"). Accordingly, in reliance on the Exemption, for offers under the Plan made after this information document is made available to eligible employees, the Issuer has not prepared or filed a prospectus with any competent regulatory authority in the EU/EEA or the UK1, and no such prospectus has been approved and/or published in the EU/EEA or the UK.

This document does not constitute a prospectus. Instead, this document contains the information that the Company must make available to employees in the EU/EEA and the UK in order to comply with the Exemption.

Information about the Issuer

The Issuer is a publicly traded U.S. corporation which has listed its Shares on the Global Select Market of the Nasdaq Stock Market (the "Nasdaq") under the ticker symbol "SNPS." Shares issued under the Plan will also be listed on the Nasdaq. You may ascertain the current per Share market price as traded on the Nasdaq at: https://www.nasdaq.com/market-activity/stocks/snps.

1 The exemption has been incorporated into UK domestic law in Rule 1.2.3 of the UK Prospectus Rules contained in the Financial

Conduct Authority's Handbook.

