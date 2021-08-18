Synopsys : Posts Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 (Form 8-K)

Synopsys Posts Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Q3 2021 Financial Highlights • Revenue: $1,057.1 million • GAAP earnings per share: $1.27 • Non-GAAP earnings per share: $1.81 MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - August 18, 2021 - Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS ) today reported results for its third quarter fiscal year 2021. Revenue for the third quarter was $1,057.1 million, compared to $964.1 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2020. 'Synopsys delivered excellent results in the fiscal third quarter, including record revenue and non-GAAP earnings, and we are substantially raising our fiscal 2021 targets. On a trailing-12-month basis, we surpassed the major milestone we set a few years ago: $4 billion in revenue and 30% non-GAAP operating margin.' said Aart de Geus, chairman and co-CEO of Synopsys. 'Vibrant markets, unparalleled technology innovations, and strong execution position us to continue to increase shareholder value going forward. As we look to next year and beyond, we are aiming at crossing $5 billion in revenue by 2023, with double-digit annual revenue growth and continuing margin expansion.' GAAP Results On a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis, net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was $198.6 million, or $1.27 per share, compared to $252.9 million, or $1.62 per share, for the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

Non-GAAP Results On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was $284.5 million, or $1.81 per share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $271.9 million, or $1.74 per share, for the third quarter of fiscal 2020. For a reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results, see 'GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation' and the accompanying tables below. Business Segments Synopsys reports revenue and operating income in two segments: (1) Semiconductor & System Design, which includes EDA tools, IP products, system integration solutions and associated services, and (2) Software Integrity, which includes security and quality solutions for software development across many industries. Further information regarding these segments is provided at the end of this press release. Financial Targets Synopsys also provided its consolidated financial targets for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2021. These financial targets assume that there are no further changes to the current U.S. government 'Entity List' restrictions for the rest of the fiscal year. These targets constitute forward-looking statements and are based on current expectations. For a discussion of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these targets, see 'Forward-Looking Statements' below. Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Targets (in millions except per share amounts) Q4 FY 2021 FY 2021 Low High Low High Revenue $ 1,138 $ 1,168 $ 4,190 $ 4,220 GAAP Expenses $ 924 $ 952 $ 3,431 $ 3,459 Non-GAAP Expenses $ 805 $ 815 $ 2,915 $ 2,925 Other Income (Expense) $ (5 ) $ (3 ) $ (6 ) $ (4 ) Normalized Annual Tax Rate (1) 16 % 16 % 16 % 16 % Outstanding Shares (fully diluted) 156 159 156 159 GAAP EPS $ 1.09 $ 1.25 $ 4.63 $ 4.79 Non-GAAP EPS $ 1.75 $ 1.80 $ 6.78 $ 6.83 Operating Cash Flow ~ $1,350 (1) Applied in non-GAAP net income calculations

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Synopsys continues to provide all information required in accordance with GAAP but believes evaluating its ongoing operating results may not be as useful if an investor is limited to reviewing only GAAP financial measures. Accordingly, Synopsys presents non-GAAP financial measures in reporting its financial results to provide investors with an additional tool to evaluate Synopsys' operating results in a manner that focuses on what Synopsys believes to be its core business operations and what Synopsys uses to evaluate its business operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Synopsys' management does not itself, nor does it suggest that investors should, consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Synopsys' management believes it is useful for itself and investors to review, as applicable, both GAAP information that includes: (i) the amortization of acquired intangible assets, (ii) the impact of stock compensation, (iii) acquisition-related costs, (iv) restructuring charges, (v) the effects of certain settlements, final judgments and loss contingencies related to legal proceedings, and (vi) the income tax effect of non-GAAPpre-tax adjustments; and the non-GAAP measures that exclude such information in order to assess the performance of Synopsys' business and for planning and forecasting in subsequent periods. Synopsys utilizes a normalized annual non-GAAP tax rate in the calculation of its non-GAAP measures to provide better consistency across interim reporting periods by eliminating the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items such as tax audit settlements, which can vary in size and frequency and not necessarily reflect our normal operations, and to more clearly align our tax rate with our expected geographic earnings mix. In projecting this rate, we evaluate our

historical and projected mix of U.S. and international profit before tax, excluding the non-GAAP adjustments described above. We also consider other factors including our current tax structure, our existing tax positions, and expected recurring tax incentives. On an annual basis, we re-evaluate this rate for significant events, including changes in tax laws and regulations, that may materially affect our projections. Based upon our review, our projected normalized annual non-GAAP tax rate remains 16% through fiscal year 2021. Whenever Synopsys uses a non-GAAP financial measure, it provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most closely applicable GAAP financial measure. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure as detailed below, as well as Item 2.02 of the Current Report on Form 8-K filed on August 18, 2021 for additional information about the measures Synopsys uses to evaluate its core business operations. Reconciliation of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP in the calculation of non-GAAP net income and earnings per share for the periods indicated below. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results (1) (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 31, July 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP net income $ 198,646 $ 252,911 $ 556,069 $ 466,892 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 20,440 23,649 60,437 70,277 Stock compensation 85,162 61,837 248,530 170,155 Acquisition-related costs 5,702 3,293 11,594 10,837 Restructuring charges 15,151 (1,977 ) 15,151 36,446 Legal matters (1,455 ) - (1,455 ) - Tax adjustments (39,189 ) (67,767 ) (99,297 ) (137,714 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 284,457 $ 271,946 $ 791,029 $ 616,893 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 31, July 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP diluted net income per share $ 1.27 $ 1.62 $ 3.54 $ 3.01 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 0.13 0.15 0.38 0.45 Stock compensation 0.54 0.40 1.58 1.10 Acquisition-related costs 0.04 0.02 0.07 0.07 Restructuring charges 0.10 (0.01 ) 0.10 0.24 Legal matters (0.01 ) - (0.01 ) - Tax adjustments (0.26 ) (0.44 ) (0.63 ) (0.89 ) Non-GAAP diluted net income per share $ 1.81 $ 1.74 $ 5.03 $ 3.98 Shares used in computing diluted net income per share amounts 156,907 155,973 157,158 155,074 (1) Synopsys' third quarter of fiscal year 2021 and 2020 ended on July 31, 2021 and August 1, 2020, respectively. For presentation purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end.

Reconciliation of 2021 Targets The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP in the calculation of non-GAAP targets for the periods indicated below. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Targets (1) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Range for Three Months

October 31, 2021 Low High Target GAAP expenses $ 924,000 $ 952,000 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets (20,000 ) (23,000 ) Stock compensation (86,000 ) (91,000 ) Restructuring charges (13,000 ) (23,000 ) Target non-GAAP expenses $ 805,000 $ 815,000 Range for Three Months

October 31, 2021 Low High Target GAAP earnings per share $ 1.09 $ 1.25 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 0.15 0.13 Stock compensation 0.58 0.55 Restructuring charges 0.15 0.08 Tax adjustments (0.22 ) (0.21 ) Target non-GAAP earnings per share $ 1.75 $ 1.80 Shares used in non-GAAP calculation (midpoint of target range) 157,500 157,500

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Full Fiscal Year 2021 Targets (1) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Range for Fiscal Year

October 31, 2021 Low High Target GAAP expenses $ 3,430,837 $ 3,458,837 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets (80,000 ) (83,000 ) Stock compensation (335,000 ) (340,000 ) Acquisition-related costs (11,594 ) (11,594 ) Restructuring charges (28,000 ) (38,000 ) Legal matters 1,455 1,455 Non-qualified deferred compensation plan (62,698 ) (62,698 ) Target non-GAAP expenses $ 2,915,000 $ 2,925,000 Range for Fiscal Year

October 31, 2021 Low High Target GAAP earnings per share $ 4.63 $ 4.79 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 0.53 0.51 Stock compensation 2.16 2.13 Acquisition-related costs 0.07 0.07 Restructuring charges 0.25 0.18 Legal matters (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Tax adjustments (0.85 ) (0.84 ) Target non-GAAP earnings per share $ 6.78 $ 6.83 Shares used in non-GAAP calculation (midpoint of target range) 157,500 157,500 (1) Synopsys' fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year will end on October 30, 2021. For presentation purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements regarding Synopsys' short-term and long-term financial targets, expectations and objectives; business outlook, opportunities and strategies; customer demand and market expansion; strategies related to our products and technology; our planned product releases and capabilities; industry growth rates; software trends; planned acquisitions and buybacks; our expected tax rate; the continued impact of U.S. and foreign government action on our results; and the expected impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results, time frames or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: risks from the continued effect of the COVID-19

pandemic on the global economy and on our business, operations and financial condition; uncertainty in the growth of the semiconductor and electronics industries; consolidation among our customers and our dependence on a relatively small number of large customers; risks and compliance obligations relating to the global nature of our operations as well as actions by the U.S. or foreign governments, such as measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic or the imposition of additional tariffs or export restrictions; macroeconomic conditions and uncertainty in the global economy; fluctuation of our operating results; increased variability in our revenue due to the adoption of ASC 606, including the resulting increase in recognizing upfront revenue as a percentage of total revenue; and more. Additional information on potential risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect Synopsys' results is included in filings it makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including in the sections entitled 'Risk Factors' in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2020 and its latest Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. The information provided herein is as of August 18, 2021. Synopsys undertakes no duty, and does not intend to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law. ###

SYNOPSYS, INC. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations (1) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

July 31, Nine Months Ended

July 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue: Time-based products $ 665,563 $ 612,065 $ 1,945,647 $ 1,758,601 Upfront products 203,301 210,931 586,798 491,417 Maintenance and service 188,266 141,138 519,329 409,824 Total revenue 1,057,130 964,134 3,051,774 2,659,842 Cost of revenue: Products 127,592 118,478 389,677 344,469 Maintenance and service 65,604 60,812 202,210 184,940 Amortization of intangible assets 11,870 13,718 35,164 40,732 Total cost of revenue 205,066 193,008 627,051 570,141 Gross margin 852,064 771,126 2,424,723 2,089,701 Operating expenses: Research and development 371,146 322,602 1,090,959 939,456 Sales and marketing 171,428 156,456 514,810 455,511 General and administrative 83,846 73,516 234,028 204,734 Amortization of intangible assets 8,570 9,931 25,273 29,545 Restructuring charges 15,151 (1,977 ) 15,151 36,446 Total operating expenses 650,141 560,528 1,880,221 1,665,692 Operating income 201,923 210,598 544,502 424,009 Other income (expense), net 11,414 26,256 61,934 22,584 Income before income taxes 213,337 236,854 606,436 446,593 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 14,945 (16,057 ) 51,214 (20,299 ) Net income 198,392 252,911 555,222 466,892 Net income (loss) attributed to non-controlling interest (254 ) - (847 ) - Net income attributed to Synopsys $ 198,646 $ 252,911 $ 556,069 $ 466,892 Net income per share: Basic $ 1.30 $ 1.67 $ 3.64 $ 3.10 Diluted $ 1.27 $ 1.62 $ 3.54 $ 3.01 Shares used in computing per share amounts: Basic 152,635 151,352 152,619 150,731 Diluted 156,907 155,973 157,158 155,074 (1) Synopsys' third quarter of fiscal year 2021 and 2020 ended on July 31, 2021 and August 1, 2020, respectively. For presentation purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end.

SYNOPSYS, INC. Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets (1) (in thousands, except par value amounts) July 31, 2021 October 31, 2020 ASSETS: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,385,395 $ 1,235,653 Short-term investments 144,773 - Total cash, cash equivalents & short-term investments 1,530,168 1,235,653 Accounts receivable, net 577,845 780,709 Inventories, net 241,103 192,333 Income taxes receivable and prepaid taxes 35,724 32,355 Prepaid and other current assets 379,136 308,167 Total current assets 2,763,976 2,549,217 Property and equipment, net 470,129 483,818 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 493,899 465,818 Goodwill 3,485,181 3,365,114 Intangible assets, net 249,974 254,322 Long-term prepaid taxes 10,417 8,276 Deferred income taxes 527,753 497,546 Other long-term assets 484,577 405,951 Total assets $ 8,485,906 $ 8,030,062 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 615,737 $ 623,664 Operating lease liabilities, current 79,289 73,173 Accrued income taxes 14,536 27,738 Deferred revenue 1,542,606 1,388,263 Short-term debt 82,468 27,084 Total current liabilities 2,334,636 2,139,922 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 487,574 462,411 Long-term accrued income taxes 24,600 25,178 Long-term deferred revenue 103,759 104,850 Long-term debt 24,754 100,823 Other long-term liabilities 355,447 284,511 Total liabilities 3,330,770 3,117,695 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $ 0.01 par value: 2,000 shares authorized; none outstanding - - Common stock, $ 0.01 par value: 400,000 shares authorized; 152,597 and 152,618 shares outstanding, respectively 1,526 1,528 Capital in excess of par value 1,606,980 1,653,166 Retained earnings 4,348,266 3,795,397 Treasury stock, at cost: 4,664 and 4,643 shares, respectively (757,341 ) (488,613 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (48,411 ) (54,074 ) Total Synopsys stockholders' equity 5,151,020 4,907,404 Non-controlling interest 4,116 4,963 Total stockholders' equity 5,155,136 4,912,367 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,485,906 $ 8,030,062 (1) Synopsys' third quarter of fiscal year 2021 ended on July 31, 2021, and its fiscal year 2020 ended on October 31, 2020.

SYNOPSYS, INC. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (1) (in thousands) Nine Months Ended July 31, 2021 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income attributed to Synopsys $ 556,069 $ 466,892 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Amortization and depreciation 151,274 159,156 Reduction of operating lease right-of-use assets 64,920 62,585 Amortization of capitalized costs to obtain revenue contracts 46,973 44,851 Stock-based compensation 248,530 170,155 Allowance for doubtful accounts 13,813 14,875 (Gain) loss on sale of property and investments 10 (1,994 ) Deferred income taxes (33,116 ) (74,374 ) Other non-cash 2,926 2,750 Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquired assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 188,996 (89,667 ) Inventories (51,448 ) (20,296 ) Prepaid and other current assets (62,201 ) (21,350 ) Other long-term assets (117,922 ) (77,860 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 51,991 44,313 Operating lease liabilities (61,666 ) (57,968 ) Income taxes (29,414 ) 6,128 Deferred revenue 152,328 160,966 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,122,063 789,162 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from sales and maturities of short-term investments 1,128 - Purchases of short-term investments (146,082 ) - Proceeds from sales of long-term investments - 2,151 Purchases of long-term investments (7,591 ) (2,762 ) Purchases of property and equipment (66,957 ) (120,234 ) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (164,053 ) (201,045 ) Capitalization of software development costs (1,517 ) (3,035 ) Other (800 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (385,872 ) (324,925 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from credit facilities - 276,490 Repayment of debt (21,637 ) (284,218 ) Issuances of common stock 113,976 123,237 Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (104,291 ) (66,985 ) Purchase of equity forward contract (35,000 ) - Purchases of treasury stock (538,082 ) (200,000 ) Other (4,375 ) - Net cash used in financing activities (589,409 ) (151,476 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 2,985 8,700 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 149,767 321,461 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year 1,237,970 730,527 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 1,387,737 $ 1,051,988 (1) Synopsys' third quarter of fiscal year 2021 and 2020 ended on July 31, 2021 and August 1, 2020, respectively. For presentation purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end.

SYNOPSYS, INC. Business Segment Reporting (1) (in millions) Q3'21 Q3'20 YTD Q3'21 YTD Q3'20 Revenue by segment - Semiconductor & System Design $ 959.1 $ 870.7 $ 2,768.0 $ 2,392.5 % of Total 90.7 % 90.3 % 90.7 % 90.0 % - Software Integrity $ 98.0 $ 93.4 $ 283.8 $ 267.3 % of Total 9.3 % 9.7 % 9.3 % 10.0 % Total segment revenue $ 1,057.1 $ 964.1 $ 3,051.8 $ 2,659.8 Adjusted operating income by segment - Semiconductor & System Design $ 328.7 $ 308.7 $ 916.5 $ 697.3 - Software Integrity $ 8.7 $ 14.8 $ 25.0 $ 34.6 Total adjusted segment operating income $ 337.4 $ 323.6 $ 941.5 $ 731.9 Adjusted operating margin by segment - Semiconductor & System Design 34.3 % 35.4 % 33.1 % 29.1 % - Software Integrity 8.8 % 15.8 % 8.8 % 12.9 % Total adjusted segment operating margin 31.9 % 33.6 % 30.8 % 27.5 % Total Adjusted Segment Operating Income Reconciliation (1)(2) (in millions) Three Months Ended

July 31, 2021 (3) Three Months Ended

July 31, 2020 (3) Nine Months Ended

July 31, 2021(3) Nine Months Ended

July 31, 2020 (3) GAAP total operating income - as reported $ 201.9 $ 210.6 $ 544.5 $ 424.0 Other expenses managed at consolidated level -Amortization of intangible assets 20.4 23.6 60.4 70.3 -Stock compensation 85.2 61.8 248.5 170.2 -Non-qualified deferred compensation plan 10.5 26.2 62.7 20.2 -Acquisition-related costs 5.7 3.3 11.6 10.8 -Restructuring charges 15.2 (2.0 ) 15.2 36.4 -Legal matters (1.5 ) - (1.5 ) - Total adjusted segment operating income $ 337.4 $ 323.6 $ 941.5 $ 731.9 (1) Synopsys manages the business on a long-term, annual basis, and considers quarterly fluctuations of revenue and profitability as normal elements of our business. Amounts may not foot due to rounding. (2) These segment results are consistent with the information required by ASC 280, Segment Reporting . They are presented to reflect the information that is considered by Synopsys' chief operating decision makers (CODMs) to evaluate the operating performance of its segments. The CODMs do not allocate certain operating expenses managed at a consolidated level to our reportable segments, and as a result, the reported operating income and operating margin do not include these unallocated expenses as shown in the table above. Amounts may not foot due to rounding. (3) Synopsys' third quarter of fiscal year 2021 and 2020 ended on July 31, 2021 and August 1, 2020, respectively. For presentation purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end.