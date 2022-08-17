Synopsys : Posts Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 - Form 8-K

Synopsys Posts Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Q3 FY 2022 Financial Highlights • Revenue: $1.248 billion • GAAP earnings per diluted share: $1.43 • Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share: $2.10 MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - August 17, 2022 - Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS ) today reported results for its third quarter fiscal year 2022. Revenue for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 was $1.248 billion, compared to $1.057 billion for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021. "Synopsys continues to execute very well. We delivered excellent fiscal third quarter results, with broad-based strength, and are increasing our outlook for the year," said Aart de Geus, chairman and CEO of Synopsys. "Technology strength across the board, including multiple game-changing innovations, drove outstanding technical, competitive, and business results. While our customers navigate through the ebbs and flows of the market, they are simultaneously investing heavily in more complex chips, more sophisticated systems, and more software. The combination of Synopsys' powerful portfolio and constructive market dynamics, plus the resilience of our business model, position us for a strong finish to the year. We expect to cross the $5 billion revenue mark in FY'22, with over 20% revenue growth, strong margin expansion and EPS growth, and more than $1.6 billion in operating cash flow."

GAAP Results On a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis, net income for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 was $222.6 million, or $1.43 per diluted share, compared to $198.6 million, or $1.27 per diluted share, for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021. Non-GAAP Results On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 was $327.4 million, or $2.10 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $284.5 million, or $1.81 per diluted share, for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021. For a reconciliation of net income, earnings per diluted share and other measures on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, see "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying tables below. Business Segments Synopsys reports revenue and operating income in two segments: (1) Semiconductor & System Design, which includes EDA tools, IP products, system integration solutions and other associated revenue categories, and (2) Software Integrity, which includes a comprehensive solution for building integrity-security, quality and compliance testing-into the customers' software development lifecycle and supply chain. Further information regarding these segments is provided at the end of this press release. Financial Targets Synopsys also provided its consolidated financial targets for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2022. These financial targets assume that there are no further changes to the current U.S. government "Entity List" restrictions. These targets constitute forward-looking statements and are based on current expectations. For a discussion of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these targets, see "Forward-Looking Statements" below. 2

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Targets (in millions except per share amounts) Range for Three Months Range for Fiscal Year October 31, 2022 October 31, 2022 Low High Low High Revenue $ 1,263 $ 1,293 $ 5,060 $ 5,090 GAAP Expenses $ 1,076 $ 1,096 $ 3,978 $ 3,998 Non-GAAP Expenses $ 919 $ 929 $ 3,395 $ 3,405 Other Income (Expense) $ 3 $ 5 $ 12 $ 14 Non-GAAP Tax Rate 18 % 18 % 18 % 18 % Outstanding Shares (fully diluted) 156 159 156 159 GAAP EPS $ 1.06 $ 1.18 $ 6.37 $ 6.49 Non-GAAP EPS $ 1.80 $ 1.85 $ 8.80 $ 8.85 Operating Cash Flow $ 1,600 $ 1,650 For a reconciliation of Synopsys' Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 targets, including expenses, earnings per diluted share and other measures on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, see "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying tables below. Effectiveness of Information The targets included in this press release, the statements made during the earnings conference call and the information contained in the financial supplement and corporate overview presentation (available in the Investor Relations section of Synopsys' corporate website at www.synopsys.com) represent Synopsys' expectations and beliefs as of the date of this release

only. Although this press release, copies of the prepared remarks of the chief executive officer and chief financial officer made during the call, the financial supplement, and the corporate overview presentation will remain available on Synopsys' website through the date of the earnings call for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022, their continued availability through such date does not mean that Synopsys is reaffirming or confirming their continued validity. Synopsys undertakes no duty and does not intend to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information or future events, or otherwise update, the targets given in this release unless required by law. Availability of Final Financial Statements Synopsys will include final financial statements for the third quarter fiscal year 2022 in its quarterly report on Form 10-Q to be filed by September 8, 2022. About Synopsys Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As an S&P 500 company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and offers the industry's broadest portfolio of application security testing tools and services. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing more secure, high-quality code, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com . GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Synopsys continues to provide all information required in accordance with GAAP, but acknowledges evaluating its ongoing operating results may not be as useful if an investor is limited to reviewing only GAAP financial measures. Accordingly, Synopsys presents non-GAAP financial measures in reporting its financial results to provide investors with an additional tool to evaluate Synopsys' operating results in a manner that focuses on what Synopsys believes to be its core business operations and what Synopsys uses to evaluate its business operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Synopsys' management does not itself, nor does it suggest that investors should, consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, superior to, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. 4

Synopsys' management believes it is useful for itself and investors to review, as applicable, both GAAP financial measures that include: (i) the amortization of acquired intangible assets, (ii) the impact of stock compensation, (iii) acquisition-related costs, (iv) restructuring charges, (v) the effects of certain settlements, final judgments and loss contingencies related to legal proceedings, and (vi) the income tax effect of non-GAAPpre-tax adjustments; and the non-GAAP financial measures that exclude such information in order to assess the performance of Synopsys' business and for planning and forecasting in subsequent periods. Synopsys adopted a three-year normalized non-GAAP tax rate of 16% for fiscal years 2019 through 2021 in calculating non-GAAP financial measures to provide better consistency across interim reporting periods by eliminating the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items, which can vary in size and frequency and do not necessarily reflect our normal operations, and to more closely align our tax rate with our expected geographic earnings mix. Given the uncertainty surrounding corporate tax reform, Synopsys adopted an annual non-GAAP tax rate of 18% for fiscal year 2022 rather than a three-year normalized non-GAAP tax rate in calculating its non-GAAP financial measures. This annual non-GAAP tax rate is based on an evaluation of its historical and projected mix of U.S. and international profit before tax, taking into account the impact of non-GAAP adjustments, as well as other factors such as its current tax structure, existing tax positions and expected recurring tax incentives. Synopsys will re-evaluate this rate on an annual basis for any significant events that could materially affect its projections, such as significant changes in its geographic earnings mix or significant tax law changes in major jurisdictions where Synopsys operates, and will further consider the appropriateness of adopting a multi-year normalized non-GAAP tax rate. Whenever Synopsys uses a non-GAAP financial measure, it provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most closely applicable GAAP financial measure. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure as detailed below, as well as Item 2.02 of Synopsys' Current Report on Form 8-K filed on August 17, 2022, for additional information about the measures Synopsys uses to evaluate its core business operations. 5

Reconciliation of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP in the calculation of non-GAAP net income and earnings per diluted share for the periods indicated below. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results (1) (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 31, July 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP net income $ 222,626 $ 198,646 $ 831,094 $ 556,069 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 26,454 20,440 70,181 60,437 Stock compensation 127,605 85,162 333,437 248,530 Acquisition-related costs 5,232 5,702 11,332 11,594 Restructuring charges - 15,151 12,057 15,151 Legal matters - (1,455 ) - (1,455 ) Tax adjustments (54,508 ) (39,189 ) (162,964 ) (99,297 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 327,409 $ 284,457 $ 1,095,137 $ 791,029 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 31, July 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP net income per diluted share $ 1.43 $ 1.27 $ 5.31 $ 3.54 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 0.17 0.13 0.45 0.38 Stock compensation 0.82 0.54 2.13 1.58 Acquisition-related costs 0.03 0.04 0.07 0.07 Restructuring charges - 0.10 0.08 0.10 Legal matters - (0.01 ) - (0.01 ) Tax adjustments (0.35 ) (0.26 ) (1.04 ) (0.63 ) Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $ 2.10 $ 1.81 $ 7.00 $ 5.03 Shares used in computing net income per diluted share amounts: 155,806 156,907 156,545 157,158 (1) Synopsys' third quarter of fiscal year 2022 and 2021 ended on July 30, 2022 and July 31, 2021, respectively. For presentation purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end. 6

Reconciliation of 2022 Targets The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP in the calculation of non-GAAP targets for the periods indicated below. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Targets (1) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Range for Three Months October 31, 2022 Low High Target GAAP expenses $ 1,076,000 $ 1,096,000 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets (26,000 ) (29,000 ) Stock compensation (131,000 ) (138,000 ) Target non-GAAP expenses $ 919,000 $ 929,000 Range for Three Months October 31, 2022 Low High Target GAAP earnings per diluted share $ 1.06 $ 1.18 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 0.18 0.17 Stock compensation 0.88 0.83 Tax adjustments (0.32 ) (0.33 ) Target non-GAAP earnings per diluted share $ 1.80 $ 1.85 Shares used in non-GAAP calculation (midpoint of target range) 157,500 157,500 7

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Full Fiscal Year 2022 Targets (1) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Range for Fiscal Year October 31, 2022 Low High Target GAAP expenses $ 3,978,389 $ 3,998,389 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets (96,000 ) (99,000 ) Stock compensation (464,000 ) (471,000 ) Acquisition-related costs (11,332 ) (11,332 ) Restructuring charges (12,057 ) (12,057 ) Target non-GAAP expenses $ 3,395,000 $ 3,405,000 Range for Fiscal Year October 31, 2022 Low High Target GAAP earnings per diluted share $ 6.37 $ 6.49 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 0.63 0.62 Stock compensation 3.01 2.96 Acquisition-related costs 0.07 0.07 Restructuring charges 0.08 0.08 Tax adjustments (1.36 ) (1.37 ) Target non-GAAP earnings per diluted share $ 8.80 $ 8.85 Shares used in non-GAAP calculation (midpoint of target range) 157,500 157,500 (1) Synopsys' fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022 and fiscal year 2022 will end on October 29, 2022. For presentation purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements regarding Synopsys' short-term and long-term financial targets, expectations and objectives; strategies related to our products and technology; business and market outlook, opportunities and strategies; customer demand and market expansion; our planned product releases and capabilities; industry growth rates; software trends; planned acquisitions and stock repurchases; our expected tax rate; the expected impact of U.S. and foreign government actions and regulatory changes on our financial results; and the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results, time 8

frames or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: risks from the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and on our business, operations and financial condition; macroeconomic conditions and uncertainty in the global economy; uncertainty in the growth of the semiconductor and electronics industries; the highly competitive industry we operate in; consolidation among our customers and our dependence on a relatively small number of large customers; risks and compliance obligations relating to the global nature of our operations as well as actions by the U.S. or foreign governments, such as the imposition of additional export restrictions or tariffs; and more. Additional information on potential risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect Synopsys' results is included in filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2021, and in our latest Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. The information provided herein is as of August 17, 2022. Synopsys undertakes no duty, and does not intend, to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law. 9

SYNOPSYS, INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (1) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

July 31, Nine Months Ended

July 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue: Time-based products $ 754,322 $ 665,563 $ 2,185,626 $ 1,945,647 Upfront products 268,584 203,301 973,483 586,798 Maintenance and service 224,860 188,266 638,141 519,329 Total revenue 1,247,766 1,057,130 3,797,250 3,051,774 Cost of revenue: Products 164,077 127,592 480,166 389,677 Maintenance and service 87,774 65,604 253,665 202,210 Amortization of intangible assets 19,330 11,870 47,145 35,164 Total cost of revenue 271,181 205,066 780,976 627,051 Gross margin 976,585 852,064 3,016,274 2,424,723 Operating expenses: Research and development 444,826 371,146 1,218,761 1,090,959 Sales and marketing 199,246 171,428 571,329 514,810 General and administrative 91,461 83,846 246,426 234,028 Amortization of intangible assets 7,124 8,570 23,036 25,273 Restructuring charges - 15,151 12,057 15,151 Total operating expenses 742,657 650,141 2,071,609 1,880,221 Operating income 233,928 201,923 944,665 544,502 Other income (expense), net 2,426 11,414 (41,280 ) 61,934 Income before income taxes 236,354 213,337 903,385 606,436 Provision for income taxes 16,708 14,945 76,506 51,214 Net income 219,646 198,392 826,879 555,222 Net income (loss) attributed to non-controlling interest and redeemable non-controlling interest (2,980 ) (254 ) (4,215 ) (847 ) Net income attributed to Synopsys $ 222,626 $ 198,646 $ 831,094 $ 556,069 Net income per share attributed to Synopsys: Basic $ 1.46 $ 1.30 $ 5.43 $ 3.64 Diluted $ 1.43 $ 1.27 $ 5.31 $ 3.54 Shares used in computing per share amounts: Basic 152,938 152,635 153,082 152,619 Diluted 155,806 156,907 156,545 157,158 (1) Synopsys' third quarter of fiscal year 2022 and 2021 ended on July 30, 2022 and July 31, 2021, respectively. For presentation purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end. 10

SYNOPSYS, INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (1) (in thousands, except par value amounts) July 31, 2022 October 31, 2021 ASSETS: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,383,559 $ 1,432,840 Short-term investments 147,599 147,949 Total cash, cash equivalents & short-term investments $ 1,531,158 $ 1,580,789 Accounts receivable, net 682,647 568,501 Inventories 219,736 229,023 Prepaid and other current assets 465,487 430,028 Total current assets 2,899,028 2,808,341 Property and equipment, net 486,872 472,398 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 574,501 493,251 Goodwill 3,854,889 3,575,785 Intangible assets, net 404,652 279,132 Deferred income taxes 617,429 612,655 Other long-term assets 492,176 510,698 Total assets $ 9,329,547 $ 8,752,260 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 736,099 $ 741,191 Operating lease liabilities, current 54,170 79,678 Deferred revenue 1,755,594 1,517,623 Short-term debt - 74,992 Total current liabilities 2,545,863 2,413,484 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 592,930 487,003 Long-term deferred revenue 164,964 136,303 Long-term debt 21,960 25,094 Other long-term liabilities 352,188 391,433 Total liabilities 3,677,905 3,453,317 Redeemable non-controlling interest 43,516 - Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 2,000 shares authorized; none outstanding - - Common stock, $0.01 par value: 400,000 shares authorized; 153,004 and 153,062 shares outstanding, respectively 1,530 1,531 Capital in excess of par value 1,415,244 1,576,363 Retained earnings 5,377,586 4,549,713 Treasury stock, at cost: 4,257 and 4,198 shares, respectively (1,034,841 ) (782,866 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (155,493 ) (49,604 ) Total Synopsys stockholders' equity 5,604,026 5,295,137 Non-controlling interest 4,100 3,806 Total stockholders' equity 5,608,126 5,298,943 Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest and stockholders' equity $ 9,329,547 $ 8,752,260 (1) Synopsys' third quarter of fiscal year 2022 ended on July 30, 2022 and its fiscal year 2021 ended on October 30, 2021. For presentation purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end. 11

SYNOPSYS, INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (1) (in thousands) Nine Months Ended

July 31, 2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income attributed to Synopsys $ 831,094 $ 556,069 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Amortization and depreciation 169,708 151,274 Reduction of operating lease right-of-use assets 65,980 64,920 Amortization of capitalized costs to obtain revenue contracts 54,438 46,973 Stock-based compensation 333,437 248,530 Allowance for credit losses (4,516 ) 13,813 Deferred income taxes 5,843 (33,116 ) Other non-cash 6,141 2,936 Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquired assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (121,786 ) 188,996 Inventories 118 (51,448 ) Prepaid and other current assets (56,075 ) (62,201 ) Other long-term assets (20,058 ) (117,922 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (46,356 ) 51,991 Operating lease liabilities (66,187 ) (61,666 ) Income taxes (60,739 ) (29,414 ) Deferred revenue 254,353 152,328 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,345,395 1,122,063 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from sales and maturities of short-term investments 70,847 1,128 Purchases of short-term investments (73,330 ) (146,082 ) Proceeds from sales of long-term investments 582 - Purchases of long-term investments (7,000 ) (7,591 ) Purchases of property and equipment (102,934 ) (66,957 ) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (416,323 ) (164,053 ) Capitalization of software development costs (1,970 ) (1,517 ) Other (1,200 ) (800 ) Net cash used in investing activities (531,328 ) (385,872 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Repayment of debt (76,838 ) (21,637 ) Issuances of common stock 161,416 113,976 Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (149,130 ) (104,291 ) Purchase of equity forward contract (40,000 ) (35,000 ) Purchases of treasury stock (717,266 ) (538,082 ) Other (3,413 ) (4,375 ) Net cash used in financing activities (825,231 ) (589,409 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (38,155 ) 2,985 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (49,319 ) 149,767 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year 1,435,183 1,237,970 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 1,385,864 $ 1,387,737 (1) Synopsys' third quarter of fiscal year 2022 and 2021 ended on July 30, 2022 and July 31, 2021, respectively. For presentation purposes, we refer to the closest calendar month end. 12