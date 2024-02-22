By Denny Jacob

Synopsys shares rose 11% to $601.90 following higher quarterly results and a raised outlook for fiscal 2024.

The stock is on pace for a new all-time high and is currently the second best performer in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100.

The electronic design automation software provider posted higher net income and revenue in its fiscal first quarter. Its adjusted earnings per share were $3.56 in the quarter, above analysts' estimates of $3.43 a share.

For fiscal 2024, Synopsys raised its adjusted earnings per-share forecast to between $9.56 and $9.74 compared with its previous outlook in the range of $9.07 and $9.25.

