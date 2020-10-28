Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Synopsys Inc.    SNPS

SYNOPSYS INC.

(SNPS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Synopsys : and Samsung Foundry Collaboration Delivers Optimized Reference Methodology for High-Performance Compute Designs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/28/2020 | 09:16am EDT

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights:

  • Synopsys and Samsung have collaborated on the enablement of Fusion Design Platform to unleash the benefits of Samsung's most advanced process nodes
  • Certified flow provides designers a complete suite of industry-leading digital implementation and signoff solutions for timing and extraction
  • Synopsys Fusion Design Platform accelerates the delivery of high-performance compute designs with the industry's best quality of results and turnaround time

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced its collaboration with Samsung Foundry to deliver a new certified digital implementation, timing and physical signoff reference flow accelerating high-performance compute (HPC) designs using the Synopsys Fusion Design Platform. With the certified reference flow, designers can achieve accelerated productivity through automated features and integrations in the platform, providing a clear path to meet their design objectives on Samsung's advanced process nodes.

As part of the platform, Design Compiler® NXT, IC CompilerII and Fusion Compilersolutions have been enhanced with new innovative features allowing mutual customers to leverage Samsung advance process technologies and achieve the best power, performance and area (PPA) metrics while delivering a faster turnaround time on their designs. By leveraging the fusion of StarRC signoff extraction and PrimeTime® signoff delay calculation engine in the platform, the HPC reference flow delivers predictable and convergent design closure with a zero-margin flow and maximizes PPA gains available through Samsung's advanced process technology.

"There is an increasing demand from our mutual customers for a certified reference flow for HPC designs on our advance processes," said Sangyun Kim, vice president of Foundry Design Technology Team at Samsung Electronics. "Our extensive collaboration with Synopsys has enabled the digital implementation and signoff reference flow for HPCs utilizing the latest technologies from the Fusion Design Platform to deliver predictable and quality flows for our advanced process nodes."

Next-generation HPC designs have aggressive clock target frequencies, stringent power requirements, high utilization goals and require support for the most advanced process geometries. Synopsys' Fusion Design Platform offers innovative features to address these challenges such as concurrent clock and data optimization, signoff and exhaustive path-based timing analysis, multi-source clock tree synthesis, hash via support, freeform macro placement, and Machine Learning technologies for the next wave of HPC designs. The HPC reference flow provides a comprehensive methodology and includes a full set of documented flows and design examples validated by Samsung Foundry and Synopsys.

"Our early collaboration with Samsung Foundry has enabled our mutual customers to leverage our advanced technologies and solutions' on Samsung's most advanced process technologies," said Charles Matar, senior vice president of System Solutions and Ecosystem Enablement, Design Group at Synopsys. "The advanced capabilities within the Synopsys Fusion Design Platform deliver the quality of results and time-to-result advantages that will enable our mutual customers to differentiate their high-performance compute designs."

Synopsys experts will discuss new features within the reference flow for HPC design optimized for Samsung Foundry's advanced processes at the upcoming at the upcoming Samsung Advanced Foundry Ecosystem (SAFE) Forum on October 28. For more information about the Synopsys Fusion Design Platform, visit https://www.synopsys.com/implementation-and-signoff/fusion-design-platform.html.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As the world's 15th largest software company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and is also growing its leadership in software security and quality solutions. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing application that require the highest security and quality, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative, high-quality, secure products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

Editorial Contact:
Simone Souza
Synopsys, Inc.
650-584-6454
simone@synopsys.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synopsys-and-samsung-foundry-collaboration-delivers-optimized-reference-methodology-for-high-performance-compute-designs-301161739.html

SOURCE Synopsys, Inc.

© PRNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SYNOPSYS INC.
09:16aSYNOPSYS : and Samsung Foundry Collaboration Delivers Optimized Reference Method..
PR
09:06aSYNOPSYS : and Samsung Release Certified 3nm Gate-All-Around AMS Design Referenc..
PR
09:00aSYNOPSYS : Expands Portfolio of Automotive VDKs with Support for Infineon's AURI..
AQ
10/27SYNOPSYS : Expands Portfolio of Automotive VDKs with Support for Infineon's AURI..
PR
10/26SYNOPSYS : and Samsung Foundry Collaboration Delivers Portfolio of Optimized iPD..
PR
10/23SYNOPSYS : 3DIC Compiler Enables Samsung Tapeout of Advanced Multi-die Packaging..
AQ
10/22SYNOPSYS : 3DIC Compiler Enables Samsung Tapeout of Advanced Multi-die Packaging..
PR
10/22SYNOPSYS : Helps Advance IBM's Vision of 1,000 Times Improvement in AI Compute P..
AQ
10/20SYNOPSYS : TSMC Recognizes Synopsys Collaboration with Four OIP Partner of the Y..
PR
10/20SYNOPSYS : Breakthrough Synopsys IC Validator Technologies Deliver Faster Physic..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group