Synopsys-controlled OpenLight launches silicon photonics technology platform

June 6 (Reuters) - OpenLight, a company spun out of Juniper
Networks Inc and controlled by Synopsys Inc,
on Monday said it is launching a silicon photonics platform that
chip design firms can use to integrate the technology into their
chips.
Silicon photonics, which has been drawing more and more
attention, uses light rather than electric current to process
and transmit data.
OpenLight's chief operating officer, Thomas Mader, said the
new platform will make it easier for more semiconductor
companies to integrate silicon photonics into their chip
designs. It will first be launched for use through Tower
Semiconductor Ltd, which Intel Corp. is in
the process of buying. Intel has its own silicon photonics
technology.
More and more startups have been using silicon photonics for
faster, more energy-efficient computing. PitchBook estimated
earlier this year that silicon photonics will become common
hardware in data centers by 2025 with an estimated market of $3
billion.
The OpenLight platform, according to Mader, is different
from many other silicon photonics solutions because the laser
can be integrated directly onto the die, the silicon square part
of the chip. The technology can be used for a wide range of
chips from those used in lidars, sensors that use light to see
things, to data centers, telecommunications and high-performance
computing systems.
(Reporting by Jane Lanhee Lee; Editing by Leslie Adler)