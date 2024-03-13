Synopsys' Annual User Group Conference (SNUG) and Investor Day Kicks Off on March 20

SNUG Features Keynotes from Synopsys CEO Sassine Ghazi and Microsoft Corp VP Plus 100+ Sessions on AI, Silicon Proliferation, Software-Defined Systems, and More

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 26, 2024 - Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is hosting its annual flagship user group conference, SNUG Silicon Valley, March 20-21, 2024, at the Santa Clara Convention Center. The company's Investor Day will be co-located on the afternoon of March 20 and available via webcast.

Join us at SNUG Silicon Valley March 20-21: SNUG Silicon Valley gathers the global design community to discuss technology advancements, challenges, strategic collaborations, and business opportunities. This year's event features more than 100 sessions spanning AI, multi-die system design, design verification, analog and mixed-signal design, silicon IP advancements, software-defined systems, and more. Join experts, including from sponsors AWS, GlobalFoundries, Microsoft, Samsung, and TSMC, to learn how they are innovating in this era of pervasive intelligence.

WHEN: 8:00a.m.-6:30p.m. PT Wednesday, March 20, and Thursday, March 21. Program details are available at https://synopsys.cventevents.com/xPQ4LR.

March 20 Keynote at 9:15a.m. PT: CEO Sassine Ghazi will discuss "Powering Innovation in the Era of Pervasive Intelligence."

March 21 Keynote at 9:15a.m. PT: Rani Borkar, corporate vice president for Azure Hardware Systems and Infrastructure at Microsoft, will discuss "From Momentum to Scale: Unlocking Value in Innovation for the AI Transformation."

WHERE:

Attend in-person at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, Calif. To register, visit: https://www.synopsys.com/sv-snug .

. Follow the announcements and watch CEO Sassine Ghazi's keynote via a livestream on our SNUG Newsroom .

. Follow Synopsys and #SNUG24 social media updates on LinkedIn , X , Facebook , and Instagram.

Synopsys to hold 2024 Investor Day: Synopsys will host a meeting with the investor community to review its financial objectives and long-term growth strategies on March 20, 2024. Synopsys CEO Sassine Ghazi and CFO Shelagh Glaser, along with key business executives, will discuss the company's silicon to systems strategy, progress, and growth opportunities.

WHEN: Synopsys Investor Day will begin after market close at 1:15p.m. PT on March 20, 2024, with opening remarks from Sassine Ghazi and will conclude at 4:15p.m. PT following Shelagh Glaser's remarks and a CEO/CFO question and answer session.

Synopsys Investor Day will begin after market close at 1:15p.m. PT on March 20, 2024, with opening remarks from Sassine Ghazi and will conclude at 4:15p.m. PT following Shelagh Glaser's remarks and a CEO/CFO question and answer session. WHERE: The Investor Day meeting will be held in hybrid format, in person at the Santa Clara Convention Center and online as a simultaneous webcast. Investors and other interested parties may register for the webcast by visiting the events section on Synopsys' investor website . A replay and summary materials from the presentations will also be available online on the website following the event.

Catalyzing the era of pervasive intelligence, Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) delivers trusted and comprehensive silicon to systems design solutions, from electronic design automation to silicon IP and system verification and validation. We partner closely with semiconductor and systems customers across a wide range of industries to maximize their R&D capability and productivity, powering innovation today that ignites the ingenuity of tomorrow. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

