Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Synopsys Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNPS   US8716071076

SYNOPSYS INC.

(SNPS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-27 pm EDT
306.09 USD   +0.91%
05:27pSynopsys to Host Investor Spotlight on Software Integrity Webcast
PR
09:06aSynopsys Advances Silicon Lifecycle Management to Accelerate Data Transport and Significantly Reduce Test Time
PR
09/21New Synopsys Research Finds Significant Increase in Practices to Bolster Software Supply Chain Security
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Synopsys to Host Investor Spotlight on Software Integrity Webcast

09/27/2022 | 05:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced that it will host a Synopsys Spotlight webcast for investors on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Jason Schmitt, Synopsys' GM, Software Integrity Group will provide education and insight into market and customer dynamics, solutions portfolio, and go-to-market efforts, followed by a Q&A session.

The live webcast is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. ET (10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. PT) and can be accessed via the Synopsys website, at https://www.synopsys.com/company/investor-relations.html. Please go to the website at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the event to register. The webcast replay of the presentation can also be accessed through the Synopsys website, approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of the live event.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As an S&P 500 company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and offers the industry's broadest portfolio of application security testing tools and services. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing more secure, high-quality code, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

Investor Contact:
Christine Salvi-Sullivan
Synopsys, Inc.
(650) 584-1901

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synopsys-to-host-investor-spotlight-on-software-integrity-webcast-301634840.html

SOURCE Synopsys, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about SYNOPSYS INC.
05:27pSynopsys to Host Investor Spotlight on Software Integrity Webcast
PR
09:06aSynopsys Advances Silicon Lifecycle Management to Accelerate Data Transport and Signifi..
PR
09/21New Synopsys Research Finds Significant Increase in Practices to Bolster Software Suppl..
PR
09/21Keysight's 224G Ethernet Test Solutions Enable System-on-a-Chip Makers to Validate Next..
AQ
09/20Synopsys, Inc. Unveils Industry's First Unified Emulation and Prototyping System Addres..
CI
09/07Stifel Initiates Coverage of Synopsys With Buy Rating, $445 Price Target
MT
09/01Synopsys Inc : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/01Synopsys Board Approves Repurchase of Up to $1.5 Billion of Common Shares
MT
09/01Synopsys Approves Stock Repurchase Program with Authorization Up to $1.5 Billion
PR
09/01Synopsys, Inc. announces an Increase in Equity Buyback.
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SYNOPSYS INC.
More recommendations