Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Synopsys Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNPS   US8716071076

SYNOPSYS INC.

(SNPS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-02-22 pm EST
355.06 USD   +0.77%
04:06pSynopsys to Present at Upcoming Investor Events
PR
01:47pInsider Sell: Synopsys
MT
09:06aSynopsys Study Underscores Need for Comprehensive SBOM as Best Defence in Software Supply Chain Security
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Synopsys to Present at Upcoming Investor Events

02/22/2023 | 04:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced the following presentations for the investment community.

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
Tuesday, March 7 at 9:50 a.m. PT / 12:50 p.m. ET
Aart de Geus, Synopsys Chair and CEO

KeyBanc Emerging Technology Summit
Wednesday, March 8 at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET
Shelagh Glaser, Synopsys CFO

There will be a live audio webcast and a replay will be available following the live event. Both live webcast and replay can be accessed via the Synopsys corporate website at https://investor.synopsys.com/overview/default.aspx

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As an S&P 500 company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and offers the industry's broadest portfolio of application security testing tools and services. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing more secure, high-quality code, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.      

Investor Contact:
Christine Salvi-Sullivan
Synopsys, Inc. 
(650) 584-1433
Synopsys-ir@synopsys.com 

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synopsys-to-present-at-upcoming-investor-events-301753544.html

SOURCE Synopsys, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about SYNOPSYS INC.
04:06pSynopsys to Present at Upcoming Investor Events
PR
01:47pInsider Sell: Synopsys
MT
09:06aSynopsys Study Underscores Need for Comprehensive SBOM as Best Defence in Software Supp..
AQ
09:06aSynopsys Study Underscores Need for Comprehensive SBOM as Best Defense in Software Supp..
PR
02/20Synopsys Posts Financial Results for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023
AQ
02/17SYNOPSYS INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results o..
AQ
02/17Tranche Update on Synopsys, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on December 10, 2021.
CI
02/17U.S. Commerce Dept. names financial sector, government experts to chips team
RE
02/16Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on Synopsys to $410 From $400, Maintains Overweight Ra..
MT
02/16Needham Raises Price Target on Synopsys to $450 From $420, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SYNOPSYS INC.
More recommendations