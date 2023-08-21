Synovus Financial Corp.

Basel III Regulatory Capital Disclosures Report

June 30, 2023

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Defined Terms

1

Background and Overview

3

Scope of Application

3

Capital Structure

4

Capital Adequacy

5

Capital Ratios and Capital Conservation Buffer

6

Credit Risk: General Disclosures

7

General Disclosure for Counterparty Credit Risk-Related Exposures

12

Credit Risk Mitigation

14

Securitization

15

Equities Not Subject to the Market Risk Rule

16

Interest Rate Risk for Non-Trading Activities

17

Appendix 1: Basel III Regulatory Capital Disclosure Matrix

18

DEFINED TERMS

ACL

Allowance for credit losses (applies to debt securities, loans, and unfunded loan

commitments)

ALCO

Synovus' Asset Liability Management Committee

ALL

Allowance for loan losses

AOCI

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

ATM

Automatic teller machine

Basel III

The third Basel Accord developed by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision to

strengthen existing regulatory capital requirements

Basel III Rules

Final capital rules adopting the Basel III capital framework approved by U.S. federal

regulators in 2013

BHC Act

Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended

Board

The Company's Board of Directors

bp(s)

Basis point(s)

C&I

Commercial and industrial

CCB

Capital Conservation Buffer

CECL

Current expected credit losses

CET1

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital defined by Basel III capital rules

CME

Chicago Mercantile Exchange

Company

Synovus Financial Corp. and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, except where the context

requires otherwise

CRE

Commercial real estate

CSA

Credit support annex

DTL

Deferred tax liability

EVE

Economic value of of equity

Federal Reserve Bank

One of the 12 banks that are the operating arms of the U.S. central bank. They implement

the policies of the Federal Reserve Board, supervise bank holding companies and certain

banking institutions, and conduct economic research.

Federal Reserve Board

The 7-member Board of Governors that oversees the Federal Reserve System, establishes

monetary policy (interest rates, credit, etc.), and monitors the economic health of the

country. Its members are appointed by the President subject to Senate confirmation and

serve 14-year terms.

Federal Reserve

The Federal Reserve Board, plus the 12 Federal Reserve Banks, with each one serving

System or Federal

member banks in its own district. The Federal Reserve has broad regulatory powers over

Reserve

the money supply and the credit structure of the economy.

FHLB

Federal Home Loan Bank

FRB

Federal Reserve Bank

GA DBF

Georgia Department of Banking and Finance

GAAP

Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America

HVCRE

High volatility commercial real estate

ISDA

International Swaps and Derivatives Association, Inc.

1

NAICS

North American Industry Classification System

NRSRO

Nationally recognized statistical ratings organization

OTC

Over the counter (derivatives which are not centrally cleared)

Parent Company

Synovus Financial Corp.

PSE

Public sector entity

RPA

Risk participation agreement

RWA

Risk-weighted assets

SEC

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

SPE

Special purpose entity

SSFA

Simplified supervisory formula approach

Synovus

Synovus Financial Corp.

Synovus' 2022 Form

Synovus' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with

10-K

the Securities and Exchange Commission by Synovus Financial Corp.

Synovus' June 30,

Synovus' Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, filed with

2023 Form 10-Q

the Securities and Exchange Commission by Synovus Financial Corp.

Synovus Bank

A Georgia state-chartered bank and wholly-owned subsidiary of Synovus, through which

Synovus conducts its banking operations

Synovus Securities

Synovus Securities, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Synovus

Synovus Trust

Synovus Trust Company, N.A., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Synovus Bank

U.S.

United States

Visa

The Visa U.S.A. Inc. card association or its affiliates, collectively

Visa Class A shares

Class A shares of common stock issued by Visa are publicly traded shares which are not

subject to restrictions on sale

Visa Class B shares

Class B shares of common stock issued by Visa which are subject to restrictions with

respect to sale until all the Covered Litigation has been settled. Class B shares will be

convertible into Visa Class A shares using a then current conversion ratio upon the lifting

of restrictions with respect to sale of Visa Class B shares

Visa Derivative

A derivative contract with the purchaser of Visa Class B shares which provides for

settlements between the purchaser and Synovus based upon a change in the ratio for

conversion of Visa Class B shares into Visa Class A shares

2

BACKGROUND AND OVERVIEW

Basel III is a set of international banking measures that established a framework to strengthen the regulation, supervision, and risk management of banks. Under the Basel III Rules, Synovus is designated as a standardized approach bank.

With respect to capital adequacy, Basel III Rules include a standardized approach for components of capital ratios including risk-weightings of assets and off-balance sheet exposures, as well as other adjustments, to derive the regulatory capital ratios. Synovus is currently not subject to the U.S. market risk capital rule, which applies only to banking institutions with significant trading activity.

This document and certain of the Company's public filings present the Regulatory Capital Disclosures in compliance with Basel III as described in Section 63 of the final rule. Synovus' 2022 Form 10-K and June 30, 2023 Form 10-Q contains management's discussion and analysis of the overall risk profile of the Company and related management strategies. The information presented herein should be read in conjunction with our 2022 Form 10-K, June 30, 2023 Form 10-Q, as well as the Consolidated Financial Statements for Holding Companies - FR Y-9C dated June 30, 2023. A disclosure index is provided in Appendix 1 of this report, which specifies where all disclosures required by Basel III Rules are located.

SCOPE OF APPLICATION

General

Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company and a registered bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Georgia. We provide commercial and consumer banking in addition to a full suite of specialized financial products and services including private banking, treasury management, wealth management, mortgage services, premium finance, asset-based lending, structured lending, capital markets, and international banking throughout our five state footprint in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee. At June 30, 2023, Synovus had total consolidated assets of $60.66 billion and consolidated deposits of $50.08 billion with 246 branches and 358 ATMs across our footprint.

Throughout this report, references to "Synovus", "we", "our", "us", "the Company", and similar terms refer to the consolidated entity consisting of Synovus Financial Corp. and its subsidiaries unless the context indicates that we refer only to the Parent Company, Synovus Financial Corp. When referenced herein, "Bank" or "Synovus Bank" refers to our wholly-owned bank subsidiary, Synovus Bank.

Additional information relating to our business and our subsidiaries, including a detailed description of our financial results for the years ended December 31, 2022, and 2021, and quarter ended June 30, 2023 is contained in "Part II - Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in Synovus' 2022 Form 10-K and "Part I - Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our June 30, 2023 Form 10-Q, respectively.

Non-bank Subsidiaries

In addition to our banking operations, we also provide various other financial services to our clients through the following direct and indirect wholly-ownednon-bank subsidiaries:

  • Synovus Securities, headquartered in Columbus, Georgia, which specializes in professional portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, the execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, asset management and financial planning services, and the provision of individual investment advice on equity and other securities; and
  • Synovus Trust, headquartered in Columbus, Georgia, which provides trust, asset management, and financial planning services.

Basis of Consolidation

The consolidated financial statements of Synovus include the accounts of the Parent Company and its consolidated subsidiaries. All intercompany balances and transactions have been eliminated in consolidation. The accounting and financial reporting policies of Synovus are in accordance with GAAP and conform to the accounting and reporting guidelines prescribed by bank regulatory authorities. For additional information, refer to "Part II - Item 8. Financial Statements and Supplementary Data - Note 1 - Summary of Significant Accounting Policies" in Synovus' 2022 Form

3

