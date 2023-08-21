Synovus Financial Corp.
Basel III Regulatory Capital Disclosures Report
June 30, 2023
DEFINED TERMS
ACL
Allowance for credit losses (applies to debt securities, loans, and unfunded loan
commitments)
ALCO
Synovus' Asset Liability Management Committee
ALL
Allowance for loan losses
AOCI
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
ATM
Automatic teller machine
Basel III
The third Basel Accord developed by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision to
strengthen existing regulatory capital requirements
Basel III Rules
Final capital rules adopting the Basel III capital framework approved by U.S. federal
regulators in 2013
BHC Act
Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended
Board
The Company's Board of Directors
bp(s)
Basis point(s)
C&I
Commercial and industrial
CCB
Capital Conservation Buffer
CECL
Current expected credit losses
CET1
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital defined by Basel III capital rules
CME
Chicago Mercantile Exchange
Company
Synovus Financial Corp. and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, except where the context
requires otherwise
CRE
Commercial real estate
CSA
Credit support annex
DTL
Deferred tax liability
EVE
Economic value of of equity
Federal Reserve Bank
One of the 12 banks that are the operating arms of the U.S. central bank. They implement
the policies of the Federal Reserve Board, supervise bank holding companies and certain
banking institutions, and conduct economic research.
Federal Reserve Board
The 7-member Board of Governors that oversees the Federal Reserve System, establishes
monetary policy (interest rates, credit, etc.), and monitors the economic health of the
country. Its members are appointed by the President subject to Senate confirmation and
serve 14-year terms.
Federal Reserve
The Federal Reserve Board, plus the 12 Federal Reserve Banks, with each one serving
System or Federal
member banks in its own district. The Federal Reserve has broad regulatory powers over
Reserve
the money supply and the credit structure of the economy.
FHLB
Federal Home Loan Bank
FRB
Federal Reserve Bank
GA DBF
Georgia Department of Banking and Finance
GAAP
Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America
HVCRE
High volatility commercial real estate
ISDA
International Swaps and Derivatives Association, Inc.
1
NAICS
North American Industry Classification System
NRSRO
Nationally recognized statistical ratings organization
OTC
Over the counter (derivatives which are not centrally cleared)
Parent Company
Synovus Financial Corp.
PSE
Public sector entity
RPA
Risk participation agreement
RWA
Risk-weighted assets
SEC
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
SPE
Special purpose entity
SSFA
Simplified supervisory formula approach
Synovus
Synovus Financial Corp.
Synovus' 2022 Form
Synovus' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with
10-K
the Securities and Exchange Commission by Synovus Financial Corp.
Synovus' June 30,
Synovus' Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, filed with
2023 Form 10-Q
the Securities and Exchange Commission by Synovus Financial Corp.
Synovus Bank
A Georgia state-chartered bank and wholly-owned subsidiary of Synovus, through which
Synovus conducts its banking operations
Synovus Securities
Synovus Securities, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Synovus
Synovus Trust
Synovus Trust Company, N.A., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Synovus Bank
U.S.
United States
Visa
The Visa U.S.A. Inc. card association or its affiliates, collectively
Visa Class A shares
Class A shares of common stock issued by Visa are publicly traded shares which are not
subject to restrictions on sale
Visa Class B shares
Class B shares of common stock issued by Visa which are subject to restrictions with
respect to sale until all the Covered Litigation has been settled. Class B shares will be
convertible into Visa Class A shares using a then current conversion ratio upon the lifting
of restrictions with respect to sale of Visa Class B shares
Visa Derivative
A derivative contract with the purchaser of Visa Class B shares which provides for
settlements between the purchaser and Synovus based upon a change in the ratio for
conversion of Visa Class B shares into Visa Class A shares
2
BACKGROUND AND OVERVIEW
Basel III is a set of international banking measures that established a framework to strengthen the regulation, supervision, and risk management of banks. Under the Basel III Rules, Synovus is designated as a standardized approach bank.
With respect to capital adequacy, Basel III Rules include a standardized approach for components of capital ratios including risk-weightings of assets and off-balance sheet exposures, as well as other adjustments, to derive the regulatory capital ratios. Synovus is currently not subject to the U.S. market risk capital rule, which applies only to banking institutions with significant trading activity.
This document and certain of the Company's public filings present the Regulatory Capital Disclosures in compliance with Basel III as described in Section 63 of the final rule. Synovus' 2022 Form 10-K and June 30, 2023 Form 10-Q contains management's discussion and analysis of the overall risk profile of the Company and related management strategies. The information presented herein should be read in conjunction with our 2022 Form 10-K, June 30, 2023 Form 10-Q, as well as the Consolidated Financial Statements for Holding Companies - FR Y-9C dated June 30, 2023. A disclosure index is provided in Appendix 1 of this report, which specifies where all disclosures required by Basel III Rules are located.
SCOPE OF APPLICATION
General
Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company and a registered bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Georgia. We provide commercial and consumer banking in addition to a full suite of specialized financial products and services including private banking, treasury management, wealth management, mortgage services, premium finance, asset-based lending, structured lending, capital markets, and international banking throughout our five state footprint in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee. At June 30, 2023, Synovus had total consolidated assets of $60.66 billion and consolidated deposits of $50.08 billion with 246 branches and 358 ATMs across our footprint.
Throughout this report, references to "Synovus", "we", "our", "us", "the Company", and similar terms refer to the consolidated entity consisting of Synovus Financial Corp. and its subsidiaries unless the context indicates that we refer only to the Parent Company, Synovus Financial Corp. When referenced herein, "Bank" or "Synovus Bank" refers to our wholly-owned bank subsidiary, Synovus Bank.
Additional information relating to our business and our subsidiaries, including a detailed description of our financial results for the years ended December 31, 2022, and 2021, and quarter ended June 30, 2023 is contained in "Part II - Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in Synovus' 2022 Form 10-K and "Part I - Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our June 30, 2023 Form 10-Q, respectively.
Non-bank Subsidiaries
In addition to our banking operations, we also provide various other financial services to our clients through the following direct and indirect wholly-ownednon-bank subsidiaries:
- Synovus Securities, headquartered in Columbus, Georgia, which specializes in professional portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, the execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, asset management and financial planning services, and the provision of individual investment advice on equity and other securities; and
- Synovus Trust, headquartered in Columbus, Georgia, which provides trust, asset management, and financial planning services.
Basis of Consolidation
The consolidated financial statements of Synovus include the accounts of the Parent Company and its consolidated subsidiaries. All intercompany balances and transactions have been eliminated in consolidation. The accounting and financial reporting policies of Synovus are in accordance with GAAP and conform to the accounting and reporting guidelines prescribed by bank regulatory authorities. For additional information, refer to "Part II - Item 8. Financial Statements and Supplementary Data - Note 1 - Summary of Significant Accounting Policies" in Synovus' 2022 Form
3
