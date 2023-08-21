BACKGROUND AND OVERVIEW

Basel III is a set of international banking measures that established a framework to strengthen the regulation, supervision, and risk management of banks. Under the Basel III Rules, Synovus is designated as a standardized approach bank.

With respect to capital adequacy, Basel III Rules include a standardized approach for components of capital ratios including risk-weightings of assets and off-balance sheet exposures, as well as other adjustments, to derive the regulatory capital ratios. Synovus is currently not subject to the U.S. market risk capital rule, which applies only to banking institutions with significant trading activity.

This document and certain of the Company's public filings present the Regulatory Capital Disclosures in compliance with Basel III as described in Section 63 of the final rule. Synovus' 2022 Form 10-K and June 30, 2023 Form 10-Q contains management's discussion and analysis of the overall risk profile of the Company and related management strategies. The information presented herein should be read in conjunction with our 2022 Form 10-K, June 30, 2023 Form 10-Q, as well as the Consolidated Financial Statements for Holding Companies - FR Y-9C dated June 30, 2023. A disclosure index is provided in Appendix 1 of this report, which specifies where all disclosures required by Basel III Rules are located.

SCOPE OF APPLICATION

General

Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company and a registered bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Georgia. We provide commercial and consumer banking in addition to a full suite of specialized financial products and services including private banking, treasury management, wealth management, mortgage services, premium finance, asset-based lending, structured lending, capital markets, and international banking throughout our five state footprint in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee. At June 30, 2023, Synovus had total consolidated assets of $60.66 billion and consolidated deposits of $50.08 billion with 246 branches and 358 ATMs across our footprint.

Throughout this report, references to "Synovus", "we", "our", "us", "the Company", and similar terms refer to the consolidated entity consisting of Synovus Financial Corp. and its subsidiaries unless the context indicates that we refer only to the Parent Company, Synovus Financial Corp. When referenced herein, "Bank" or "Synovus Bank" refers to our wholly-owned bank subsidiary, Synovus Bank.

Additional information relating to our business and our subsidiaries, including a detailed description of our financial results for the years ended December 31, 2022, and 2021, and quarter ended June 30, 2023 is contained in "Part II - Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in Synovus' 2022 Form 10-K and "Part I - Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our June 30, 2023 Form 10-Q, respectively.

Non-bank Subsidiaries

In addition to our banking operations, we also provide various other financial services to our clients through the following direct and indirect wholly-ownednon-bank subsidiaries:

Synovus Securities, headquartered in Columbus, Georgia, which specializes in professional portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, the execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, asset management and financial planning services, and the provision of individual investment advice on equity and other securities; and

fixed-income securities, investment banking, the execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, asset management and financial planning services, and the provision of individual investment advice on equity and other securities; and Synovus Trust, headquartered in Columbus, Georgia, which provides trust, asset management, and financial planning services.

Basis of Consolidation

The consolidated financial statements of Synovus include the accounts of the Parent Company and its consolidated subsidiaries. All intercompany balances and transactions have been eliminated in consolidation. The accounting and financial reporting policies of Synovus are in accordance with GAAP and conform to the accounting and reporting guidelines prescribed by bank regulatory authorities. For additional information, refer to "Part II - Item 8. Financial Statements and Supplementary Data - Note 1 - Summary of Significant Accounting Policies" in Synovus' 2022 Form