    SNV   US87161C5013

SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP.

(SNV)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:20 2022-11-29 am EST
41.46 USD   +0.63%
Synovus Financial : Announces Leadership Roles in Trust and Securities
PU
Synovus Financial : Announces Promotion of Cory Jackson to Central Atlanta Market President
PU
Synovus Introduces Synovus Accelerate FX, a New Digital Foreign Exchange Experience
BU
Synovus Financial : Announces Leadership Roles in Trust and Securities

11/29/2022 | 09:09am EST
Synovus Announces Leadership Roles in Synovus Trust and Synovus Securities

COLUMBUS, Ga., Nov. 29, 2022 - Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) today announced new and expanded leadership roles in its Synovus Trust and Synovus Securities companies. Elizabeth Rodgers has been promoted to president of Synovus Trust Company, N.A., and Rob Varner has been named president of Synovus Securities Inc. Their leadership roles were effective Nov. 1, 2022, with both reporting to Executive Vice President and Chief Community Banking Officer Wayne Akins. Akins now oversees the company's financial management services capabilities.

"Our wealth management and investment capabilities are core to Synovus' growth," said Akins. "Elizabeth Rodgers and Rob Varner bring tremendous expertise and proven leadership abilities to their new and expanded roles. We look forward to their teams strengthening the tailored advisory services we provide to clients daily."

As president of Synovus Trust Company, N.A., a subsidiary of Synovus Bank, Rodgers is responsible for a team of professionals who structure, administer and execute personal trust and estate services, institutional trust services and philanthropic and wealth transfers. She also chairs the Synovus Trust board of directors and serves as executive liaison to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Based in Charleston, South Carolina, Rodgers has nearly 30 years of financial services and trust industry experience.

As president of Synovus Securities Inc., Varner leads the registered broker-dealer for Synovus that offers retail brokerage, capital markets, investment banking and financial advisory services. Based in Columbus, Georgia, he joined Synovus more than 30 years ago and serves as a member of the Synovus Securities Inc. board of directors and chairman of the Synovus Securities Inc. investment policy and due diligence committees.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company based in Columbus, Georgia, with approximately $59 billion in assets. Synovus provides commercial and consumer banking and a full suite of specialized products and services, including private banking, treasury management, wealth management, mortgage services, premium finance, asset-based lending, structured lending, capital markets and international banking. Synovus has branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee. Synovus is a Great Place to Work-Certified Company and is on the web at synovus.com and on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Disclaimer

Synovus Financial Corporation published this content on 29 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2022 14:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Synovus Financial : Announces Leadership Roles in Trust and Securities
Synovus Financial : Announces Promotion of Cory Jackson to Central Atlanta Market President
Synovus Introduces Synovus Accelerate FX, a New Digital Foreign Exchange Experience
Synovus to Present at Goldman Sachs 2022 US Financial Services Conference
Transcript : Synovus Financial Corp. Presents at BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference
Synovus Financial Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
Synovus Names New BSA/AML Director
Synovus Financial Corp. Appoints Stephanie Wise as Bank Secrecy Act and Anti-Money Laundering Director
SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Synovus to Present at BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 189 M - -
Net income 2022 716 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,48x
Yield 2022 3,29%
Capitalization 5 993 M 5 993 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,74x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,49x
Nbr of Employees 5 033
Free-Float 84,3%
Technical analysis trends SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 41,20 $
Average target price 46,35 $
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin S. Blair President, CEO & Executive Director
Andrew Jamie Gregory Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kessel D. Stelling Executive Chairman
Zack Bishop Executive VP-Technology, Operations & Security
Gloria C. Banks EVP, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP.-9.96%5 993
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-13.65%394 076
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.26%295 707
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.09%200 564
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-2.08%179 017
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-15.00%148 450