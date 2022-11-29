Synovus Financial : Announces Leadership Roles in Trust and Securities

COLUMBUS, Ga., Nov. 29, 2022 - Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) today announced new and expanded leadership roles in its Synovus Trust and Synovus Securities companies. Elizabeth Rodgers has been promoted to president of Synovus Trust Company, N.A., and Rob Varner has been named president of Synovus Securities Inc. Their leadership roles were effective Nov. 1, 2022, with both reporting to Executive Vice President and Chief Community Banking Officer Wayne Akins. Akins now oversees the company's financial management services capabilities.

"Our wealth management and investment capabilities are core to Synovus' growth," said Akins. "Elizabeth Rodgers and Rob Varner bring tremendous expertise and proven leadership abilities to their new and expanded roles. We look forward to their teams strengthening the tailored advisory services we provide to clients daily."

As president of Synovus Trust Company, N.A., a subsidiary of Synovus Bank, Rodgers is responsible for a team of professionals who structure, administer and execute personal trust and estate services, institutional trust services and philanthropic and wealth transfers. She also chairs the Synovus Trust board of directors and serves as executive liaison to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Based in Charleston, South Carolina, Rodgers has nearly 30 years of financial services and trust industry experience.

As president of Synovus Securities Inc., Varner leads the registered broker-dealer for Synovus that offers retail brokerage, capital markets, investment banking and financial advisory services. Based in Columbus, Georgia, he joined Synovus more than 30 years ago and serves as a member of the Synovus Securities Inc. board of directors and chairman of the Synovus Securities Inc. investment policy and due diligence committees.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company based in Columbus, Georgia, with approximately $59 billion in assets. Synovus provides commercial and consumer banking and a full suite of specialized products and services, including private banking, treasury management, wealth management, mortgage services, premium finance, asset-based lending, structured lending, capital markets and international banking. Synovus has branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee. Synovus is a Great Place to Work-Certified Company and is on the web at synovus.com and on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.