Synovus Financial : Announces Quarterly Dividends

09/04/2020 | 06:46am EDT

The Board of Directors of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) has declared the following quarterly dividends:

  • $0.33 per share on the company’s common stock, payable on October 1, 2020, to shareholders of record as of September 17, 2020.
  • $0.39375 per share on the company’s Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D, payable on September 21, 2020, to shareholders of record as of September 15, 2020.
  • $0.3671875 per share on the company’s Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E, payable on October 1, 2020, to shareholders of record as of September 15, 2020.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company based in Columbus, Georgia, with approximately $54 billion in assets. Synovus provides commercial and retail banking, investment, and mortgage services through 294 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Synovus, has been recognized as one of the country's “Most Reputable Banks” by American Banker and the Reputation Institute. Synovus is on the web at synovus.com, and on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 987 M - -
Net income 2020 268 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,7x
Yield 2020 5,96%
Capitalization 3 263 M 3 263 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,64x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 5 389
Free-Float 86,7%
Chart SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
Synovus Financial Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 25,31 $
Last Close Price 22,15 $
Spread / Highest target 35,4%
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kessel D. Stelling Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin S. Blair President & Chief Operating Officer
Jamie Gregory Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Renee S. Roth Chief Information Officer
Zack Bishop Executive Vice President-Technology & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP.-43.49%3 263
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.08%308 813
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-29.83%240 503
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.14%222 321
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-20.06%175 477
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-1.60%133 430
