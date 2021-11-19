Synovus Financial : Announces Third Quarter Here Matters Award Winner

Each quarter, Synovus recognizes a team member with an extraordinary community outreach story. Will Grant, a retail market manager in Columbus, Georgia, is our 3Q 2021 Here Matters award winner, recognized for his dedication and contributions to the Chattahoochee Valley community.

In addition to his commitment to best-in-class service at Synovus' Fort Benning Commissary Branch, Grant is a passionate volunteer and actively involved in the Fort Benning military community. Prior to joining Synovus in May of 2010, he served in the US Army for 32 years, retiring as a command sergeant major, the Army's highest enlisted rank. He is a member of the Fort Benning Sergeants Major Association and the NCO co-chair of the Fort Benning Retiree Council that helps support more than 46,000 military retirees - regardless of branch of service - in Georgia and Alabama. Grant is also a director of the National Infantry Association (NIA), which oversees the National Infantry Foundation, a 501 (c) (3) tax exempt corporation that constructed and operates the National Infantry Museum and Soldier Center at Patriot Park in Columbus, Georgia. The NIA is also responsible for the quarterly Infantry Bugler magazine that keeps Infantry soldiers and their families informed of various developments, activities, and available benefits.

"Will Grant is a mentor to many, as his dedication to the military and his Synovus career has provided him a wealth of personal experiences to share with soldiers and others," said his nominator Retail Market Manager Cindy Rowe. "He is the first person to step up when a soldier is in need and often helps soldiers learn to better balance their work and family lives."

Grant has been a Synovus team member for 11 years, dedicated to building lasting relationships with both clients and team members. He is quick to encourage team member participation in corporate and market outreach projects, and he most recently served as a division representative for Synovus' United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley payroll deduction campaign.

"Will is dedicated to Synovus and his integrity is second to none," said Rowe. "He sees fellow team members as partners and is very in tune with his peers - always taking time to offer words of wisdom, pats on the back, or calls of encouragement."

Outside the military and Synovus communities, Will serves on the Board of Directors of Easterseals West Georgia, an organization dedicated to providing quality services that enable individuals with disabilities or special needs and their families to achieve their maximum potential.

As the winner of our third quarter Here Matters award, Synovus will donate $500 to a charity of Grant's choice. He will be considered for our 2021 William B. Turner Community Impact Award for outstanding philanthropic contributions or hands-on community service.

Here's to Will Grant and his commitment to making a difference in the Chattahoochee Valley community! Learn more about Grant and his journey to serving our customers after serving our country here.

About Here Matters

At Synovus, we express our commitment to communities through Here Matters, our community outreach program. Here Matters builds on a century-plus legacy of service to local communities as the bank of here, focusing volunteer and financial contributions in three areas: education, needs-based opportunities, and health and wellness. Synovus team members demonstrate Here Matters through footprint-wide projects in the spring and fall - and through rapid response to event-driven needs. Learn more about our Here Matters community outreach efforts at synovus.com/about-us/community-outreach.