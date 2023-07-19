Synovus Financial Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Synovus Financial Corp. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported net interest income was USD 455.53 million compared to USD 425.39 million a year ago. Net income was USD 174.11 million compared to USD 178.05 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 1.13 compared to USD 1.17 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 1.13 compared to USD 1.16 a year ago.

For the six months, net interest income was USD 936.28 million compared to USD 817.64 million a year ago. Net income was USD 376.27 million compared to USD 349.09 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 2.46 compared to USD 2.29 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 2.45 compared to USD 2.27 a year ago.