Synovus Financial : Here's to Our 4Q 2021 Here Matters Award Winner

Each quarter, we recognize a Synovus team member with an extraordinary community outreach story. Kyle Reed, a lead relationship specialist in Atlanta, Georgia, is our 4Q 2021 Here Matters award winner.

Reed is a driven and dependable finance professional with more than eight years of banking experience. He is passionate about people and adept in cultivating customer relationships, emboldening client retention, and mentoring team members. In addition to his commitment to best-in-class service at Synovus' Overton Branch, Reed is an avid volunteer and actively involved with multiple nonprofit organizations in the greater Atlanta community.

He regularly encourages team member participation in Here Matters outreach projects, and last year, he independently spearheaded a coat drive for Restoration Atlanta, collecting more than 75 gently worn coats for local men, women, and children in need.

"His philanthropic spirit is contagious," said Senior Relationship Banker Icesha Willis. "Many are not blessed with warmth and shelter during the fall and winter seasons, and Kyle's conscious effort to assist the less fortunate really warmed my heart."

Reed has been a Synovus team member since August of 2020, and he is dedicated to building lasting relationships with clients and team members. He leads by example and always provides others with the tools, guidance, support, and feedback they need to thrive in their careers at Synovus.

"Kyle Reed is an amazing mentor who has the most positive attitude," said Relationship Banker Raena Twork. "While recently visiting the Overton branch to fill in for a fellow team member, Kyle was extremely kind and patient. He is an exceptional teacher, and he has taught me a lot about my role at Synovus and being the kind of relationship banker I strive to be."

As the winner of our fourth quarter 2021 Here Matters award, Synovus will donate $500 to a charity of Reed's choice. Here's to Kyle Reed and his commitment to making a difference in the Atlanta community!

About Here Matters

At Synovus, we express our commitment to communities through Here Matters, our community outreach program. Here Matters builds on a century-plus legacy of service to local communities as the bank of here, focusing volunteer and financial contributions in three areas: education, needs-based opportunities, and health and wellness. Synovus team members demonstrate Here Matters through footprint-wide projects in the spring and fall - and through rapid response to event-driven needs. Learn more about our Here Matters community outreach efforts at synovus.com/about-us/community-outreach.