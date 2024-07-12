Copied

Maggie Tanner addresses attendees at a luncheon fundraiser in Chattanooga, Tennessee, benefiting Isaiah 117 House.

Isaiah 117 House, a nonprofit in Hamilton County, Tennessee, offers a haven for foster children facing trauma or challenging circumstances. Maggie Tanner, Synovus senior vice president of private wealth, helped raise money for the organization founded by Ronda Paulson in 2017. Tanner has supported the Isaiah 117 House in building healthier, more stable lives for children.

The mother of two says, "To provide a fresh start, in addition to monetary donations, our Synovus team and local advisory board collected toiletries, clothes and other resources to comfort the children."

Isaiah 117 House has 53 locations across 12 states, and a new location opening soon in Knoxville, Tennessee. When the Department of Children's Services removes children from their homes, the Isaiah 117 House team steps in to meet their immediate needs and provide emotional support before they're placed in foster homes. The average time spent at Isaiah 117 House is one week.

"The fact that the children are anxiously awaiting placement at DCS offices is just heartbreaking," Tanner explains. "This organization was founded because Ronda experienced this situation personally as a foster parent and became aware of the great need."