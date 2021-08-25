Log in
    SNV   US87161C5013

SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP.

(SNV)
Synovus Financial : Meredith Forrester to Join Synovus as New Chief Audit Executive

08/25/2021 | 08:03am EDT
Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) today announced the appointment of Meredith Forrester as executive vice president and chief audit executive, effective September 8. She was most recently business, strategy and operations leader at Truist, following more than 15 years of leadership in risk management and audit at SunTrust. Forrester succeeds Steve Sawyer, who will retire after 41 years of service, including 18 years as chief executive auditor.

“Meredith is a highly experienced audit and risk management executive, with a strong record of leading transformational initiatives and high-performing teams,” said Kevin Blair, president and CEO of Synovus. “Under Steve’s leadership, and in conjunction with the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors, Synovus has built a robust and independent audit function, and we couldn’t be more excited for Meredith to build on Steve’s great work. We are so grateful to Steve for four decades of quiet and steady service, and we congratulate him on a well-earned retirement.”

Forrester joined SunTrust in 2000 and was appointed managing director, internal audit, in 2011; senior managing director, internal audit, in 2015; and deputy general auditor in 2019. Following the merger of SunTrust and BB&T, she was named business, strategy and operations leader at Truist, where she functioned as chief operating and administrative officer for Legal, HR, and Inclusion and Diversity.

Forrester earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Georgia and an MBA from Georgia State University.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company based in Columbus, Georgia, with approximately $55 billion in assets. Synovus provides commercial and retail banking, investment, and mortgage services through 285 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus is a Great Place to Work-Certified Company and is on the web at synovus.com, and on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2021
Analyst Recommendations on SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 954 M - -
Net income 2021 679 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,65x
Yield 2021 3,04%
Capitalization 6 366 M 6 366 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,26x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,22x
Nbr of Employees 4 983
Free-Float 85,8%
Technical analysis trends SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 43,47 $
Average target price 52,16 $
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin S. Blair President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew J. Gregory Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Zack Bishop Executive Vice President-Technology & Operations
Gloria C. Banks EVP, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Elizabeth W. Camp Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP.34.29%6 366
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.23.32%471 142
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION36.85%349 050
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.52%241 372
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.18.77%206 187
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY60.24%198 586