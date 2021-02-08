Synovus Financial : Names Boehmig, Mitchell, and Petrini to North Georgia Advisory Board

ATLANTA, GA., Feb. 8, 2021- Synovus announced the appointment of David Boehmig, Catherine Mitchell, and Lindsey Petrini to its North Georgia Advisory Board.

'David, Catherine, and Lindsey are highly respected business and community leaders who share a deep commitment to the development of metro Atlanta,' said Allen Barker, North Georgia Division CEO of Synovus Bank. 'We are proud to welcome them to our board, and we look forward to benefiting from their counsel as we continue to serve this community.'

Boehmig is founder, president, and CEO of Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty. Named Atlanta Business Chronicle's Most Admired CEO in Residential Real Estate in 2019, Boehmig has been an integral part of many industry-related organizations, including prior service as President of the Atlanta REALTORS® Association (ARA) in 2005. He is a graduate of Georgia State University and a 2019 recipient of GSU's Most Distinguished Alumni Award.

Mitchell is vice president of Cox Business Product Development and Management for Cox Communications, leading product innovation, development, and management. From 2010 to 2019, Mitchell focused on residential products, spearheading the transformation of the Cox Video Product portfolio. She joined Cox in 2000 as vice president and general manager of the Roanoke, VA, market. Mitchell holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a B.A. in economics from Tufts University.

Petrini is vice president, chief operating officer of Wellstar North Fulton Hospital in Roswell. She joined North Fulton Hospital in 2006 and has held multiple leadership positions, including marketing director and chief business development officer. Petrini is a longtime member of the Alpharetta Rotary Club and is 2021 Chairman of the Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce. Petrini earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Central Arkansas and master's degree from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

Synovus Bank, a Georgia-chartered, FDIC-insured bank, provides commercial and retail banking, investment, and mortgage services together with its affiliates through 289 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus Bank has been recognized as one of the country's 'Most Reputable Banks' by American Banker and the Reputation Institute. Synovus Bank is on the web at synovus.com, and on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Equal Housing Lender.