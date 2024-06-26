Copied

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 26, 2024 - Sabre Finance has received a $500,000 investment from Synovus to reach underserved entrepreneurs starting and expanding small businesses through responsible and intentional funding.

"On behalf of the Sabre Finance board of directors and our staff, I am delighted that Synovus has chosen to invest in our organization," said Ray Morris, CEO of Sabre Finance. "The investment from Synovus allows us to deploy much-needed capital to small businesses across Alabama. Sabre Finance has a longstanding partnership with Synovus, and we are most grateful for their continued support."

Sabre Finance's mission is to provide capital access for underserved entrepreneurs, which is one of the largest barriers for startups. With the additional technical assistance beginning before funding and continuing beyond closing, the Synovus investment will enable Sabre to assist entrepreneurs in creating jobs, increasing revenue, securing real estate and ultimately building generational wealth.

The $500,000 Equity Equivalent (EQ2) investment from Synovus allows nonprofit community development financial institutions like Sabre Finance to raise capital with features that behave like an equity investment, improving the organization's economic strength.

"Synovus is committed to supporting small businesses that boost economic growth in local communities," said Nelson Bean, Alabama division CEO of Synovus. "Our partnership with Sabre Finance has allowed Synovus to provide funding for underserved small businesses, including advisory services and other resources, fulfilling our purpose to enable people to reach their full potential."

About Sabre Finance:

Sabre Finance is a 501c (3) nonprofit organization, Certified Development Financial Institution, and SBA lender that seeks to promote economic growth and investment through the provision of financial and technical assistance programs. Sabre Finance works one-on-one with entrepreneurs to customize the support needed to start or grow their small business through expert guidance and financing programs. Sabre Finance is a leader in Alabama for reaching the most underserved small business communities. For more information about Sabre Finance and its services, visit www.sabrefinance.org or call 205-690-4906.

About Synovus Bank:

Synovus Bank, a Georgia-chartered, FDIC-insured bank, provides commercial and consumer banking in addition to a full suite of specialized products and services including private banking, treasury management, wealth management, mortgage services, premium finance, asset-based lending, structured lending, capital markets and international banking. Synovus has branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee. Synovus is a Great Place to Work-Certified Company. Learn more about Synovus at synovus.com.