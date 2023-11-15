PENSACOLA, Fla., Nov. 15, 2023 - Synovus has appointed Destin Cobb to its Pensacola/Panhandle advisory board.

"Destin is deeply committed to the Pensacola/Panhandle region, and we're proud to welcome him to our Synovus advisory board to help advance our full relationship approach to enable clients to reach their full potential," said Synovus' Pensacola Market President Eddie Norris. "His business perspective will be a valuable asset to the advisory board, and we look forward to benefiting from his expertise in supporting our commitment as a relationship-focused bank."

Synovus' local advisory boards provide counsel and promote partnerships that enable Synovus to strengthen its local markets while furthering the financial and economic health of individuals, businesses, communities and other stakeholders.

Cobb is a partner at Carr Riggs and Ingram CPAs and Advisors, where he works with small- and medium-sized businesses locally and across the country. He focuses on real estate, construction and restaurants, providing insights into their financial data. A certified public accountant and certified valuation analyst, Cobb also assists with preparing tax plans to help preserve business' cash flow and maximize profits.

Synovus Bank, a Georgia-chartered, FDIC-insured bank, provides commercial and consumer banking in addition to a full suite of specialized products and services including private banking, treasury management, wealth management, mortgage services, premium finance, asset-based lending, structured lending, capital markets and international banking. Synovus has branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee. Synovus is a Great Place to Work-Certified Company and is on the web at synovus.com, and on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.