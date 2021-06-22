Log in
SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP.

Synovus Financial : to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results on July 20, 2021

06/22/2021 | 08:32am EDT
Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) will announce second quarter 2021 results on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. An earnings press release will be published prior to the earnings conference call, which will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast and slides will be available with the press release and tables at http://investor.synovus.com/event. A replay will be posted on the company’s website approximately one hour after the call ends and will be available with the press release and slides for 12 months.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company based in Columbus, Georgia, with approximately $55 billion in assets. Synovus provides commercial and retail banking and a full suite of specialized products and services, including private banking, treasury management, wealth management, mortgage services, premium finance, asset-based lending, structured lending, and international banking through 285 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus is a Great Place to Work-Certified Company and is on the web at synovus.com, and on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 949 M - -
Net income 2021 642 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Yield 2021 2,98%
Capitalization 6 628 M 6 628 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,40x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,35x
Nbr of Employees 5 061
Free-Float 87,0%
Synovus Financial Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 53,50 $
Last Close Price 44,60 $
Spread / Highest target 32,3%
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kevin S. Blair President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew J. Gregory Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Zack Bishop Executive Vice President-Technology & Operations
Gloria C. Banks EVP, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Elizabeth W. Camp Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP.37.78%6 628
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.18.38%455 371
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION31.14%340 630
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.40%270 605
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.24.44%209 939
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.26%199 985