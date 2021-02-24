Synovus Financial : to Present at the Raymond James Virtual Institutional Investors Conference on March 2

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) President and COO Kevin Blair will deliver a presentation at the Raymond James Virtual Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at 1:20 p.m. ET.

A live webcast will be available at: https://kvgo.com/rjinstitutionalinvestors/synovus-financial-march-2021

The webcast and replay will also be available at Synovus’ Investor Relations website: http://investor.synovus.com/Event.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company based in Columbus, Georgia, with approximately $54 billion in assets. Synovus provides commercial and retail banking, investment, and mortgage services through 289 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Synovus, has been recognized as one of the country's “Most Reputable Banks” by American Banker and the Reputation Institute. Synovus is on the web at synovus.com, and on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

