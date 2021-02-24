Log in
SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP.

Synovus Financial : to Present at the Raymond James Virtual Institutional Investors Conference on March 2

02/24/2021 | 08:32am EST
Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) President and COO Kevin Blair will deliver a presentation at the Raymond James Virtual Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at 1:20 p.m. ET.

A live webcast will be available at: https://kvgo.com/rjinstitutionalinvestors/synovus-financial-march-2021

The webcast and replay will also be available at Synovus’ Investor Relations website: http://investor.synovus.com/Event.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company based in Columbus, Georgia, with approximately $54 billion in assets. Synovus provides commercial and retail banking, investment, and mortgage services through 289 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Synovus, has been recognized as one of the country's “Most Reputable Banks” by American Banker and the Reputation Institute. Synovus is on the web at synovus.com, and on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 965 M - -
Net income 2020 312 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 20,7x
Yield 2020 3,03%
Capitalization 6 441 M 6 441 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,28x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,38x
Nbr of Employees 5 389
Free-Float 86,7%
Chart SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
Synovus Financial Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 43,54 $
Last Close Price 43,51 $
Spread / Highest target 19,5%
Spread / Average Target 0,08%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kessel D. Stelling Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin S. Blair President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Jamie Gregory Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Renee S. Roth Chief Information Officer
Zack Bishop Executive Vice President-Technology & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP.34.41%6 441
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.18.53%459 270
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION17.19%307 277
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.77%283 329
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.26.39%216 516
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.15%208 466
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ