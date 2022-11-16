Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Synovus Financial Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNV   US87161C5013

SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP.

(SNV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:44 2022-11-16 am EST
43.15 USD   -0.48%
11/15Synovus to Present at Goldman Sachs 2022 US Financial Services Conference
BU
11/03Transcript : Synovus Financial Corp. Presents at BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference 2022, Nov-03-2022 03:00 PM
CI
11/03Synovus Financial Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Synovus Introduces Synovus Accelerate FX, a New Digital Foreign Exchange Experience

11/16/2022 | 09:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Synovus today announced the introduction of Synovus Accelerate™ FX, an end-to-end, innovative FX solution to drive the expansion of international banking services. Synovus Accelerate FX provides foreign exchange payments and trading services with convenient access and management through the Synovus Gateway℠ commercial banking portal. Synovus Accelerate FX is supported by Finzly, a fintech provider of modern banking applications for payments, foreign exchange, trade finance and BaaS. Finzly is also an innovator in payments processing, offering a payment hub that is readily connected to all domestic and international payment networks.

“With Synovus Accelerate FX, we’re excited to continue organizational investment and active expansion of our treasury management business and bring friction-free customer journeys through a robust tech stack at the bank,” said Katherine Weislogel, head of treasury and payment solutions at Synovus. “Offering world-class global treasury solutions, Synovus Accelerate FX and international payments are at the forefront of our transformation initiatives. Synovus Accelerate FX anticipates the rapidly evolving requirements of organizations to accelerate foreign exchange and payments, improve the cash conversion cycle and make better business decisions.”

Synovus Accelerate FX enables a modern, cloud-native, API-first platform for clients to manage their international banking needs and foreign currency exposure. Using a self-service web portal, clients can safely and securely transact their foreign exchange quickly, easily and cost-efficiently without requiring an interaction with a banker. Additionally, the platform offers multicurrency accounts to purchase foreign currencies in bulk, making it easy for businesses to send and receive payments overseas regularly. Synovus clients also benefit from convenient features, including payment initiation, self-administration of internal users, permissions and limits.

“We couldn’t be more excited to make Synovus Accelerate FX a strategic and holistic solution to offer best-in-class international payment experience and FX services to our clients,” said Dr. Jeffrey Beisler-Snell, head of international banking at Synovus. “Synovus Accelerate FX provides customer success on the front end and automation on the back end. It’s a simple and intuitive experience, filling all the gaps to offer a friction-free customer and banker experience.”

Synovus Accelerate FX streamlines the pricing, trading, risk management, settlement processing, confirmations, matching, accounting, compliance, reporting and nostro reconciliation. The platform also seamlessly connects with Synovus Bank’s core system and third-party systems like AML, OFAC and market data. Synovus Accelerate FX leverages configurable workflows, distributed computing, faster “in-memory” data grids, “drag and drop” reporting and real-time monitoring.

“We’re delighted to be the FX platform of choice for Synovus Bank – an institution that puts customer experience and efficiency at the epicenter,” said Booshan Rengachari, founder and CEO of Finzly. “Finzly has simplified the trading and payment of foreign currencies with a seamless user experience. The platform combines technical expertise and cloud-native tools to deliver a scalable, efficient and affordable solution, enabling financial institutions to manage post-trade processing of confirmations, compliance, payments, settlements, ledger postings and reporting. As we continue this trajectory, we’re certain Synovus Bank’s clients will enjoy a superlative international banking experience.”

Synovus Bank, a Georgia-chartered, FDIC-insured bank, provides commercial and consumer banking in addition to a full suite of specialized products and services including private banking, treasury management, wealth management, mortgage services, premium finance, asset-based lending, structured lending, capital markets and international banking. Synovus has branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee. Synovus is a Great Place to Work-Certified Company and is on the web at synovus.com and on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Finzly provides the financial infrastructure for Banks, Fintechs, and Businesses to offer and access financial services in an open, connected, real-time, and embedded ecosystem. Finzly’s operating system for banks acts as a parallel core platform and is modern, cloud-based, real-time, and API enabled. With an array of readymade banking solutions including a multi-rail payment hub (ACH, Fedwire, RTP, FedNow, and SWIFT), foreign exchange, Digital Account Opening, KYC, Risk, Compliance, and a suite of customer experience components, Finzly allows the building of programmable banks, also offering a platform to launch Banking as a Service to fintech partners. To learn more, visit www.finzly.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP.
11/15Synovus to Present at Goldman Sachs 2022 US Financial Services Conference
BU
11/03Transcript : Synovus Financial Corp. Presents at BancAnalysts Association of ..
CI
11/03Synovus Financial Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
11/02Synovus Names New BSA/AML Director
BU
11/02Synovus Financial Corp. Appoints Stephanie Wise as Bank Secrecy Act and Anti-Money Laun..
CI
11/02SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
10/24Synovus to Present at BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference
BU
10/21Raymond James Adjusts Synovus Financial's Price Target to $45 From $48, Keeps Outperfor..
MT
10/21Wells Fargo Lowers Synovus Financial's Price Target to $55 From $60, Maintains Overweig..
MT
10/21RBC Cuts Price Target on Synovus Financial to $46 From $49, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 189 M - -
Net income 2022 715 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,93x
Yield 2022 3,13%
Capitalization 6 307 M 6 307 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,88x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,62x
Nbr of Employees 5 033
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
Synovus Financial Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 43,36 $
Average target price 46,42 $
Spread / Average Target 7,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin S. Blair President, CEO & Executive Director
Andrew Jamie Gregory Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kessel D. Stelling Executive Chairman
Zack Bishop Executive VP-Technology, Operations & Security
Gloria C. Banks EVP, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP.-10.97%6 307
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-15.43%389 940
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.26%302 446
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.32%201 417
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-2.65%177 988
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.89%150 218