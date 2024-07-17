Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.
“Our core second quarter results reflect a significant increase in earnings driven by margin expansion, strong fee income generation and reduced credit costs. Our focus remains firmly on execution while minimizing uncertainty in performance associated with the net interest margin and credit costs. Our results for the quarter demonstrate our progress toward these goals. The dedication of our team in providing unparalleled service to our clients and communities contributes to our strategic efforts to grow the bank and progress in key initiatives, further strengthening our relationship-centered banking approach,” said Synovus Chairman, CEO and President Kevin Blair.
Second Quarter 2024 Highlights
- Net income (loss) available to common shareholders was $(23.7) million, or $(0.16) per diluted share, compared to $114.8 million or $0.78 in the first quarter 2024 and $165.8 million or $1.13 in second quarter 2023.
- Adjusted net income available to common shareholders was $169.6 million, or $1.16 per diluted share, compared to $116.0 million or $0.79 in the first quarter 2024 and $169.5 million or $1.16 in second quarter 2023.
- Adjusted second quarter 2024 earnings per share excludes a $257 million loss on the sale of securities. The company completed a securities repositioning following a risk-weighted asset optimization exercise that was performed during the second quarter.
- Pre-provision net revenue was $4.3 million, which was down 98% sequentially and 98% compared to second quarter 2023. Adjusted pre-provision net revenue of $261.7 million increased $43.9 million, or 20%, sequentially and was down $5.0 million, or 2%, compared to second quarter 2023.
- Net interest income increased $16.2 million, or 4%, compared to the prior quarter and was down $20.5 million, or 5%, compared to second quarter 2023. The sequential increase in net interest income was primarily attributable to a healthy increase in earning asset yields and more stable cost of funds.
- The NIM expanded by 16 basis points to 3.20% as a result of the recent securities repositioning, the reclassification of $3.4 billion in securities from Available for Sale to Held to Maturity, as well as fixed-rate asset repricing and more stable deposit costs.
- Period-end loans declined $216.5 million from the first quarter 2024 as stronger loan production and core commercial lending growth was more than offset by higher loan paydowns and strategic declines in certain loan categories such as non-relationship syndicated lending and third-party consumer lending. Commercial and industrial loans declined $194.7 million or 1% from the prior quarter and grew $5.4 million from second quarter 2023.
- Period-end core deposits were $44.8 billion, a decline of $67.6 million from the first quarter primarily as a result of a drop in non-interest bearing deposits, partially offset by an increase in time deposits. Total deposit cost increased 1 basis point from the first quarter 2024 to 2.68%.
- Non-interest revenue of $(128.9) million declined $247.7 million, or 208%, sequentially and was down $241.1 million, or 215%, compared to second quarter 2023. Adjusted non-interest revenue of $127.2 million grew $10.7 million, or 9%, sequentially and increased $16.6 million, or 15%, compared to the second quarter 2023. Sequential growth was largely from higher capital markets fees. Year-over-year growth came primarily from higher treasury and payment solutions and capital markets fees and greater commercial sponsorship income.
- On a sequential basis, non-interest expense of $301.8 million declined 6% while adjusted non-interest expense declined 5% to $301.9 million. Adjusted non-interest expense was relatively stable year over year due to disciplined expense control and a 7% reduction in total headcount.
- Provision for credit losses of $26.4 million declined 51% sequentially and compares to $38.9 million in second quarter 2023. The allowance for credit losses ratio (to loans) of 1.25% was down 1 basis point from the prior quarter.
- The non-performing loan and asset ratios were lower sequentially at 0.59% and 0.60%, respectively; the net charge-off ratio for the quarter was 0.32%, down from 0.41% in prior quarter, while total past dues were 0.30% of total loans outstanding.
- The preliminary CET1 ratio rose sequentially to 10.62% as core earnings accretion and risk-weighted asset optimization more than offset the impact of $91 million in common stock repurchases and the securities repositioning.
Second Quarter Summary
Reported
Adjusted
(dollars in thousands)
2Q24
1Q24
2Q23
2Q24
1Q24
2Q23
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
$
(23,741
)
$
114,822
$
165,819
$
169,617
$
115,973
$
169,526
Diluted earnings (loss) per share(1)
(0.16
)
0.78
1.13
1.16
0.79
1.16
Total revenue
306,147
537,734
567,807
563,597
536,745
567,347
Total loans
43,093,397
43,309,877
44,353,537
N/A
N/A
N/A
Total deposits
50,195,778
50,580,242
50,080,392
N/A
N/A
N/A
Return on avg assets(2)
(0.10
)%
0.85
%
1.15
%
1.21
%
0.85
%
1.18
%
Return on avg common equity(2)
(2.1
)
10.2
15.5
15.3
10.3
15.8
Return on avg tangible common equity(2)
(2.2
)
11.7
17.7
17.6
11.8
18.1
Net interest margin(3)
3.20
%
3.04
%
3.20
%
N/A
N/A
N/A
Efficiency ratio-TE(3)(4)
98.15
59.87
53.99
53.05
58.88
52.57
NCO ratio-QTD
0.32
0.41
0.24
N/A
N/A
N/A
NPA ratio
0.60
0.86
0.59
N/A
N/A
N/A
(1) Diluted shares of 146,034 (in thousands) used to calculate 2Q24 adjusted diluted earnings per share.
(2) Annualized
(3) Taxable equivalent
(4) Adjusted tangible efficiency ratio
N/A - not applicable
Balance Sheet
Loans*
(dollars in millions)
2Q24
1Q24
Linked Quarter Change
Linked Quarter % Change
2Q23
Year/Year Change
Year/Year % Change
Commercial & industrial
$
22,536.6
$
22,731.3
$
(194.7
)
(1
)%
$
22,531.2
$
5.4
—
%
Commercial real estate
12,215.5
12,194.0
21.5
—
13,293.9
(1,078.4
)
(8
)
Consumer
8,341.3
8,384.6
(43.3
)
(1
)
8,528.4
(187.1
)
(2
)
Total loans
$
43,093.4
$
43,309.9
$
(216.5
)
—
%
$
44,353.5
$
(1,260.1
)
(3
)%
*Amounts may not total due to rounding
Deposits*
(dollars in millions)
2Q24
1Q24
Linked Quarter Change
Linked Quarter % Change
2Q23
Year/Year Change
Year/Year % Change
Non-interest-bearing DDA
$
11,177.7
$
11,515.4
$
(337.7
)
(3
)%
$
12,945.5
$
(1,767.8
)
(14
)%
Interest-bearing DDA
6,621.2
6,478.8
142.4
2
6,255.3
365.9
6
Money market
10,747.9
10,712.7
35.2
—
10,803.7
(55.7
)
(1
)
Savings
1,009.8
1,045.1
(35.2
)
(3
)
1,222.9
(213.0
)
(17
)
Public funds
7,111.9
7,270.4
(158.5
)
(2
)
7,031.4
80.5
1
Time deposits
8,125.2
7,838.9
286.3
4
5,291.8
2,833.3
54
Brokered deposits
5,402.0
5,718.9
(316.9
)
(6
)
6,529.8
(1,127.7
)
(17
)
Total deposits
$
50,195.8
$
50,580.2
$
(384.5
)
(1
)%
$
50,080.4
$
115.4
—
%
*Amounts may not total due to rounding
Income Statement Summary**
(in thousands, except per share data)
2Q24
1Q24
Linked Quarter Change
Linked Quarter % Change
2Q23
Year/Year Change
Year/Year % Change
Net interest income
$
434,998
$
418,846
$
16,152
4
%
$
455,531
$
(20,533
)
(5
)%
Non-interest revenue
(128,851
)
118,888
(247,739
)
(208
)
112,276
(241,127
)
(215
)
Non-interest expense
301,801
322,741
(20,940
)
(6
)
307,181
(5,380
)
(2
)
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses
26,404
53,980
(27,576
)
(51
)
38,881
(12,477
)
(32
)
Income (loss) before taxes
$
(22,058
)
$
161,013
$
(183,071
)
(114
)%
$
221,745
$
(243,803
)
(110
)%
Income tax expense (benefit)
(7,378
)
36,943
(44,321
)
(120
)
47,801
(55,179
)
(115
)
Net income (loss)
(14,680
)
124,070
(138,750
)
(112
)
173,944
(188,624
)
(108
)
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest
(652
)
(437
)
(215
)
49
(166
)
(486
)
293
Net income (loss) attributable to Synovus Financial Corp.
(14,028
)
124,507
(138,535
)
(111
)
174,110
(188,138
)
(108
)
Less: Preferred stock dividends
9,713
9,685
28
—
8,291
1,422
17
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
$
(23,741
)
$
114,822
$
(138,563
)
(121
)%
$
165,819
$
(189,560
)
(114
)%
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
145,565
147,122
(1,557
)
(1
)%
146,550
(985
)
(1
)%
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
(0.16
)
$
0.78
$
(0.94
)
(121
)
$
1.13
$
(1.29
)
(114
)
Adjusted diluted earnings per share(1)
1.16
0.79
0.37
47
1.16
—
—
Effective tax rate
33.45
%
22.94
%
21.56
%
(1) Diluted shares of 146,034 (in thousands) used to calculate 2Q24 adjusted diluted earnings per share.
** Amounts may not total due to rounding
NM - not meaningful
Capital Ratios
2Q24
1Q24
2Q23
Common equity Tier 1 capital (CET1) ratio
10.62
%
(1)
10.38
%
9.86
%
Tier 1 capital ratio
11.74
(1)
11.45
10.89
Total risk-based capital ratio
13.59
(1)
13.24
(2)
12.80
Tier 1 leverage ratio
9.44
(1)
9.62
9.23
Tangible common equity ratio
6.76
6.67
6.17
(1) Ratios are preliminary.
(2) As amended
Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call
Synovus will host an earnings highlights conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on July 18, 2024. The earnings call will be accompanied by a slide presentation. Shareholders and other interested parties may listen to this conference call via simultaneous internet broadcast. For a link to the webcast, go to investor.synovus.com/event. The replay will be archived for at least 12 months and will be available approximately one hour after the call.
Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company based in Columbus, Georgia, with approximately $60 billion in assets. Synovus provides commercial and consumer banking and a full suite of specialized products and services, including private banking, treasury management, wealth management, mortgage services, premium finance, asset-based lending, structured lending, capital markets and international banking. Synovus has 247 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee. Synovus is a Great Place to Work-Certified Company. Learn more about Synovus at synovus.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release and certain of our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission contain statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of, and subject to the protections of, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through Synovus’ use of words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “assumes,” “should,” “predicts,” “could,” “would,” “intends,” “targets,” “estimates,” “projects,” “plans,” “potential” and other similar words and expressions of the future or otherwise regarding the outlook for Synovus’ future business and financial performance and/or the performance of the banking industry and economy in general. These forward-looking statements include, among others, our expectations regarding our future operating and financial performance; expectations on our growth strategy, expense and revenue initiatives, capital management, balance sheet management, and future profitability; expectations on credit quality and performance; and the assumptions underlying our expectations. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Synovus to be materially different from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the information known to, and current beliefs and expectations of, Synovus’ management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements in this press release. Many of these factors are beyond Synovus’ ability to control or predict.
These forward-looking statements are based upon information presently known to Synovus’ management and are inherently subjective, uncertain and subject to change due to any number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the risks and other factors set forth in Synovus’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, under the captions “Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” and in Synovus’ quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. We believe these forward-looking statements are reasonable; however, undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations and speak only as of the date that they are made. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as otherwise may be required by law.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The measures entitled adjusted non-interest revenue, non-interest expense; adjusted revenue; adjusted tangible efficiency ratio; adjusted pre-provision net revenue (PPNR); adjusted return on average assets; adjusted net income available to common shareholders; adjusted diluted earnings per share; adjusted return on average common equity; return on average tangible common equity; adjusted return on average tangible common equity; and tangible common equity ratio are not measures recognized under GAAP and therefore are considered non-GAAP financial measures. The most comparable GAAP measures to these measures are total non-interest revenue; total non-interest expense; total revenue; efficiency ratio-TE; PPNR; return on average assets; net income (loss) available to common shareholders; diluted earnings (loss) per share; return on average common equity; and the ratio of total Synovus Financial Corp. shareholders' equity to total assets, respectively.
Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful additional information about Synovus to assist management and investors in evaluating Synovus’ operating results, financial strength, the performance of its business, and the strength of its capital position. However, these non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of operating results or capital position as reported under GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as additional views of the way our financial measures are affected by significant items and other factors, and since they are not required to be uniformly applied, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures at other companies. Adjusted non-interest revenue and adjusted revenue are measures used by management to evaluate non-interest revenue and total revenue exclusive of net investment securities gains (losses), fair value adjustments on non-qualified deferred compensation and other items not indicative of ongoing operations that could impact period-to-period comparisons. Adjusted non-interest expense and the adjusted tangible efficiency ratio are measures utilized by management to measure the success of expense management initiatives focused on reducing recurring controllable operating costs. Adjusted net income available to common shareholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, and adjusted return on average common equity are measures used by management to evaluate operating results exclusive of items that are not indicative of ongoing operations and impact period-to-period comparisons. Return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity are measures used by management to compare Synovus’ performance with other financial institutions because it calculates the return available to common shareholders without the impact of intangible assets and their related amortization, thereby allowing management to evaluate the performance of the business consistently. Adjusted PPNR is used by management to evaluate PPNR exclusive of items that management believes are not indicative of ongoing operations and impact period-to-period comparisons. The tangible common equity ratio is used by stakeholders to assess our capital position. The computations of these measures are set forth in the tables below.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(dollars in thousands)
2Q24
1Q24
2Q23
Adjusted non-interest revenue
Total non-interest revenue
$
(128,851
)
$
118,888
$
112,276
Investment securities (gains) losses, net
256,660
—
—
Fair value adjustment on non-qualified deferred compensation
(561
)
(2,299
)
(1,598
)
Adjusted non-interest revenue
$
127,248
$
116,589
$
110,678
Adjusted non-interest expense
Total non-interest expense
$
301,801
$
322,741
$
307,181
(Loss) gain on other loans held for sale
—
—
(2,360
)
Gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt
—
—
377
Restructuring (charges) reversals
658
(1,524
)
110
Valuation adjustment to Visa derivative
—
—
(3,027
)
Fair value adjustment on non-qualified deferred compensation
(561
)
(2,299
)
(1,598
)
Adjusted non-interest expense
$
301,898
$
318,918
$
300,683
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, continued
(dollars in thousands)
2Q24
1Q24
2Q23
Adjusted revenue and tangible efficiency ratio
Adjusted non-interest expense
$
301,898
$
318,918
$
300,683
Amortization of intangibles
(2,907
)
(2,907
)
(2,420
)
Adjusted tangible non-interest expense
$
298,991
$
316,011
$
298,263
Net interest income
$
434,998
$
418,846
$
455,531
Tax equivalent adjustment
1,351
1,310
1,138
Net interest income taxable equivalent
436,349
420,156
456,669
Net interest income
$
434,998
$
418,846
$
455,531
Total non-interest revenue
(128,851
)
118,888
112,276
Total revenue
$
306,147
$
537,734
$
567,807
Tax equivalent adjustment
1,351
1,310
1,138
Total TE revenue
307,498
539,044
568,945
Investment securities losses (gains), net
256,660
—
—
Fair value adjustment on non-qualified deferred compensation
(561
)
(2,299
)
(1,598
)
Adjusted revenue
$
563,597
$
536,745
$
567,347
Efficiency ratio-TE
98.15
%
59.87
%
53.99
%
Adjusted tangible efficiency ratio
53.05
58.88
52.57
Adjusted pre-provision net revenue
Net interest income
$
434,998
$
418,846
$
455,531
Total non-interest revenue
(128,851
)
118,888
112,276
Total non-interest expense
(301,801
)
(322,741
)
(307,181
)
Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)
$
4,346
$
214,993
$
260,626
Adjusted revenue
563,597
536,745
567,347
Adjusted non-interest expense
(301,898
)
(318,918
)
(300,683
)
Adjusted PPNR
$
261,699
$
217,827
$
266,664
Adjusted return on average assets (annualized)
Net income (loss)
$
(14,680
)
$
124,070
$
173,944
Loss (gain) on other loans held for sale
—
—
2,360
(Gain) loss on early extinguishment of debt
—
—
(377
)
Restructuring charges (reversals)
(658
)
1,524
(110
)
Valuation adjustment to Visa derivative
—
—
3,027
Investment securities losses (gains), net
256,660
—
—
Tax effect of adjustments(1)
(62,644
)
(373
)
(1,193
)
Adjusted net income
$
178,678
$
125,221
$
177,651
Net income (loss) annualized
$
(59,043
)
$
499,007
$
697,687
Adjusted net income annualized
$
718,639
$
503,636
$
712,556
Total average assets
$
59,246,849
$
59,022,231
$
60,515,077
Return on average assets (annualized)
(0.10
)%
0.85
%
1.15
%
Adjusted return on average assets (annualized)
1.21
0.85
1.18
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, continued
(dollars in thousands)
2Q24
1Q24
2Q23
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders and adjusted diluted earnings per share
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
$
(23,741
)
$
114,822
$
165,819
Loss (gain) on other loans held for sale
—
—
2,360
(Gain) loss on early extinguishment of debt
—
—
(377
)
Restructuring charges (reversals)
(658
)
1,524
(110
)
Valuation adjustment to Visa derivative
—
—
3,027
Investment securities losses (gains), net
256,660
—
—
Tax effect of adjustments(1)
(62,644
)
(373
)
(1,193
)
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders
$
169,617
$
115,973
$
169,526
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted(2)
145,565
147,122
146,550
Diluted earnings per share
$
(0.16
)
$
0.78
$
1.13
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
1.16
0.79
1.16
(1) An assumed marginal tax rate of 24.5% for 2Q24 and 1Q24 and 24.3% for 2Q23 was applied.
(2) Diluted shares of 146,034 (in thousands) used to calculate 2Q24 adjusted diluted earnings per share.
2Q24
1Q24
2Q23
Adjusted return on average common equity, return on average tangible common equity, and adjusted return on average tangible common equity (annualized)
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
$
(23,741
)
$
114,822
$
165,819
Loss (gain) on other loans held for sale
—
—
2,360
(Gain) loss on early extinguishment of debt
—
—
(377
)
Restructuring charges (reversals)
(658
)
1,524
(110
)
Valuation adjustment to Visa derivative
—
—
3,027
Investment securities losses (gains), net
256,660
—
—
Tax effect of adjustments(1)
(62,644
)
(373
)
(1,193
)
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders
$
169,617
$
115,973
$
169,526
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders annualized
$
682,196
$
466,441
$
679,967
Amortization of intangibles, tax effected, annualized
8,831
8,831
7,344
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders excluding amortization of intangibles annualized
$
691,027
$
475,272
$
687,311
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders annualized
$
(95,486
)
$
461,812
$
665,098
Amortization of intangibles, tax effected, annualized
8,831
8,831
7,344
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders excluding amortization of intangibles annualized
$
(86,655
)
$
470,643
$
672,442
Total average Synovus Financial Corp. shareholders' equity less preferred stock
$
4,455,198
$
4,542,616
$
4,303,722
Average goodwill
(480,902
)
(480,440
)
(460,118
)
Average other intangible assets, net
(41,547
)
(44,497
)
(36,738
)
Total average Synovus Financial Corp. tangible shareholders' equity less preferred stock
$
3,932,749
$
4,017,679
$
3,806,866
Return on average common equity (annualized)
(2.1
)%
10.2
%
15.5
%
Adjusted return on average common equity (annualized)
15.3
10.3
15.8
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)
(2.2
)
11.7
17.7
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (annualized)
17.6
11.8
18.1
(1) An assumed marginal tax rate of 24.5% for 2Q24 and 1Q24 and 24.3% for 2Q23 was applied.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, continued
(dollars in thousands)
June 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
June 30, 2023
Tangible common equity ratio
Total assets
$
59,606,343
$
59,809,534
$
60,655,591
Goodwill
(480,440
)
(480,440
)
(475,573
)
Other intangible assets, net
(40,114
)
(45,928
)
(61,538
)
Tangible assets
$
59,085,789
$
59,283,166
$
60,118,480
Total Synovus Financial Corp. shareholders’ equity
$
5,053,606
$
5,119,993
$
4,782,528
Goodwill
(480,440
)
(480,440
)
(475,573
)
Other intangible assets, net
(40,114
)
(45,928
)
(61,538
)
Preferred Stock, no par value
(537,145
)
(537,145
)
(537,145
)
Tangible common equity
$
3,995,907
$
4,056,480
$
3,708,272
Total Synovus Financial Corp. shareholders’ equity to total assets ratio
8.48
%
8.56
%
7.88
%
Tangible common equity ratio
6.76
6.84
6.17
Amounts may not total due to rounding
Synovus
INCOME STATEMENT DATA
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2024
2023
'24 vs '23
% Change
Interest income
$
1,583,952
$
1,476,022
7
%
Interest expense
730,108
539,739
35
Net interest income
853,844
936,283
(9
)
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses
80,384
71,035
13
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
773,460
865,248
(11
)
Non-interest revenue:
Service charges on deposit accounts
44,720
46,451
(4
)
Fiduciary and asset management fees
38,741
39,723
(2
)
Card fees
38,904
32,884
18
Brokerage revenue
43,164
46,655
(7
)
Mortgage banking income
7,362
8,467
(13
)
Capital markets income
21,704
24,609
(12
)
Income from bank-owned life insurance
15,444
14,140
9
Investment securities gains (losses), net
(256,660
)
1,030
nm
Recovery of NPA
—
13,126
nm
Other non-interest revenue
36,658
18,317
100
Total non-interest revenue
(9,963
)
245,402
(104
)
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and other personnel expense
367,928
371,926
(1
)
Net occupancy, equipment, and software expense
93,223
85,645
9
Third-party processing and other services
42,041
43,493
(3
)
Professional fees
23,286
18,560
25
FDIC insurance and other regulatory fees
30,312
21,429
41
Restructuring charges (reversals)
866
(843
)
nm
Loss on other loans held for sale
—
19,110
nm
Other operating expenses
66,886
69,714
(4
)
Total non-interest expense
624,542
629,034
(1
)
Income (loss) before income taxes
138,955
481,616
(71
)
Income tax expense (benefit)
29,565
105,513
(72
)
Net income (loss)
109,390
376,103
(71
)
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest
(1,089
)
(166
)
556
Net income (loss) attributable to Synovus Financial Corp.
110,479
376,269
(71
)
Less: Preferred stock dividends
19,398
16,581
17
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
$
91,081
$
359,688
(75
)%
Net income (loss) per common share, basic
$
0.62
$
2.46
(75
)%
Net income (loss) per common share, diluted
0.62
2.45
(75
)
Cash dividends declared per common share
0.76
0.76
—
Return on average assets *
0.37
%
1.26
%
(89) bps
Return on average common equity *
4.1
17.3
(76
)
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic
145,998
145,957
—
%
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
146,568
146,644
—
nm - not meaningful
bps - basis points
* - ratios are annualized
Amounts may not total due to rounding
Synovus
INCOME STATEMENT DATA
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2024
2023
Second Quarter
Second Quarter
First Quarter
Fourth Quarter
Third Quarter
Second Quarter
'24 vs '23
% Change
Interest income
$
801,242
782,710
788,297
786,039
759,143
6
%
Interest expense
366,244
363,864
351,083
342,880
303,612
21
Net interest income
434,998
418,846
437,214
443,159
455,531
(5
)
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses
26,404
53,980
45,472
72,572
38,881
(32
)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
408,594
364,866
391,742
370,587
416,650
(2
)
Non-interest revenue:
Service charges on deposit accounts
22,907
21,813
22,260
21,385
23,477
(2
)
Fiduciary and asset management fees
19,728
19,013
18,149
20,205
20,027
(1
)
Card fees
19,418
19,486
20,872
18,602
17,059
14
Brokerage revenue
20,457
22,707
21,961
21,387
22,451
(9
)
Mortgage banking income
3,944
3,418
3,019
3,671
4,609
(14
)
Capital markets income
15,077
6,627
6,456
7,980
9,482
59
Income from bank-owned life insurance
8,097
7,347
10,324
6,965
6,878
18
Investment securities gains (losses), net
(256,660
)
—
(77,748
)
—
—
nm
Other non-interest revenue
18,181
18,477
26,175
6,944
8,293
119
Total non-interest revenue
(128,851
)
118,888
51,468
107,139
112,276
(215
)
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and other personnel expense
179,407
188,521
176,712
179,741
183,001
(2
)
Net occupancy, equipment, and software expense
46,415
46,808
48,146
45,790
42,785
8
Third-party processing and other services
21,783
20,258
21,717
21,439
21,659
1
Professional fees
15,655
7,631
11,147
10,147
9,597
63
FDIC insurance and other regulatory fees
6,493
23,819
61,470
11,837
11,162
(42
)
Restructuring charges (reversals)
(658
)
1,524
1,231
17,319
(110
)
nm
Loss on other loans held for sale
—
—
—
30,954
2,360
nm
Other operating expenses
32,706
34,180
32,435
36,305
36,727
(11
)
Total non-interest expense
301,801
322,741
352,858
353,532
307,181
(2
)
Income (loss) before income taxes
(22,058
)
161,013
90,352
124,194
221,745
(110
)
Income tax expense (benefit)
(7,378
)
36,943
20,779
27,729
47,801
(115
)
Net income (loss)
(14,680
)
124,070
69,573
96,465
173,944
(108
)
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest
(652
)
(437)
(768
)
(630
)
(166
)
293
Net income (loss) attributable to Synovus Financial Corp.
(14,028
)
124,507
70,341
97,095
174,110
(108
)
Less: Preferred stock dividends
9,713
9,685
9,696
9,672
8,291
17
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
$
(23,741
)
114,822
60,645
87,423
165,819
(114
)%
Net income (loss) per common share, basic
$
(0.16
)
0.78
0.41
0.60
1.13
(114
)%
Net income (loss) per common share, diluted
(0.16
)
0.78
0.41
0.60
1.13
(114
)
Cash dividends declared per common share
0.38
0.38
0.38
0.38
0.38
—
Return on average assets *
(0.10
)%
0.85
0.47
0.64
1.15
(125) bps
Return on average common equity *
(2.1
)
10.2
5.9
8.2
15.5
(114
)
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic
145,565
146,430
146,372
146,170
146,113
—
%
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
145,565
147,122
146,877
146,740
146,550
(1
)
nm - not meaningful
bps - basis points
* - ratios are annualized
Amounts may not total due to rounding
Synovus
BALANCE SHEET DATA
June 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
June 30, 2023
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share data)
ASSETS
Interest-earning deposits with banks and other cash and cash equivalents
$
2,263,545
$
2,414,103
$
2,018,363
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements
31,063
37,323
35,788
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
2,294,608
2,451,426
2,054,151
Investment securities held to maturity
2,668,068
—
—
Investment securities available for sale
7,043,681
9,788,662
9,621,175
Loans held for sale (includes $41,823, $47,338 and $62,616 measured at fair value, respectively)
139,323
52,768
514,450
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs
43,093,397
43,404,490
44,353,537
Allowance for loan losses
(485,101
)
(479,385
)
(471,238
)
Loans, net
42,608,296
42,925,105
43,882,299
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
1,125,928
1,112,030
1,100,114
Premises, equipment, and software, net
375,455
365,851
365,443
Goodwill
480,440
480,440
475,573
Other intangible assets, net
40,114
45,928
61,538
Other assets
2,830,430
2,587,324
2,580,848
Total assets
$
59,606,343
$
59,809,534
$
60,655,591
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Non-interest-bearing deposits
$
11,655,811
$
12,507,616
$
13,565,602
Interest-bearing deposits
38,539,967
38,231,569
36,514,790
Total deposits
50,195,778
50,739,185
50,080,392
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements
94,484
189,074
83,384
Other short-term borrowings
2,536
3,496
1,461
Long-term debt
2,283,767
1,932,534
4,021,411
Other liabilities
1,953,106
1,801,097
1,661,175
Total liabilities
54,529,671
54,665,386
55,847,823
Equity:
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock - no par value. Authorized 100,000,000 shares; issued 22,000,000
537,145
537,145
537,145
Common stock - $1.00 par value. Authorized 342,857,143 shares; issued 171,935,817, 171,360,188 and 170,808,134 respectively; outstanding 144,149,614, 146,705,330 and 146,153,276 respectively
171,936
171,360
170,808
Additional paid-in capital
3,965,751
3,955,819
3,933,548
Treasury stock, at cost; 27,786,203, 24,654,858 and 24,654,858 shares, respectively
(1,066,239
)
(944,484
)
(944,484
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net
(1,050,374
)
(1,117,073
)
(1,395,175
)
Retained earnings
2,495,387
2,517,226
2,480,686
Total Synovus Financial Corp. shareholders’ equity
5,053,606
5,119,993
4,782,528
Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary
23,066
24,155
25,240
Total equity
5,076,672
5,144,148
4,807,768
Total liabilities and equity
$
59,606,343
$
59,809,534
$
60,655,591
Synovus
AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST, AND YIELDS/RATES
(Unaudited)
Second Quarter 2024
First Quarter 2024
Second Quarter 2023
(dollars in thousands)
Average Balance
Interest
Yield/
Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Yield/
Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Yield/
Rate
Assets
Interest earning assets:
Commercial loans (1) (2) (3)
$
35,006,497
$
593,715
6.82
%
$
34,943,797
$
583,459
6.72
%
$
35,628,637
$
566,823
6.38
%
Consumer loans (1) (2)
8,358,325
109,206
5.23
8,434,105
109,566
5.21
8,470,478
104,545
4.94
Less: Allowance for loan losses
(492,640
)
—
—
(481,146
)
—
—
(466,700
)
—
—
Loans, net
42,872,182
702,921
6.59
42,896,756
693,025
6.49
43,632,415
671,368
6.17
Total investment securities(4)
10,373,792
78,891
3.04
11,148,242
71,906
2.58
11,200,717
60,421
2.16
Trading account assets
8,809
162
7.37
11,567
65
2.25
21,328
309
5.80
Other earning assets(5)
1,271,953
16,800
5.23
1,218,090
16,173
5.25
1,446,425
18,081
4.95
FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stock
189,706
2,687
5.67
187,825
2,273
4.84
280,248
4,301
6.14
Mortgage loans held for sale
37,364
666
7.13
29,773
495
6.65
54,603
852
6.24
Other loans held for sale
96,180
466
1.92
18,465
83
1.77
546,224
4,949
3.58
Total interest earning assets
54,849,986
802,593
5.89
%
55,510,718
784,020
5.68
%
57,181,960
760,281
5.33
%
Cash and due from banks
531,604
532,624
646,066
Premises and equipment
376,293
370,376
369,039
Other real estate
18,003
61
—
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
1,121,764
1,114,703
1,095,866
Other assets(6)
2,349,199
1,493,749
1,222,146
Total assets
$
59,246,849
$
59,022,231
$
60,515,077
Liabilities and Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
10,789,288
68,809
2.57
%
$
10,590,340
65,415
2.48
%
$
9,891,375
41,803
1.70
%
Money market accounts
12,617,120
99,380
3.17
12,826,385
103,129
3.23
13,468,210
85,397
2.54
Savings deposits
1,036,321
304
0.12
1,057,087
287
0.11
1,276,040
281
0.09
Time deposits
8,382,774
93,431
4.48
7,902,850
86,493
4.40
4,866,221
39,551
3.26
Brokered deposits
5,483,298
73,830
5.42
5,737,445
77,342
5.42
6,342,751
74,748
4.73
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements
114,595
570
1.97
113,558
648
2.26
88,591
351
1.57
Other short-term borrowings
108,946
1,530
5.55
71,775
955
5.26
455,050
5,566
4.84
Long-term debt
1,666,731
28,390
6.79
1,764,740
29,595
6.69
3,821,126
55,915
5.82
Total interest-bearing liabilities
40,199,073
366,244
3.66
%
40,064,180
363,864
3.65
%
40,209,364
303,612
3.03
%
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
12,099,256
12,071,670
13,874,482
Other liabilities
1,932,822
1,782,659
1,556,863
Total equity
5,015,698
5,103,722
4,874,368
Total liabilities and equity
$
59,246,849
$
59,022,231
$
60,515,077
Net interest income and net interest margin, taxable equivalent (7)
$
436,349
3.20
%
$
420,156
3.04
%
$
456,669
3.20
%
Less: taxable-equivalent adjustment
1,351
1,310
1,138
Net interest income
$
434,998
$
418,846
$
455,531
(1) Average loans are shown net of unearned income. NPLs are included.
(2) Interest income includes fees as follows: Second Quarter 2024 — $12.3 million, First Quarter 2024 — $10.6 million, and Second Quarter 2023 — $11.3 million.
(3) Reflects taxable-equivalent adjustments, using the statutory federal tax rate of 21%, in adjusting interest on tax-exempt loans to a taxable-equivalent basis.
(4) Securities are included on an amortized cost basis with yield and net interest margin calculated accordingly.
(5) Includes interest-bearing funds with Federal Reserve Bank, interest earning deposits with banks, and federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements.
(6) Includes average net unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities available for sale of $(727.6) million, $(1.36) billion, and $(1.46) billion for the Second Quarter 2024, First Quarter 2024, and Second Quarter 2023, respectively.
(7) The net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized net interest income- TE by average total interest earning assets.
Synovus
AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST, AND YIELDS/RATES
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2024
2023
(dollars in thousands)
Average Balance
Interest
Yield/
Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Yield/
Rate
Assets
Interest earning assets:
Commercial loans (1) (2) (3)
$
34,975,147
$
1,177,174
6.77
%
$
35,331,375
$
1,093,352
6.24
%
Consumer loans (1) (2)
8,396,215
218,773
5.23
8,615,748
208,693
4.87
Less: Allowance for loan losses
(486,893
)
—
—
(456,005
)
—
—
Loans, net
42,884,469
1,395,947
6.54
43,491,118
1,302,045
6.03
Total investment securities(4)
10,761,017
150,797
2.80