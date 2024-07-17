Nyse Other stock markets Market Closed - 04:00:02 2024-07-17 pm EDT 5-day change 1st Jan Change 45.45 USD +0.04% +11.70% +20.72% 11:10pm Earnings Flash (SNV) SYNOVUS FINANCIAL Reports Q2 EPS $1.16, vs. Street Est of $0.95 MT 11:09pm Earnings Flash (SNV) SYNOVUS FINANCIAL Reports Q2 Revenue $306.1M, vs. Street Est of $269.2M MT Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions ETFs Summary All News Analyst Reco. Highlights Insiders Transcripts Press Releases Official Publications Other languages Trading Ideas MarketScreener Editorial Features MarketScreener Strategies Synovus announces earnings for second quarter 2024 July 17, 2024 at 05:04 pm EDT Share Diluted earnings (loss) per share of $(0.16) vs. $1.13 in 2Q23 Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.16 vs. $1.16 in 2Q23 Securities loss of $257 million impacts 2Q24 EPS, adjusted EPS up 47% from 1Q24 Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. “Our core second quarter results reflect a significant increase in earnings driven by margin expansion, strong fee income generation and reduced credit costs. Our focus remains firmly on execution while minimizing uncertainty in performance associated with the net interest margin and credit costs. Our results for the quarter demonstrate our progress toward these goals. The dedication of our team in providing unparalleled service to our clients and communities contributes to our strategic efforts to grow the bank and progress in key initiatives, further strengthening our relationship-centered banking approach,” said Synovus Chairman, CEO and President Kevin Blair. Second Quarter 2024 Highlights Net income (loss) available to common shareholders was $(23.7) million, or $(0.16) per diluted share, compared to $114.8 million or $0.78 in the first quarter 2024 and $165.8 million or $1.13 in second quarter 2023.

Adjusted net income available to common shareholders was $169.6 million, or $1.16 per diluted share, compared to $116.0 million or $0.79 in the first quarter 2024 and $169.5 million or $1.16 in second quarter 2023.

Adjusted second quarter 2024 earnings per share excludes a $257 million loss on the sale of securities. The company completed a securities repositioning following a risk-weighted asset optimization exercise that was performed during the second quarter.

Pre-provision net revenue was $4.3 million, which was down 98% sequentially and 98% compared to second quarter 2023. Adjusted pre-provision net revenue of $261.7 million increased $43.9 million, or 20%, sequentially and was down $5.0 million, or 2%, compared to second quarter 2023.

Net interest income increased $16.2 million, or 4%, compared to the prior quarter and was down $20.5 million, or 5%, compared to second quarter 2023. The sequential increase in net interest income was primarily attributable to a healthy increase in earning asset yields and more stable cost of funds.

The NIM expanded by 16 basis points to 3.20% as a result of the recent securities repositioning, the reclassification of $3.4 billion in securities from Available for Sale to Held to Maturity, as well as fixed-rate asset repricing and more stable deposit costs.

Period-end loans declined $216.5 million from the first quarter 2024 as stronger loan production and core commercial lending growth was more than offset by higher loan paydowns and strategic declines in certain loan categories such as non-relationship syndicated lending and third-party consumer lending. Commercial and industrial loans declined $194.7 million or 1% from the prior quarter and grew $5.4 million from second quarter 2023.

Period-end core deposits were $44.8 billion, a decline of $67.6 million from the first quarter primarily as a result of a drop in non-interest bearing deposits, partially offset by an increase in time deposits. Total deposit cost increased 1 basis point from the first quarter 2024 to 2.68%.

Non-interest revenue of $(128.9) million declined $247.7 million, or 208%, sequentially and was down $241.1 million, or 215%, compared to second quarter 2023. Adjusted non-interest revenue of $127.2 million grew $10.7 million, or 9%, sequentially and increased $16.6 million, or 15%, compared to the second quarter 2023. Sequential growth was largely from higher capital markets fees. Year-over-year growth came primarily from higher treasury and payment solutions and capital markets fees and greater commercial sponsorship income.

On a sequential basis, non-interest expense of $301.8 million declined 6% while adjusted non-interest expense declined 5% to $301.9 million. Adjusted non-interest expense was relatively stable year over year due to disciplined expense control and a 7% reduction in total headcount.

Provision for credit losses of $26.4 million declined 51% sequentially and compares to $38.9 million in second quarter 2023. The allowance for credit losses ratio (to loans) of 1.25% was down 1 basis point from the prior quarter.

The non-performing loan and asset ratios were lower sequentially at 0.59% and 0.60%, respectively; the net charge-off ratio for the quarter was 0.32%, down from 0.41% in prior quarter, while total past dues were 0.30% of total loans outstanding.

The preliminary CET1 ratio rose sequentially to 10.62% as core earnings accretion and risk-weighted asset optimization more than offset the impact of $91 million in common stock repurchases and the securities repositioning. Second Quarter Summary Reported Adjusted (dollars in thousands) 2Q24 1Q24 2Q23 2Q24 1Q24 2Q23 Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ (23,741 ) $ 114,822 $ 165,819 $ 169,617 $ 115,973 $ 169,526 Diluted earnings (loss) per share(1) (0.16 ) 0.78 1.13 1.16 0.79 1.16 Total revenue 306,147 537,734 567,807 563,597 536,745 567,347 Total loans 43,093,397 43,309,877 44,353,537 N/A N/A N/A Total deposits 50,195,778 50,580,242 50,080,392 N/A N/A N/A Return on avg assets(2) (0.10 )% 0.85 % 1.15 % 1.21 % 0.85 % 1.18 % Return on avg common equity(2) (2.1 ) 10.2 15.5 15.3 10.3 15.8 Return on avg tangible common equity(2) (2.2 ) 11.7 17.7 17.6 11.8 18.1 Net interest margin(3) 3.20 % 3.04 % 3.20 % N/A N/A N/A Efficiency ratio-TE(3)(4) 98.15 59.87 53.99 53.05 58.88 52.57 NCO ratio-QTD 0.32 0.41 0.24 N/A N/A N/A NPA ratio 0.60 0.86 0.59 N/A N/A N/A (1) Diluted shares of 146,034 (in thousands) used to calculate 2Q24 adjusted diluted earnings per share. (2) Annualized (3) Taxable equivalent (4) Adjusted tangible efficiency ratio N/A - not applicable Balance Sheet Loans* (dollars in millions) 2Q24 1Q24 Linked Quarter Change Linked Quarter % Change 2Q23 Year/Year Change Year/Year % Change Commercial & industrial $ 22,536.6 $ 22,731.3 $ (194.7 ) (1 )% $ 22,531.2 $ 5.4 — % Commercial real estate 12,215.5 12,194.0 21.5 — 13,293.9 (1,078.4 ) (8 ) Consumer 8,341.3 8,384.6 (43.3 ) (1 ) 8,528.4 (187.1 ) (2 ) Total loans $ 43,093.4 $ 43,309.9 $ (216.5 ) — % $ 44,353.5 $ (1,260.1 ) (3 )% *Amounts may not total due to rounding Deposits* (dollars in millions) 2Q24 1Q24 Linked Quarter Change Linked Quarter % Change 2Q23 Year/Year Change Year/Year % Change Non-interest-bearing DDA $ 11,177.7 $ 11,515.4 $ (337.7 ) (3 )% $ 12,945.5 $ (1,767.8 ) (14 )% Interest-bearing DDA 6,621.2 6,478.8 142.4 2 6,255.3 365.9 6 Money market 10,747.9 10,712.7 35.2 — 10,803.7 (55.7 ) (1 ) Savings 1,009.8 1,045.1 (35.2 ) (3 ) 1,222.9 (213.0 ) (17 ) Public funds 7,111.9 7,270.4 (158.5 ) (2 ) 7,031.4 80.5 1 Time deposits 8,125.2 7,838.9 286.3 4 5,291.8 2,833.3 54 Brokered deposits 5,402.0 5,718.9 (316.9 ) (6 ) 6,529.8 (1,127.7 ) (17 ) Total deposits $ 50,195.8 $ 50,580.2 $ (384.5 ) (1 )% $ 50,080.4 $ 115.4 — % *Amounts may not total due to rounding Income Statement Summary** (in thousands, except per share data) 2Q24 1Q24 Linked Quarter Change Linked Quarter % Change 2Q23 Year/Year Change Year/Year % Change Net interest income $ 434,998 $ 418,846 $ 16,152 4 % $ 455,531 $ (20,533 ) (5 )% Non-interest revenue (128,851 ) 118,888 (247,739 ) (208 ) 112,276 (241,127 ) (215 ) Non-interest expense 301,801 322,741 (20,940 ) (6 ) 307,181 (5,380 ) (2 ) Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 26,404 53,980 (27,576 ) (51 ) 38,881 (12,477 ) (32 ) Income (loss) before taxes $ (22,058 ) $ 161,013 $ (183,071 ) (114 )% $ 221,745 $ (243,803 ) (110 )% Income tax expense (benefit) (7,378 ) 36,943 (44,321 ) (120 ) 47,801 (55,179 ) (115 ) Net income (loss) (14,680 ) 124,070 (138,750 ) (112 ) 173,944 (188,624 ) (108 ) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (652 ) (437 ) (215 ) 49 (166 ) (486 ) 293 Net income (loss) attributable to Synovus Financial Corp. (14,028 ) 124,507 (138,535 ) (111 ) 174,110 (188,138 ) (108 ) Less: Preferred stock dividends 9,713 9,685 28 — 8,291 1,422 17 Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ (23,741 ) $ 114,822 $ (138,563 ) (121 )% $ 165,819 $ (189,560 ) (114 )% Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 145,565 147,122 (1,557 ) (1 )% 146,550 (985 ) (1 )% Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.16 ) $ 0.78 $ (0.94 ) (121 ) $ 1.13 $ (1.29 ) (114 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per share(1) 1.16 0.79 0.37 47 1.16 — — Effective tax rate 33.45 % 22.94 % 21.56 % (1) Diluted shares of 146,034 (in thousands) used to calculate 2Q24 adjusted diluted earnings per share. ** Amounts may not total due to rounding NM - not meaningful Capital Ratios 2Q24 1Q24 2Q23 Common equity Tier 1 capital (CET1) ratio 10.62 % (1) 10.38 % 9.86 % Tier 1 capital ratio 11.74 (1) 11.45 10.89 Total risk-based capital ratio 13.59 (1) 13.24 (2) 12.80 Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.44 (1) 9.62 9.23 Tangible common equity ratio 6.76 6.67 6.17 (1) Ratios are preliminary. (2) As amended Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call Synovus will host an earnings highlights conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on July 18, 2024. The earnings call will be accompanied by a slide presentation. Shareholders and other interested parties may listen to this conference call via simultaneous internet broadcast. For a link to the webcast, go to investor.synovus.com/event. The replay will be archived for at least 12 months and will be available approximately one hour after the call. Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company based in Columbus, Georgia, with approximately $60 billion in assets. Synovus provides commercial and consumer banking and a full suite of specialized products and services, including private banking, treasury management, wealth management, mortgage services, premium finance, asset-based lending, structured lending, capital markets and international banking. Synovus has 247 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee. Synovus is a Great Place to Work-Certified Company. Learn more about Synovus at synovus.com. Forward-Looking Statements This press release and certain of our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission contain statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of, and subject to the protections of, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through Synovus’ use of words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “assumes,” “should,” “predicts,” “could,” “would,” “intends,” “targets,” “estimates,” “projects,” “plans,” “potential” and other similar words and expressions of the future or otherwise regarding the outlook for Synovus’ future business and financial performance and/or the performance of the banking industry and economy in general. These forward-looking statements include, among others, our expectations regarding our future operating and financial performance; expectations on our growth strategy, expense and revenue initiatives, capital management, balance sheet management, and future profitability; expectations on credit quality and performance; and the assumptions underlying our expectations. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Synovus to be materially different from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the information known to, and current beliefs and expectations of, Synovus’ management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements in this press release. Many of these factors are beyond Synovus’ ability to control or predict. These forward-looking statements are based upon information presently known to Synovus’ management and are inherently subjective, uncertain and subject to change due to any number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the risks and other factors set forth in Synovus’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, under the captions “Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” and in Synovus’ quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. We believe these forward-looking statements are reasonable; however, undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations and speak only as of the date that they are made. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as otherwise may be required by law. Non-GAAP Financial Measures The measures entitled adjusted non-interest revenue, non-interest expense; adjusted revenue; adjusted tangible efficiency ratio; adjusted pre-provision net revenue (PPNR); adjusted return on average assets; adjusted net income available to common shareholders; adjusted diluted earnings per share; adjusted return on average common equity; return on average tangible common equity; adjusted return on average tangible common equity; and tangible common equity ratio are not measures recognized under GAAP and therefore are considered non-GAAP financial measures. The most comparable GAAP measures to these measures are total non-interest revenue; total non-interest expense; total revenue; efficiency ratio-TE; PPNR; return on average assets; net income (loss) available to common shareholders; diluted earnings (loss) per share; return on average common equity; and the ratio of total Synovus Financial Corp. shareholders' equity to total assets, respectively. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful additional information about Synovus to assist management and investors in evaluating Synovus’ operating results, financial strength, the performance of its business, and the strength of its capital position. However, these non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of operating results or capital position as reported under GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as additional views of the way our financial measures are affected by significant items and other factors, and since they are not required to be uniformly applied, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures at other companies. Adjusted non-interest revenue and adjusted revenue are measures used by management to evaluate non-interest revenue and total revenue exclusive of net investment securities gains (losses), fair value adjustments on non-qualified deferred compensation and other items not indicative of ongoing operations that could impact period-to-period comparisons. Adjusted non-interest expense and the adjusted tangible efficiency ratio are measures utilized by management to measure the success of expense management initiatives focused on reducing recurring controllable operating costs. Adjusted net income available to common shareholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, and adjusted return on average common equity are measures used by management to evaluate operating results exclusive of items that are not indicative of ongoing operations and impact period-to-period comparisons. Return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity are measures used by management to compare Synovus’ performance with other financial institutions because it calculates the return available to common shareholders without the impact of intangible assets and their related amortization, thereby allowing management to evaluate the performance of the business consistently. Adjusted PPNR is used by management to evaluate PPNR exclusive of items that management believes are not indicative of ongoing operations and impact period-to-period comparisons. The tangible common equity ratio is used by stakeholders to assess our capital position. The computations of these measures are set forth in the tables below. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (dollars in thousands) 2Q24 1Q24 2Q23 Adjusted non-interest revenue Total non-interest revenue $ (128,851 ) $ 118,888 $ 112,276 Investment securities (gains) losses, net 256,660 — — Fair value adjustment on non-qualified deferred compensation (561 ) (2,299 ) (1,598 ) Adjusted non-interest revenue $ 127,248 $ 116,589 $ 110,678 Adjusted non-interest expense Total non-interest expense $ 301,801 $ 322,741 $ 307,181 (Loss) gain on other loans held for sale — — (2,360 ) Gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt — — 377 Restructuring (charges) reversals 658 (1,524 ) 110 Valuation adjustment to Visa derivative — — (3,027 ) Fair value adjustment on non-qualified deferred compensation (561 ) (2,299 ) (1,598 ) Adjusted non-interest expense $ 301,898 $ 318,918 $ 300,683 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, continued (dollars in thousands) 2Q24 1Q24 2Q23 Adjusted revenue and tangible efficiency ratio Adjusted non-interest expense $ 301,898 $ 318,918 $ 300,683 Amortization of intangibles (2,907 ) (2,907 ) (2,420 ) Adjusted tangible non-interest expense $ 298,991 $ 316,011 $ 298,263 Net interest income $ 434,998 $ 418,846 $ 455,531 Tax equivalent adjustment 1,351 1,310 1,138 Net interest income taxable equivalent 436,349 420,156 456,669 Net interest income $ 434,998 $ 418,846 $ 455,531 Total non-interest revenue (128,851 ) 118,888 112,276 Total revenue $ 306,147 $ 537,734 $ 567,807 Tax equivalent adjustment 1,351 1,310 1,138 Total TE revenue 307,498 539,044 568,945 Investment securities losses (gains), net 256,660 — — Fair value adjustment on non-qualified deferred compensation (561 ) (2,299 ) (1,598 ) Adjusted revenue $ 563,597 $ 536,745 $ 567,347 Efficiency ratio-TE 98.15 % 59.87 % 53.99 % Adjusted tangible efficiency ratio 53.05 58.88 52.57 Adjusted pre-provision net revenue Net interest income $ 434,998 $ 418,846 $ 455,531 Total non-interest revenue (128,851 ) 118,888 112,276 Total non-interest expense (301,801 ) (322,741 ) (307,181 ) Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) $ 4,346 $ 214,993 $ 260,626 Adjusted revenue 563,597 536,745 567,347 Adjusted non-interest expense (301,898 ) (318,918 ) (300,683 ) Adjusted PPNR $ 261,699 $ 217,827 $ 266,664 Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) Net income (loss) $ (14,680 ) $ 124,070 $ 173,944 Loss (gain) on other loans held for sale — — 2,360 (Gain) loss on early extinguishment of debt — — (377 ) Restructuring charges (reversals) (658 ) 1,524 (110 ) Valuation adjustment to Visa derivative — — 3,027 Investment securities losses (gains), net 256,660 — — Tax effect of adjustments(1) (62,644 ) (373 ) (1,193 ) Adjusted net income $ 178,678 $ 125,221 $ 177,651 Net income (loss) annualized $ (59,043 ) $ 499,007 $ 697,687 Adjusted net income annualized $ 718,639 $ 503,636 $ 712,556 Total average assets $ 59,246,849 $ 59,022,231 $ 60,515,077 Return on average assets (annualized) (0.10 )% 0.85 % 1.15 % Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) 1.21 0.85 1.18 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, continued (dollars in thousands) 2Q24 1Q24 2Q23 Adjusted net income available to common shareholders and adjusted diluted earnings per share Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ (23,741 ) $ 114,822 $ 165,819 Loss (gain) on other loans held for sale — — 2,360 (Gain) loss on early extinguishment of debt — — (377 ) Restructuring charges (reversals) (658 ) 1,524 (110 ) Valuation adjustment to Visa derivative — — 3,027 Investment securities losses (gains), net 256,660 — — Tax effect of adjustments(1) (62,644 ) (373 ) (1,193 ) Adjusted net income available to common shareholders $ 169,617 $ 115,973 $ 169,526 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted(2) 145,565 147,122 146,550 Diluted earnings per share $ (0.16 ) $ 0.78 $ 1.13 Adjusted diluted earnings per share 1.16 0.79 1.16 (1) An assumed marginal tax rate of 24.5% for 2Q24 and 1Q24 and 24.3% for 2Q23 was applied. (2) Diluted shares of 146,034 (in thousands) used to calculate 2Q24 adjusted diluted earnings per share. 2Q24 1Q24 2Q23 Adjusted return on average common equity, return on average tangible common equity, and adjusted return on average tangible common equity (annualized) Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ (23,741 ) $ 114,822 $ 165,819 Loss (gain) on other loans held for sale — — 2,360 (Gain) loss on early extinguishment of debt — — (377 ) Restructuring charges (reversals) (658 ) 1,524 (110 ) Valuation adjustment to Visa derivative — — 3,027 Investment securities losses (gains), net 256,660 — — Tax effect of adjustments(1) (62,644 ) (373 ) (1,193 ) Adjusted net income available to common shareholders $ 169,617 $ 115,973 $ 169,526 Adjusted net income available to common shareholders annualized $ 682,196 $ 466,441 $ 679,967 Amortization of intangibles, tax effected, annualized 8,831 8,831 7,344 Adjusted net income available to common shareholders excluding amortization of intangibles annualized $ 691,027 $ 475,272 $ 687,311 Net income (loss) available to common shareholders annualized $ (95,486 ) $ 461,812 $ 665,098 Amortization of intangibles, tax effected, annualized 8,831 8,831 7,344 Net income (loss) available to common shareholders excluding amortization of intangibles annualized $ (86,655 ) $ 470,643 $ 672,442 Total average Synovus Financial Corp. shareholders' equity less preferred stock $ 4,455,198 $ 4,542,616 $ 4,303,722 Average goodwill (480,902 ) (480,440 ) (460,118 ) Average other intangible assets, net (41,547 ) (44,497 ) (36,738 ) Total average Synovus Financial Corp. tangible shareholders' equity less preferred stock $ 3,932,749 $ 4,017,679 $ 3,806,866 Return on average common equity (annualized) (2.1 )% 10.2 % 15.5 % Adjusted return on average common equity (annualized) 15.3 10.3 15.8 Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (2.2 ) 11.7 17.7 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (annualized) 17.6 11.8 18.1 (1) An assumed marginal tax rate of 24.5% for 2Q24 and 1Q24 and 24.3% for 2Q23 was applied. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, continued (dollars in thousands) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 June 30, 2023 Tangible common equity ratio Total assets $ 59,606,343 $ 59,809,534 $ 60,655,591 Goodwill (480,440 ) (480,440 ) (475,573 ) Other intangible assets, net (40,114 ) (45,928 ) (61,538 ) Tangible assets $ 59,085,789 $ 59,283,166 $ 60,118,480 Total Synovus Financial Corp. shareholders’ equity $ 5,053,606 $ 5,119,993 $ 4,782,528 Goodwill (480,440 ) (480,440 ) (475,573 ) Other intangible assets, net (40,114 ) (45,928 ) (61,538 ) Preferred Stock, no par value (537,145 ) (537,145 ) (537,145 ) Tangible common equity $ 3,995,907 $ 4,056,480 $ 3,708,272 Total Synovus Financial Corp. shareholders’ equity to total assets ratio 8.48 % 8.56 % 7.88 % Tangible common equity ratio 6.76 6.84 6.17 Amounts may not total due to rounding Synovus INCOME STATEMENT DATA (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 '24 vs '23 % Change Interest income $ 1,583,952 $ 1,476,022 7 % Interest expense 730,108 539,739 35 Net interest income 853,844 936,283 (9 ) Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 80,384 71,035 13 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 773,460 865,248 (11 ) Non-interest revenue: Service charges on deposit accounts 44,720 46,451 (4 ) Fiduciary and asset management fees 38,741 39,723 (2 ) Card fees 38,904 32,884 18 Brokerage revenue 43,164 46,655 (7 ) Mortgage banking income 7,362 8,467 (13 ) Capital markets income 21,704 24,609 (12 ) Income from bank-owned life insurance 15,444 14,140 9 Investment securities gains (losses), net (256,660 ) 1,030 nm Recovery of NPA — 13,126 nm Other non-interest revenue 36,658 18,317 100 Total non-interest revenue (9,963 ) 245,402 (104 ) Non-interest expense: Salaries and other personnel expense 367,928 371,926 (1 ) Net occupancy, equipment, and software expense 93,223 85,645 9 Third-party processing and other services 42,041 43,493 (3 ) Professional fees 23,286 18,560 25 FDIC insurance and other regulatory fees 30,312 21,429 41 Restructuring charges (reversals) 866 (843 ) nm Loss on other loans held for sale — 19,110 nm Other operating expenses 66,886 69,714 (4 ) Total non-interest expense 624,542 629,034 (1 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 138,955 481,616 (71 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 29,565 105,513 (72 ) Net income (loss) 109,390 376,103 (71 ) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (1,089 ) (166 ) 556 Net income (loss) attributable to Synovus Financial Corp. 110,479 376,269 (71 ) Less: Preferred stock dividends 19,398 16,581 17 Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 91,081 $ 359,688 (75 )% Net income (loss) per common share, basic $ 0.62 $ 2.46 (75 )% Net income (loss) per common share, diluted 0.62 2.45 (75 ) Cash dividends declared per common share 0.76 0.76 — Return on average assets * 0.37 % 1.26 % (89) bps Return on average common equity * 4.1 17.3 (76 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 145,998 145,957 — % Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 146,568 146,644 — nm - not meaningful bps - basis points * - ratios are annualized Amounts may not total due to rounding Synovus INCOME STATEMENT DATA (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 Second Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter '24 vs '23 % Change Interest income $ 801,242 782,710 788,297 786,039 759,143 6 % Interest expense 366,244 363,864 351,083 342,880 303,612 21 Net interest income 434,998 418,846 437,214 443,159 455,531 (5 ) Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 26,404 53,980 45,472 72,572 38,881 (32 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 408,594 364,866 391,742 370,587 416,650 (2 ) Non-interest revenue: Service charges on deposit accounts 22,907 21,813 22,260 21,385 23,477 (2 ) Fiduciary and asset management fees 19,728 19,013 18,149 20,205 20,027 (1 ) Card fees 19,418 19,486 20,872 18,602 17,059 14 Brokerage revenue 20,457 22,707 21,961 21,387 22,451 (9 ) Mortgage banking income 3,944 3,418 3,019 3,671 4,609 (14 ) Capital markets income 15,077 6,627 6,456 7,980 9,482 59 Income from bank-owned life insurance 8,097 7,347 10,324 6,965 6,878 18 Investment securities gains (losses), net (256,660 ) — (77,748 ) — — nm Other non-interest revenue 18,181 18,477 26,175 6,944 8,293 119 Total non-interest revenue (128,851 ) 118,888 51,468 107,139 112,276 (215 ) Non-interest expense: Salaries and other personnel expense 179,407 188,521 176,712 179,741 183,001 (2 ) Net occupancy, equipment, and software expense 46,415 46,808 48,146 45,790 42,785 8 Third-party processing and other services 21,783 20,258 21,717 21,439 21,659 1 Professional fees 15,655 7,631 11,147 10,147 9,597 63 FDIC insurance and other regulatory fees 6,493 23,819 61,470 11,837 11,162 (42 ) Restructuring charges (reversals) (658 ) 1,524 1,231 17,319 (110 ) nm Loss on other loans held for sale — — — 30,954 2,360 nm Other operating expenses 32,706 34,180 32,435 36,305 36,727 (11 ) Total non-interest expense 301,801 322,741 352,858 353,532 307,181 (2 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (22,058 ) 161,013 90,352 124,194 221,745 (110 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (7,378 ) 36,943 20,779 27,729 47,801 (115 ) Net income (loss) (14,680 ) 124,070 69,573 96,465 173,944 (108 ) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (652 ) (437) (768 ) (630 ) (166 ) 293 Net income (loss) attributable to Synovus Financial Corp. (14,028 ) 124,507 70,341 97,095 174,110 (108 ) Less: Preferred stock dividends 9,713 9,685 9,696 9,672 8,291 17 Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ (23,741 ) 114,822 60,645 87,423 165,819 (114 )% Net income (loss) per common share, basic $ (0.16 ) 0.78 0.41 0.60 1.13 (114 )% Net income (loss) per common share, diluted (0.16 ) 0.78 0.41 0.60 1.13 (114 ) Cash dividends declared per common share 0.38 0.38 0.38 0.38 0.38 — Return on average assets * (0.10 )% 0.85 0.47 0.64 1.15 (125) bps Return on average common equity * (2.1 ) 10.2 5.9 8.2 15.5 (114 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 145,565 146,430 146,372 146,170 146,113 — % Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 145,565 147,122 146,877 146,740 146,550 (1 ) nm - not meaningful bps - basis points * - ratios are annualized Amounts may not total due to rounding Synovus BALANCE SHEET DATA June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 June 30, 2023 (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data) ASSETS Interest-earning deposits with banks and other cash and cash equivalents $ 2,263,545 $ 2,414,103 $ 2,018,363 Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 31,063 37,323 35,788 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 2,294,608 2,451,426 2,054,151 Investment securities held to maturity 2,668,068 — — Investment securities available for sale 7,043,681 9,788,662 9,621,175 Loans held for sale (includes $41,823, $47,338 and $62,616 measured at fair value, respectively) 139,323 52,768 514,450 Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 43,093,397 43,404,490 44,353,537 Allowance for loan losses (485,101 ) (479,385 ) (471,238 ) Loans, net 42,608,296 42,925,105 43,882,299 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 1,125,928 1,112,030 1,100,114 Premises, equipment, and software, net 375,455 365,851 365,443 Goodwill 480,440 480,440 475,573 Other intangible assets, net 40,114 45,928 61,538 Other assets 2,830,430 2,587,324 2,580,848 Total assets $ 59,606,343 $ 59,809,534 $ 60,655,591 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 11,655,811 $ 12,507,616 $ 13,565,602 Interest-bearing deposits 38,539,967 38,231,569 36,514,790 Total deposits 50,195,778 50,739,185 50,080,392 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements 94,484 189,074 83,384 Other short-term borrowings 2,536 3,496 1,461 Long-term debt 2,283,767 1,932,534 4,021,411 Other liabilities 1,953,106 1,801,097 1,661,175 Total liabilities 54,529,671 54,665,386 55,847,823 Equity: Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock - no par value. Authorized 100,000,000 shares; issued 22,000,000 537,145 537,145 537,145 Common stock - $1.00 par value. Authorized 342,857,143 shares; issued 171,935,817, 171,360,188 and 170,808,134 respectively; outstanding 144,149,614, 146,705,330 and 146,153,276 respectively 171,936 171,360 170,808 Additional paid-in capital 3,965,751 3,955,819 3,933,548 Treasury stock, at cost; 27,786,203, 24,654,858 and 24,654,858 shares, respectively (1,066,239 ) (944,484 ) (944,484 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net (1,050,374 ) (1,117,073 ) (1,395,175 ) Retained earnings 2,495,387 2,517,226 2,480,686 Total Synovus Financial Corp. shareholders’ equity 5,053,606 5,119,993 4,782,528 Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary 23,066 24,155 25,240 Total equity 5,076,672 5,144,148 4,807,768 Total liabilities and equity $ 59,606,343 $ 59,809,534 $ 60,655,591 Synovus AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST, AND YIELDS/RATES (Unaudited) Second Quarter 2024 First Quarter 2024 Second Quarter 2023 (dollars in thousands) Average Balance Interest Yield/ Rate Average Balance Interest Yield/ Rate Average Balance Interest Yield/ Rate Assets Interest earning assets: Commercial loans (1) (2) (3) $ 35,006,497 $ 593,715 6.82 % $ 34,943,797 $ 583,459 6.72 % $ 35,628,637 $ 566,823 6.38 % Consumer loans (1) (2) 8,358,325 109,206 5.23 8,434,105 109,566 5.21 8,470,478 104,545 4.94 Less: Allowance for loan losses (492,640 ) — — (481,146 ) — — (466,700 ) — — Loans, net 42,872,182 702,921 6.59 42,896,756 693,025 6.49 43,632,415 671,368 6.17 Total investment securities(4) 10,373,792 78,891 3.04 11,148,242 71,906 2.58 11,200,717 60,421 2.16 Trading account assets 8,809 162 7.37 11,567 65 2.25 21,328 309 5.80 Other earning assets(5) 1,271,953 16,800 5.23 1,218,090 16,173 5.25 1,446,425 18,081 4.95 FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stock 189,706 2,687 5.67 187,825 2,273 4.84 280,248 4,301 6.14 Mortgage loans held for sale 37,364 666 7.13 29,773 495 6.65 54,603 852 6.24 Other loans held for sale 96,180 466 1.92 18,465 83 1.77 546,224 4,949 3.58 Total interest earning assets 54,849,986 802,593 5.89 % 55,510,718 784,020 5.68 % 57,181,960 760,281 5.33 % Cash and due from banks 531,604 532,624 646,066 Premises and equipment 376,293 370,376 369,039 Other real estate 18,003 61 — Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 1,121,764 1,114,703 1,095,866 Other assets(6) 2,349,199 1,493,749 1,222,146 Total assets $ 59,246,849 $ 59,022,231 $ 60,515,077 Liabilities and Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 10,789,288 68,809 2.57 % $ 10,590,340 65,415 2.48 % $ 9,891,375 41,803 1.70 % Money market accounts 12,617,120 99,380 3.17 12,826,385 103,129 3.23 13,468,210 85,397 2.54 Savings deposits 1,036,321 304 0.12 1,057,087 287 0.11 1,276,040 281 0.09 Time deposits 8,382,774 93,431 4.48 7,902,850 86,493 4.40 4,866,221 39,551 3.26 Brokered deposits 5,483,298 73,830 5.42 5,737,445 77,342 5.42 6,342,751 74,748 4.73 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements 114,595 570 1.97 113,558 648 2.26 88,591 351 1.57 Other short-term borrowings 108,946 1,530 5.55 71,775 955 5.26 455,050 5,566 4.84 Long-term debt 1,666,731 28,390 6.79 1,764,740 29,595 6.69 3,821,126 55,915 5.82 Total interest-bearing liabilities 40,199,073 366,244 3.66 % 40,064,180 363,864 3.65 % 40,209,364 303,612 3.03 % Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 12,099,256 12,071,670 13,874,482 Other liabilities 1,932,822 1,782,659 1,556,863 Total equity 5,015,698 5,103,722 4,874,368 Total liabilities and equity $ 59,246,849 $ 59,022,231 $ 60,515,077 Net interest income and net interest margin, taxable equivalent (7) $ 436,349 3.20 % $ 420,156 3.04 % $ 456,669 3.20 % Less: taxable-equivalent adjustment 1,351 1,310 1,138 Net interest income $ 434,998 $ 418,846 $ 455,531 (1) Average loans are shown net of unearned income. NPLs are included. (2) Interest income includes fees as follows: Second Quarter 2024 — $12.3 million, First Quarter 2024 — $10.6 million, and Second Quarter 2023 — $11.3 million. (3) Reflects taxable-equivalent adjustments, using the statutory federal tax rate of 21%, in adjusting interest on tax-exempt loans to a taxable-equivalent basis. (4) Securities are included on an amortized cost basis with yield and net interest margin calculated accordingly. (5) Includes interest-bearing funds with Federal Reserve Bank, interest earning deposits with banks, and federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements. (6) Includes average net unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities available for sale of $(727.6) million, $(1.36) billion, and $(1.46) billion for the Second Quarter 2024, First Quarter 2024, and Second Quarter 2023, respectively. (7) The net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized net interest income- TE by average total interest earning assets. Synovus AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST, AND YIELDS/RATES (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 (dollars in thousands) Average Balance Interest Yield/ Rate Average Balance Interest Yield/ Rate Assets Interest earning assets: Commercial loans (1) (2) (3) $ 34,975,147 $ 1,177,174 6.77 % $ 35,331,375 $ 1,093,352 6.24 % Consumer loans (1) (2) 8,396,215 218,773 5.23 8,615,748 208,693 4.87 Less: Allowance for loan losses (486,893 ) — — (456,005 ) — — Loans, net 42,884,469 1,395,947 6.54 43,491,118 1,302,045 6.03 Total investment securities(4) 10,761,017 150,797 2.80