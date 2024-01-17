Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) today reported financial results for the quarter and year ended Dec. 31, 2023. “Synovus' 2023 financial performance is a testament to our resilience and the strength of our business model,” said Synovus Chairman, CEO and President Kevin Blair. “Amid a challenging economic landscape in 2023, we broadened client relationships, further diversified our business mix, streamlined expenses and took strategic actions to optimize the balance sheet. Our strong banking footprint and ongoing investments in talent, capabilities, functionalities and new revenue sources fuel the bank’s path to solid growth. We persist in bolstering our core deposit generation, enriching lending diversification, enhancing expense efficiency and delivering world-class client service. As we execute our plan, we're confident momentum will build throughout 2024 and beyond for Synovus.”
2023 Highlights
- Net income available to common shareholders for 2023 was $507.8 million, or $3.46 per diluted share, compared to $724.7 million, or $4.95 per diluted share in 2022. Adjusted EPS for 2023 was $4.12 per diluted share compared to $4.93 per diluted share in 2022.
- The $51 million FDIC special assessment incurred during the fourth quarter 2023 reduced reported and adjusted EPS by $0.26.
- Pre-provision net revenue was $885.2 million in 2023 compared to $1.05 billion in 2022.
- Net interest income was $1.82 billion in 2023, up from $1.80 billion in the prior year, largely attributable to average loan growth and higher earning asset yields, which combined to more than offset rising funding costs.
- During 2023, Synovus sold $422 million in third-party consumer loans and $1.2 billion in medical office building loans with the proceeds used to pay down wholesale borrowings.
- Period-end loans declined $311.9 million, or 1%, in 2023 as commercial and industrial growth was more than offset by declines in commercial real estate and consumer loans.
- Period-end deposits increased $1.87 billion, or 4%, primarily driven by growth in time deposits and interest-bearing demand deposits, partially offset by a decline in non-interest-bearing deposits. Brokered deposits increased $744.0 million, or 14%, in 2023.
- During the fourth quarter 2023, Synovus repositioned its securities portfolio by selling $1.3 billion of bonds, which resulted in securities losses of $78 million. The proceeds have been reinvested in other high-quality liquid assets with better yields, which should augment 2024 net interest income by an estimated $28 million.
- Non-interest revenue was $404.0 million, down 1% from 2022. Adjusted non-interest revenue of $460.7 million grew 11% in 2023, primarily attributable to fee income related to treasury and payment solutions, capital markets and wealth management, as well as fees from banking as a service.
- Non-interest expense was $1.34 billion, up 15%, and adjusted non-interest expense increased 9% year over year in 2023 to $1.26 billion, but was significantly impacted by the $51 million FDIC special assessment.
- Credit quality remains healthy. Net charge-offs were 0.35% of average loans or 0.28%, excluding the loan sales in the third quarter, compared to 0.13% in 2022. The provision for credit losses was $189.1 million in 2023 compared to a provision of $84.6 million for the prior year. The allowance for credit losses ended the year at 1.24% compared to 1.15% at the end of 2022.
- The preliminary year-end CET1 ratio increased 59 basis points year over year to 10.22%, which is within our target operating range of 10.00% to 10.50%.
Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights
- Net income available to common shareholders was $60.6 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, down $0.19 sequentially and down $0.94 compared to the fourth quarter 2022.
- The $51 million FDIC special assessment impacted fourth quarter 2023 reported and adjusted EPS by $0.26.
- Pre-provision net revenue of $135.8 million declined $60.9 million, or 31%, sequentially and was down $159.0 million, or 54%, compared to the fourth quarter 2022.
- Net interest income declined $5.9 million, or 1%, compared to the prior quarter and was down $64.1 million, or 13%, compared to the fourth quarter 2022, primarily attributable to a decline in average earnings assets and higher funding costs. Net interest margin was 3.11%, which was stable from the third quarter supported by rising asset yields, lower than expected core interest-bearing deposit cost and a decline in borrowings.
- Period-end loans declined $275.4 million, or 1%, from the third quarter as core commercial lending growth was more than offset by softer overall loan production, higher loan paydowns and strategic declines in certain loan categories such as non-relationship syndicated lending and third-party consumer lending.
- Core deposits increased $714.1 million, or 2%, sequentially. Total deposits ended the quarter at $50.74 billion, an increase of $535.3 million, or 1%, sequentially as a result of the focus on deposit production and seasonally higher commercial deposits and public funds.
- Total deposit costs increased 19 basis points from the third quarter 2023 to 2.50%. The bank's total deposit beta cycle to date through the fourth quarter 2023 has been 45%.
- Non-interest revenue of $51.5 million declined $55.7 million, or 52.0%, sequentially and decreased $51.0 million, or 50%, compared to the fourth quarter 2022. Non-interest revenue was impacted by $78 million in securities losses. Adjusted non-interest revenue of $126.2 million rose $19.9 million, or 19%, sequentially and increased $25.3 million, or 25%, compared to the fourth quarter 2022. The growth was primarily attributable to higher GreenSky income as well as stronger treasury and payment solutions and non-GLOBALT wealth management fees.
- On a sequential quarter basis, non-interest expense of $352.9 million was flat while adjusted non-interest expense increased 15% to $353.1 million, and compared to the prior year, non-interest expense and adjusted non-interest expense were up 14% and 15%, respectively. All comparisons were significantly impacted by the $51 million FDIC special assessment. Headcount declined 2% sequentially and 5% year over year.
- Credit quality ratios remain healthy. The non-performing loan and asset ratios were slightly higher at 0.66% and 0.66%, respectively; the net charge-off ratio for the quarter was 0.38%, and total past dues were 0.14% of total loans outstanding.
- Provision for credit losses of $45.5 million declined $27.1 million sequentially and compares to $72.6 million in the third quarter of 2023.
- The allowance for credit losses ratio (to loans) of 1.24% was up 2 basis points sequentially and up 9 basis points compared to the prior year. The quarter over quarter increase primarily reflects loan performance during the fourth quarter.
- The preliminary CET1 ratio rose sequentially to 10.22% as core earnings accretion more than offset the impact of the $51 million FDIC special assessment and $78 million in securities losses during the fourth quarter.
Fourth Quarter 2023 Summary
Reported
Adjusted
(dollars in thousands)
4Q23
3Q23
4Q22
4Q23
3Q23
4Q22
Net income available to common shareholders
$
60,645
$
87,423
$
197,479
$
116,901
$
122,770
$
197,576
Diluted earnings per share
0.41
0.60
1.35
0.80
0.84
1.35
Total revenue
488,682
550,298
603,785
564,593
550,552
603,359
Total loans
43,404,490
43,679,910
43,716,353
N/A
N/A
N/A
Total deposits
50,739,185
50,203,890
48,871,559
N/A
N/A
N/A
Return on avg assets
0.47
%
0.64
%
1.38
%
0.84
%
0.87
%
1.39
%
Return on avg common equity
5.9
8.2
20.9
11.3
11.5
20.9
Return on avg tangible common equity
7.0
9.7
24.2
13.3
13.5
24.2
Net interest margin
3.11
%
3.11
%
3.56
%
N/A
N/A
N/A
Efficiency ratio-TE(1)(2)
72.03
64.11
51.08
61.97
55.01
50.58
NCO ratio-QTD
0.38
0.61
0.12
N/A
N/A
N/A
NPA ratio
0.66
0.64
0.33
N/A
N/A
N/A
(1) Taxable equivalent
(2) Adjusted tangible efficiency ratio
Balance Sheet
Loans*
(dollars in millions)
4Q23
3Q23
Linked
Linked
4Q22
Year/Year
Year/Year
Commercial & industrial
$
22,598.5
$
22,781.0
$
(182.5
)
(1
)%
$
22,066.7
$
531.8
2
%
Commercial real estate
12,316.8
12,394.9
(78.1
)
(1
)
12,650.3
(333.6
)
(3
)
Consumer
8,489.2
8,504.1
(14.9
)
—
8,999.4
(510.1
)
(6
)
Total loans
$
43,404.5
$
43,679.9
$
(275.4
)
(1
)%
$
43,716.4
$
(311.9
)
(1
)%
* Amounts may not total due to rounding
Deposits*
(dollars in millions)
4Q23
3Q23
Linked
Linked
4Q22
Year/Year
Year/Year
Non-interest-bearing DDA
$
11,801.2
$
12,395.1
$
(593.9
)
(5)%
$
14,574.5
$
(2,773.3
)
(19
)%
Interest-bearing DDA
6,541.0
6,276.1
264.9
4
5,761.4
779.6
14
Money market
10,819.7
10,786.3
33.5
—
12,480.7
(1,661.0
)
(13
)
Savings
1,062.6
1,132.5
(69.9
)
(6
)
1,396.4
(333.8
)
(24
)
Public funds
7,349.5
6,885.7
463.8
7
6,635.6
714.0
11
Time deposits
7,122.2
6,506.4
615.8
9
2,724.1
4,398.1
161
Brokered deposits
6,043.0
6,221.8
(178.8
)
(3
)
5,299.0
744.0
14
Total deposits
$
50,739.2
$
50,203.9
$
535.3
1
%
$
48,871.6
$
1,867.6
4
%
* Amounts may not total due to rounding
Income Statement Summary*
(in thousands, except per share data)
4Q23
3Q23
Linked
Linked
4Q22
Year/Year
Year/Year
Net interest income
$
437,214
$
443,159
$
(5,945
)
(1
)%
$
501,346
$
(64,132
)
(13
)%
Non-interest revenue
51,468
107,139
(55,671
)
(52
)
102,439
(50,971
)
(50
)
Non-interest expense
352,858
353,532
(674
)
—
308,996
43,862
14
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses
45,472
72,572
(27,100
)
(37
)
34,884
10,588
30
Income before taxes
$
90,352
$
124,194
$
(33,842
)
(27
)%
$
259,905
$
(169,553
)
(65
)%
Income tax expense
20,779
27,729
(6,950
)
(25
)
54,135
(33,356
)
(62
)
Net income
69,573
96,465
(26,892
)
(28
)
205,770
(136,197
)
(66
)
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest
(768
)
(630
)
(138
)
22
—
(768
)
nm
Net income attributable to Synovus Financial Corp.
70,341
97,095
(26,754
)
(28
)
205,770
(135,429
)
(66
)
Less: Preferred stock dividends
9,696
9,672
24
—
8,291
1,405
17
Net income available to common shareholders
$
60,645
$
87,423
$
(26,778
)
(31
)%
$
197,479
$
(136,834
)
(69
)%
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
146,877
146,740
137
—
146,528
349
—
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.41
$
0.60
$
(0.19
)
(32
)%
$
1.35
$
(0.94
)
(70
)%
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
$
0.80
$
0.84
$
(0.04
)
(5
|)
$
1.35
$
(0.55
)
(41
) %
Effective tax rate
23.00
%
22.33
%
20.83
%
* Amounts may not total due to rounding
Capital Ratios
4Q23
3Q23
4Q22
Common equity Tier 1 capital (CET1) ratio
10.22
%
*
10.13
%
9.63
%
Tier 1 capital ratio
11.28
*
11.18
10.68
Total risk-based capital ratio
13.07
*
13.12
12.54
Tier 1 leverage ratio
9.49
*
9.38
9.07
Tangible common equity ratio
6.84
5.90
5.84
* Ratios are preliminary
Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call
Synovus will host an earnings highlights conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Jan. 18, 2024. The earnings call will be accompanied by a slide presentation. Shareholders and other interested parties may listen to this conference call via simultaneous internet broadcast. For a link to the webcast, go to investor.synovus.com/events. The replay will be archived for 12 months and will be available 30-45 minutes after the call.
Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company based in Columbus, Georgia, with approximately $60 billion in assets. Synovus provides commercial and consumer banking and a full suite of specialized products and services, including private banking, treasury management, wealth management, mortgage services, premium finance, asset-based lending, structured lending, capital markets and international banking. Synovus has 246 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee. Synovus is a Great Place to Work-Certified Company and is on the web at synovus.com and on X, formerly known as Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The measures entitled adjusted net income available to common shareholders; adjusted diluted earnings per share; adjusted non-interest revenue, adjusted non-interest expense; adjusted revenue; adjusted tangible efficiency ratio; adjusted return on average assets; adjusted return on average common equity; return on average tangible common equity; adjusted return on average tangible common equity; and tangible common equity ratio are not measures recognized under GAAP and therefore are considered non-GAAP financial measures. The most comparable GAAP measures to these measures are net income available to common shareholders; diluted earnings per share; total non-interest revenue; total non-interest expense; total revenue; efficiency ratio-TE; return on average assets; return on average common equity; and the ratio of total Synovus Financial Corp. shareholders' equity to total assets, respectively.
Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful additional information about Synovus to assist management and investors in evaluating Synovus’ operating results, financial strength, the performance of its business, and the strength of its capital position. However, these non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of operating results or capital position as reported under GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as additional views of the way our financial measures are affected by significant items and other factors, and since they are not required to be uniformly applied, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures at other companies. Adjusted net income available to common shareholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, and adjusted return on average common equity are measures used by management to evaluate operating results exclusive of items that are not indicative of ongoing operations and impact period-to-period comparisons. Adjusted non-interest revenue and adjusted revenue are measures used by management to evaluate non-interest revenue and total revenue exclusive of fair value adjustment on non-qualified deferred compensation and other items not indicative of ongoing operations that could impact period-to-period comparisons. Adjusted non-interest expense and the adjusted tangible efficiency ratio are measures utilized by management to measure the success of expense management initiatives focused on reducing recurring controllable operating costs. Return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity are measures used by management to compare Synovus’ performance with other financial institutions because it calculates the return available to common shareholders without the impact of intangible assets and their related amortization, thereby allowing management to evaluate the performance of the business consistently. The tangible common equity ratio is used by management to assess the strength of our capital position. The computations of these measures are set forth in the tables below.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(in thousands, except per share data)
4Q23
3Q23
4Q22
2023
2022
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders and adjusted net income per common share, diluted
Net income available to common shareholders
$
60,645
$
87,423
$
197,479
$
507,755
$
724,739
(Gain) on sale of GLOBALT
—
(1,929
)
—
(1,929
)
—
Restructuring charges (reversals)
1,231
17,319
(2,372
)
17,707
(9,690
)
Valuation adjustment to Visa derivative
—
900
2,500
3,927
6,000
(Gain) loss on early extinguishment of debt
(4,497
)
(526
)
—
(5,400
)
677
Recovery of NPA
—
—
—
(13,126
)
—
Loss on other loans held for sale
—
30,954
—
50,064
—
Investment securities (gains) losses, net
77,748
—
—
76,718
—
Tax effect of adjustments(1)
(18,226
)
(11,371
)
(31
)
(31,312
)
733
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders
$
116,901
$
122,770
$
197,576
$
604,404
$
722,459
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
146,877
146,740
146,528
146,734
146,481
Net income per common share, diluted
$
0.41
$
0.60
$
1.35
$
3.46
$
4.95
Adjusted net income per common share, diluted
0.80
0.84
1.35
4.12
4.93
(1) An assumed marginal tax rate of 24.5% for 4Q23 and 2023 and 24.3% for 3Q23, 4Q22, and 2022 was applied.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, continued
(dollars in thousands)
4Q23
3Q23
4Q22
2023
2022
Adjusted non-interest revenue
Total non-interest revenue
$
51,468
$
107,139
$
102,439
$
404,010
$
409,336
(Gain) on sale of GLOBALT
—
(1,929
)
—
(1,929
)
—
Recovery of NPA
—
—
—
(13,126
)
—
Investment securities (gains) losses, net
77,748
—
—
76,718
—
Fair value adjustment on non-qualified deferred compensation
(3,053
)
1,035
(1,557
)
(4,987
)
4,054
Adjusted non-interest revenue
$
126,163
$
106,245
$
100,882
$
460,686
$
413,390
Adjusted non-interest expense
Total non-interest expense
$
352,858
$
353,532
$
308,996
$
1,335,424
$
1,157,506
(Loss) gain on other loans held for sale
—
(30,954
)
—
(50,064
)
—
Restructuring (charges) reversals
(1,231
)
(17,319
)
2,372
(17,707
)
9,690
Valuation adjustment to Visa derivative
—
(900
)
(2,500
)
(3,927
)
(6,000
)
Gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt
4,497
526
—
5,400
(677
)
Fair value adjustment on non-qualified deferred compensation
(3,053
)
1,035
(1,557
)
(4,987
)
4,054
Adjusted non-interest expense
$
353,071
$
305,920
$
307,311
$
1,264,139
$
1,164,573
(dollars in thousands)
4Q23
3Q23
4Q22
Adjusted revenue and tangible efficiency ratio
Adjusted non-interest expense
$
353,071
$
305,920
$
307,311
Amortization of intangibles
(3,168
)
(3,042
)
(2,118
)
Adjusted tangible non-interest expense
$
349,903
$
302,878
$
305,193
Net interest income
$
437,214
$
443,159
$
501,346
Total non-interest revenue
51,468
107,139
102,439
Total revenue
488,682
550,298
603,785
Tax equivalent adjustment
1,216
1,148
1,131
Total TE revenue
489,898
551,446
604,916
(Gain) on sale of GLOBALT
—
(1,929
)
—
Recovery of NPA
—
—
—
Investment securities (gains) losses, net
77,748
—
—
Fair value adjustment on non-qualified deferred compensation
(3,053
)
1,035
(1,557
)
Adjusted revenue
$
564,593
$
550,552
$
603,359
Efficiency ratio-TE
72.03
%
64.11
%
51.08
%
Adjusted tangible efficiency ratio
61.97
55.01
50.58
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, continued
(in thousands, except per share data)
4Q23
3Q23
4Q22
Adjusted return on average assets (annualized)
Net income
$
69,573
$
96,465
$
205,770
Loss on other loans held for sale
—
30,954
—
Restructuring charges (reversals)
1,231
17,319
(2,372
)
(Gain) on sale of GLOBALT
—
(1,929
)
—
Valuation adjustment to Visa derivative
—
900
2,500
(Gain) on early extinguishment of debt
(4,497
)
(526
)
—
Investment securities (gains) losses, net
77,748
—
—
Tax effect of adjustments(1)
(18,226
)
(11,371
)
(31
)
Adjusted net income
$
125,829
$
131,812
$
205,867
Net income annualized
$
276,023
$
382,714
$
816,370
Adjusted net income annualized
$
499,213
$
522,950
$
816,755
Total average assets
$
59,164,065
$
59,916,679
$
58,963,417
Return on average assets (annualized)
0.47
%
0.64
%
1.38
%
Adjusted return on average assets (annualized)
0.84
0.87
1.39
(1) An assumed marginal tax rate of 24.5% for 4Q23 and 24.3% for both 3Q23 and 4Q22 was applied.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, continued
(dollars in thousands)
4Q23
3Q23
4Q22
Adjusted return on average common equity, return on average tangible common equity, and adjusted return on average tangible common equity (annualized)
Net income available to common shareholders
$
60,645
$
87,423
$
197,479
Loss on other loans held for sale
—
30,954
—
Restructuring charges (reversals)
1,231
17,319
(2,372
)
(Gain) on sale of GLOBALT
—
(1,929
)
—
Valuation adjustment to Visa derivative
—
900
2,500
(Gain) on early extinguishment of debt
(4,497
)
(526
)
—
Subtract/add: Investment securities (gains) losses, net
77,748
—
—
Subtract/add: Tax effect of adjustments(1)
(18,226
)
(11,371
)
(31
)
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders
$
116,901
$
122,770
$
197,576
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders annualized
$
463,792
$
487,077
$
783,861
Amortization of intangibles, tax effected, annualized
9,493
9,131
6,358
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders excluding amortization of intangibles annualized
$
473,285
$
496,208
$
790,219
Net income available to common shareholders annualized
$
240,602
$
346,841
$
783,476
Amortization of intangibles, tax effected, annualized
9,493
9,131
6,358
Net income available to common shareholders excluding amortization of intangibles annualized
$
250,095
$
355,972
$
789,834
Total average Synovus Financial Corp. shareholders' equity less preferred stock
$
4,090,163
$
4,223,422
$
3,742,927
Average goodwill
(479,858
)
(476,408
)
(452,390
)
Average other intangible assets, net
(47,502
)
(59,016
)
(28,174
)
Total average Synovus Financial Corp. tangible shareholders' equity less preferred stock
$
3,562,803
$
3,687,998
$
3,262,363
Return on average common equity (annualized)
5.9
%
8.2
%
20.9
%
Adjusted return on average common equity (annualized)
11.3
11.5
20.9
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)
7.0
9.7
24.2
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (annualized)
13.3
13.5
24.2
(1) An assumed marginal tax rate of 24.5% for 4Q23 and 24.3% for both 3Q23 and 4Q22 was applied.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, continued
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2023
2023
2022
Tangible common equity ratio
Total assets
$
59,809,534
$
59,342,930
$
59,731,378
Goodwill
(480,440
)
(479,851
)
(452,390
)
Other intangible assets, net
(45,928
)
(49,096
)
(27,124
)
Tangible assets
$
59,283,166
$
58,813,983
$
59,251,864
Total Synovus Financial Corp. shareholders' equity
$
5,119,993
$
4,536,958
$
4,475,801
Goodwill
(480,440
)
(479,851
)
(452,390
)
Other intangible assets, net
(45,928
)
(49,096
)
(27,124
)
Preferred stock, no par value
(537,145
)
(537,145
)
(537,145
)
Tangible common equity
$
4,056,480
$
3,470,866
$
3,459,142
Total Synovus Financial Corp. shareholders’ equity to total assets ratio
8.56
%
7.65
%
7.49
%
Tangible common equity ratio
6.84
5.90
5.84
Synovus
INCOME STATEMENT DATA
(Unaudited)
Years Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
December 31,
2023
2022
% Change
Interest income
$
3,050,358
$
2,075,787
47
%
Interest expense
1,233,703
278,887
342
Net interest income
1,816,655
1,796,900
1
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses
189,079
84,553
124
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
1,627,576
1,712,347
(5
)
Non-interest revenue:
Service charges on deposit accounts
90,096
93,067
(3
)
Fiduciary and asset management fees
78,077
78,414
—
Card fees
72,357
61,833
17
Brokerage revenue
83,431
67,034
24
Mortgage banking income
15,157
17,476
(13
)
Capital markets income
32,181
26,702
21
Income from bank-owned life insurance
31,429
29,720
6
Investment securities gains (losses), net
(76,718
)
—
nm
Recovery of NPA
13,126
—
nm
Other non-interest revenue
64,874
35,090
85
Total non-interest revenue
404,010
409,336
(1
)
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and other personnel expense
728,378
681,710
7
Net occupancy, equipment, and software expense
179,581
174,730
3
Third-party processing and other services
86,649
88,617
(2
)
Professional fees
39,854
37,189
7
FDIC insurance and other regulatory fees
94,737
29,083
226
Restructuring charges (reversals)
17,707
(9,690
)
(283
)
Loss on other loans held for sale
50,064
—
nm
Other operating expenses
138,454
155,867
(11
)
Total non-interest expense
1,335,424
1,157,506
15
Income before income taxes
696,162
964,177
(28
)
Income tax expense
154,021
206,275
(25
)
Net income
542,141
757,902
(28
)
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest
(1,564
)
—
nm
Net income attributable to Synovus Financial Corp.
543,705
757,902
(28
)
Less: Preferred stock dividends
35,950
33,163
8
Net income available to common shareholders
$
507,755
$
724,739
(30
)%
Net income per common share, basic
3.48
4.99
(30
)%
Net income per common share, diluted
3.46
4.95
(30
)
Cash dividends declared per common share
1.52
1.36
12
Return on average assets
0.90
%
1.32
%
(42)
|bps
Return on average common equity
12.17
17.41
(524
)
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic
146,115
145,364
1
%
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
146,734
146,481
—
nm - not meaningful
bps - basis points
Synovus
INCOME STATEMENT DATA
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2023
2022
Fourth
Fourth
Third
Second
First
Fourth
23 vs '22
% Change
Interest income
$
788,297
786,039
759,143
716,879
654,654
20
%
Interest expense
351,083
342,880
303,612
236,128
153,308
129
Net interest income
437,214
443,159
455,531
480,751
501,346
(13
)
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses
45,472
72,572
38,881
32,154
34,884
30
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
391,742
370,587
416,650
448,597
466,462
(16
)
Non-interest revenue:
Service charges on deposit accounts
22,260
21,385
23,477
22,974
23,639
(6
)
Fiduciary and asset management fees
18,149
20,205
20,027
19,696
18,836
(4
)
Card fees
20,872
18,602
17,059
15,824
15,887
31
Brokerage revenue
19,727
20,237
20,908
22,558
19,996
(1
)
Mortgage banking income
3,019
3,671
4,609
3,858
2,554
18
Capital markets income
5,104
6,377
6,975
13,725
6,998
(27
)
Income from bank-owned life insurance
10,324
6,965
6,878
7,262
7,206
43
Investment securities gains (losses), net
(77,748
)
—
—
1,030
—
nm
Recovery of NPA
—
—
—
13,126
—
nm
Other non-interest revenue
29,761
9,697
12,343
13,073
7,323
306
Total non-interest revenue
51,468
107,139
112,276
133,126
102,439
(50
)
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and other personnel expense
176,712
179,741
183,001
188,924
182,629
(3
)
Net occupancy, equipment, and software expense
48,146
45,790
42,785
42,860
45,192
7
Third-party processing and other services
21,717
21,439
21,659
21,833
23,130
(6
)
Professional fees
11,147
10,147
9,597
8,963
11,096
—
FDIC insurance and other regulatory fees
61,470
11,837
11,162
10,268
8,232
647
Restructuring charges (reversals)
1,231
17,319
(110
)
(733
)
(2,372
)
(152
)
Loss on other loans held for sale
—
30,954
2,360
16,750
—
nm
Other operating expenses
32,435
36,305
36,727
32,987
41,089
(21
)
Total non-interest expense
352,858
353,532
307,181
321,852
308,996
14
Income before income taxes
90,352
124,194
221,745
259,871
259,905
(65
)
Income tax expense
20,779
27,729
47,801
57,712
54,135
(62
)
Net income
69,573
96,465
173,944
202,159
205,770
(66
)
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling
(768
)
(630
)
(166
)
—
—
nm
Net income attributable to Synovus Financial Corp.
70,341
97,095
174,110
202,159
205,770
(66
)
Less: Preferred stock dividends
9,696
9,672
8,291
8,291
8,291
17
Net income available to common shareholders
$
60,645
87,423
165,819
193,868
197,479
(69
)
Net income per common share, basic
$
0.41
0.60
1.13
1.33
1.36
(69
)%
Net income per common share, diluted
0.41
0.60
1.13
1.32
1.35
(69
)
Cash dividends declared per common share
0.38
0.38
0.38
0.38
0.34
12
Return on average assets *
0.47
%
0.64
1.15
1.36
1.38
(91)
|bps
Return on average common equity *
5.88
8.21
15.45
19.23
20.93
nm
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic
146,372
146,170
146,113
145,799
145,467
1
%
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
146,877
146,740
146,550
146,727
146,528
—
nm - not meaningful
bps - basis points
* - ratios are annualized
Synovus
BALANCE SHEET DATA
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share data)
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
601,188
$
604,631
$
624,097
Interest-bearing funds with Federal Reserve Bank
1,741,059
1,431,356
1,280,684
Interest earning deposits with banks
71,856
65,468
34,632
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements
37,323
36,176
38,367
Cash and cash equivalents
2,451,426
2,137,631
1,977,780
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value
9,788,662
9,237,191
9,678,103
Loans held for sale ($47,338, $48,994 and $51,136 measured at fair value,
respectively)
52,768
66,558
391,502
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs
43,404,490
43,679,910
43,716,353
Allowance for loan losses
(479,385
)
(477,532
)
(443,424
)
Loans, net
42,925,105
43,202,378
43,272,929
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
1,112,030
1,107,092
1,089,280
Premises, equipment, and software, net
365,851
364,054
370,632
Goodwill
480,440
479,851
452,390
Other intangible assets, net
45,928
49,096
27,124
Other assets
2,587,324
2,699,079
2,471,638
Total assets
$
59,809,534
$
59,342,930
$
59,731,378
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Non-interest-bearing deposits
$
12,507,616
$
12,976,574
$
15,639,899
Interest-bearing deposits
38,231,569
37,227,316
33,231,660
Total deposits
50,739,185
50,203,890
48,871,559
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements
189,074
98,270
146,588
Other short-term borrowings
3,496
2,362
603,384
Long-term debt
1,932,534
2,704,701
4,109,597
Other liabilities
1,801,097
1,772,139
1,524,449
Total liabilities
54,665,386
54,781,362
55,255,577
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock – no par value. Authorized 100,000,000 shares; issued 22,000,000
537,145
537,145
537,145
Common stock – $1.00 par value. Authorized 342,857,143 shares; issued 171,360,188, 170,859,506, and 170,141,492 respectively; outstanding 146,705,330, 146,204,648, and 145,486,634 respectively
171,360
170,860
170,141
Additional paid-in capital
3,955,819
3,940,507
3,920,346
Treasury stock, at cost – 24,654,858 shares
(944,484
)
(944,484
)
(944,484
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net
(1,117,073
)
(1,679,404
)
(1,442,117
)
Retained earnings
2,517,226
2,512,334
2,234,770
Total Synovus Financial Corp. shareholders' equity
5,119,993
4,536,958
4,475,801
Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary
24,155
24,610
—
Total equity
5,144,148
4,561,568
4,475,801
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
59,809,534
$
59,342,930
$
59,731,378
Synovus
AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST, AND YIELDS/RATES
(Unaudited)
2023
2022
(dollars in thousands)
Average
Interest
Yield/
Average
Interest
Yield/
Assets
Interest earning assets:
Commercial loans (1) (2) (3)
$
35,188,678
$
2,263,117
6.43
%
$
32,402,218
$
1,448,463
4.47
%
Consumer loans (1) (2)
8,557,650
426,266
4.98
8,823,424
361,524
4.10
Less: Allowance for loan losses
(463,493
)
(421,506
)
—
—
Loans, net
43,282,835
2,689,383
6.21
40,804,136
1,809,987
4.44
Investment securities available for sale
11,212,956
248,294
2.21
11,208,886
209,951
1.87
Trading account assets
15,486
886
5.72
13,374
261
1.95
Other earning assets(4)
1,414,586
71,349
4.98
1,220,653
18,756
1.52
FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stock
254,420
14,975
5.89
214,289
6,722
3.14
Mortgage loans held for sale
46,035
2,993
6.50
75,325
3,353
4.45
Other loans held for sale
469,689
27,099
5.69
682,961
30,684
4.43
Total interest earning assets
56,696,007
$
3,054,979
5.39
%
54,219,624
$
2,079,714
3.84
%
Cash and due from banks
575,370
574,250
Premises and equipment
367,159
385,622
Other real estate
—
6,356
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
1,099,641
1,078,653
Other assets(5)
1,183,691
1,345,568
Total assets
$
59,921,868
$
57,610,073
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
9,884,039
$
176,595
1.79
%
$
9,027,636
$
25,912
0.29
%
Money market accounts
13,511,442
356,562
2.64
15,385,765
79,567
0.52
Savings deposits
1,229,975
1,046
0.09
1,481,372
399
0.03
Time deposits
5,473,405
196,481
3.59
2,667,101
13,902
0.52
Brokered deposits
6,104,461
296,071
4.85
3,644,957
67,452
1.85
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements
97,114
1,667
1.69
205,753
1,308
0.63
Other short-term borrowings
528,194
24,611
4.60
466,254
10,945
2.32
Long-term debt
3,027,746
180,670
5.92
1,999,595
79,402
3.95
Total interest-bearing liabilities
39,856,376
$
1,233,703
3.10
%
34,878,433
$
278,887
0.80
%
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
13,662,660
16,731,967
Other liabilities
1,671,489
1,298,972
Shareholders' equity
4,731,343
4,700,701
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
59,921,868
$
57,610,073
Net interest income, taxable equivalent net interest margin (6)
$
1,821,276
3.21
%
$
1,800,827
3.32
%
Less: taxable-equivalent adjustment
4,621
3,927
Net interest income
$
1,816,655
$
1,796,900
|(1)
Average loans are shown net of deferred fees and costs. NPLs are included.
|(2)
Interest income includes net loan fees as follows: 2023 — $47.7 million and 2022 — $57.3 million.
|(3)
Reflects taxable-equivalent adjustments, using the statutory federal tax rate of 21%, in adjusting interest on tax-exempt loans and investment securities to a taxable-equivalent basis.
|(4)
Includes interest-bearing funds with Federal Reserve Bank, interest earning deposits with banks, and federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements.
|(5)
Includes average net unrealized gains/(losses) on investment securities available for sale of $(1.62) billion and $(985.6) million for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
|(6)
The net interest margin is calculated by dividing net interest income-taxable equivalent by average total interest earning assets.
Synovus