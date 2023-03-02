Advanced search
    SNV   US87161C5013

SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP.

(SNV)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-03-02 pm EST
40.47 USD   -3.04%
05:01pSynovus announces quarterly dividends
BU
02/24SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
02/16Synovus Financial Corp : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant (form 8-K)
AQ
Synovus announces quarterly dividends

03/02/2023 | 05:01pm EST
The board of directors of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) has declared the following quarterly dividends:

  • $0.38 per share on the company’s common stock, payable on April 3, 2023, to shareholders of record as of March 16, 2023.
  • $0.39375 per share on the company’s Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D, payable on March 21, 2023, to shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023.
  • $0.3671875 per share on the company’s Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E, payable on April 3, 2023, to shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company based in Columbus, Georgia, with approximately $60 billion in assets. Synovus provides commercial and consumer banking and a full suite of specialized products and services, including private banking, treasury management, wealth management, mortgage services, premium finance, asset-based lending, structured lending, capital markets and international banking. Synovus has branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee. Synovus is a Great Place to Work-Certified Company and is on the web at synovus.com, and on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 446 M - -
Net income 2023 773 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,97x
Yield 2023 3,57%
Capitalization 6 096 M 6 096 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,49x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,42x
Nbr of Employees 5 027
Free-Float 84,0%
Managers and Directors
Kevin S. Blair Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Jamie Gregory Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Zack Bishop Executive VP-Technology, Operations & Security
Gloria C. Banks EVP, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Elizabeth W. Camp Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP.11.16%6 096
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.6.90%419 575
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.08%273 251
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.50%213 450
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY13.27%177 098
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.02%159 183