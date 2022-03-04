Synovus to Present at Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference on March 8

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) President and CEO Kevin Blair will deliver a presentation at the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at 7:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast will be available at: https://kvgo.com/rj-43rd-iic/synovus-financial-corporation-march-2022.

The webcast and replay will also be available at Synovus’ Investor Relations website: http://investor.synovus.com/Event.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company based in Columbus, Georgia, with approximately $57 billion in assets. Synovus provides commercial and retail banking and a full suite of specialized products and services, including private banking, treasury management, wealth management, mortgage services, premium finance, asset-based lending, structured lending, and international banking through 277 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus is a Great Place to Work-Certified Company and is on the web at synovus.com, and on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

