    SNV   US87161C5013

SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP.

(SNV)
  Report
Synovus to Present at Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference on March 8

03/04/2022 | 05:03pm EST
Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) President and CEO Kevin Blair will deliver a presentation at the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at 7:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast will be available at: https://kvgo.com/rj-43rd-iic/synovus-financial-corporation-march-2022.

The webcast and replay will also be available at Synovus’ Investor Relations website: http://investor.synovus.com/Event.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company based in Columbus, Georgia, with approximately $57 billion in assets. Synovus provides commercial and retail banking and a full suite of specialized products and services, including private banking, treasury management, wealth management, mortgage services, premium finance, asset-based lending, structured lending, and international banking through 277 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus is a Great Place to Work-Certified Company and is on the web at synovus.com, and on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 067 M - -
Net income 2022 637 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,8x
Yield 2022 2,65%
Capitalization 7 455 M 7 455 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,61x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,31x
Nbr of Employees 4 953
Free-Float 84,6%
Synovus Financial Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 51,25 $
Average target price 60,80 $
Spread / Average Target 18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin S. Blair President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew Jamie Gregory Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kessel D. Stelling Executive Chairman
Zack Bishop Executive Vice President-Technology & Operations
Gloria C. Banks EVP, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP.7.06%7 455
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-12.04%408 344
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-4.50%342 886
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.68%253 848
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-0.02%200 532
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY6.79%195 458