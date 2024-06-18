Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) will announce second quarter 2024 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, and host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, July 18, 2024.

A live audio webcast and slides will be available with the press release and tables at http://investor.synovus.com/event. A replay will be posted on the company’s website approximately one hour after the call ends and will be available with the press release and slides for 12 months.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company based in Columbus, Georgia, with approximately $60 billion in assets.

