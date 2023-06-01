Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Synovus Financial Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNV   US87161C5013

SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP.

(SNV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:33:18 2023-06-01 am EDT
28.01 USD   +3.40%
11:02aSynovus to participate in KBW US Regional Leaders Bank Conference
BU
05/19Goldman Sachs Adjusts Synovus Financial's Price Target to $35 From $40, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
05/11Synovus Financial : The Family Office at Synovus welcomes Walt Deriso to lead strategic growth and single-family office solutions
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Synovus to participate in KBW US Regional Leaders Bank Conference

06/01/2023 | 11:02am EDT
Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) will participate in the KBW U.S. Regional Leaders Bank Conference on June 5, 2023, in London, United Kingdom.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company based in Columbus, Georgia, with approximately $62 billion in assets. Synovus provides commercial and consumer banking and a full suite of specialized products and services, including private banking, treasury management, wealth management, mortgage services, premium finance, asset-based lending, structured lending, capital markets and international banking. Synovus has branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee. Synovus is a Great Place to Work-Certified Company and is on the web at synovus.com and on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2023
05/05Insider Buy: Synovus Financial
MT
05/04Insider Buy: Synovus Financial
MT
05/04SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
05/02PacWest, Western Alliance shares tumble as US regional bank fears persist
RE
04/27Synovus Financial Corp : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04/27Synovus Financial Corp. Announces Election of Stacy Apter to Its Board of Directors
CI
04/27Synovus announces election of Coca-Cola's Stacy Apter to its board of directors
BU
Analyst Recommendations on SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 339 M - -
Net income 2023 701 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,78x
Yield 2023 5,64%
Capitalization 3 958 M 3 958 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,69x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 5 072
Free-Float 84,0%
Chart SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
Synovus Financial Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 27,09 $
Average target price 37,30 $
Spread / Average Target 37,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin S. Blair Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Jamie Gregory Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Zack Bishop Executive VP-Technology, Operations & Security
Gloria C. Banks EVP, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Barry L. Storey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP.-25.01%3 958
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.2.51%396 584
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.23%229 580
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.09%221 463
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.45%162 469
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.75%149 376
