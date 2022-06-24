Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Syntec Construction Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SYNTEC   TH0357010Z04

SYNTEC CONSTRUCTION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(SYNTEC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-06-22
1.720 THB   -1.15%
07:26aSYNTEC CONSTRUCTION PUBLIC : Notification of the Decrease in Registered Paid-Up Capital
PU
05/12Syntec Construction Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/29Syntec Construction Public Company Limited Approves the Payment of Dividend Payment for the Period 1 July 2021 to 31 December 2021, Payable on May 20, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Syntec Construction Public : Notification of the Decrease in Registered Paid-Up Capital

06/24/2022 | 07:26am EDT
No.: SYNTEC/EX/038/2022

Date: June 24, 2022

Subject: Notification of the Decrease in Registered Paid-Up Capital

To:Director and Manager

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Enclosure: Form for Reporting a Decrease in Paid-up Capital (Form TS-6)

Syntec Construction Public Company Limited ("the Company") would like to inform you that the Company has completely register a decrease in paid-up capital by writing off the unsold amount of repurchased share totaling of 9,042,700 shares with Ministry of Commerce on June 21,2022, having details in the

Form for Reporting a Decrease in Paid-up Capital (Form TS-6), enclosed herewith.

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

(Mr. Somchai Sirilertpanich)

Chief Executive Officer

Coordinator : Miss Rattapawee Lapnan // Position : Company Secretary // E-mail : rattapaweel@synteccon.com// Tel. 0-2711-742

SYNTEC CONSTRUCTION PCL.

บริษัท ซินเท็ค คอนสตรัคชั่น จ ำกัด (มหำชน)

555/7-11 Soi Sukhumvit 63 (Ekamai), Sukhumvit Rd.,

555/7-11 ซอยสุขุมวิท 63 (เอกมัย) ถนนสุขุมวิท

t +662 381 6333

Klongton Nua, Wattana, Bangkok 10110 Thailand

แขวงคลองตันเหนือ เขตวัฒนำ กทม. 10110

www.synteccon.com

Form TS-6

Form for Reporting a Decrease in Paid-up Capital

Syntec Construction Public Company Limited

Date: June 24, 2022

The Company has undertaken to decrease paid-up capital from Baht 1,600,000,000 to Baht 1,590,957,300 by writing off Company's shares totaling of 9,042,700 shares at par value of Baht 1 each which is Baht 9,042,700 in total and has completely registered this amendment to Company's paid-up capital mentioned above with the Ministry of Commerce, on June 21, 2022.

The Company certifies that this information contained in this report is true and complete in all respects.

Sign

Authorized Director or Company Secretary

( Mr. Somchai Sirilertpanich) or any executives who is authorized

Position Chief of Executive Officer

to sign on behalf of the Company

Company's seal affixed

Disclaimer

Syntec Construction pcl published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 11:25:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
