Syntec Construction Public : Notification of the Decrease in Registered Paid-Up Capital

No.: SYNTEC/EX/038/2022

Date: June 24, 2022

Subject: Notification of the Decrease in Registered Paid-Up Capital

To:Director and Manager

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Enclosure: Form for Reporting a Decrease in Paid-up Capital (Form TS-6)

Syntec Construction Public Company Limited ("the Company") would like to inform you that the Company has completely register a decrease in paid-up capital by writing off the unsold amount of repurchased share totaling of 9,042,700 shares with Ministry of Commerce on June 21,2022, having details in the

Form for Reporting a Decrease in Paid-up Capital (Form TS-6), enclosed herewith.

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

(Mr. Somchai Sirilertpanich)

Chief Executive Officer

Coordinator : Miss Rattapawee Lapnan // Position : Company Secretary // E-mail : rattapaweel@synteccon.com// Tel. 0-2711-742