Syntec Construction Public : Notification of the Decrease in Registered Paid-Up Capital
06/24/2022 | 07:26am EDT
No.: SYNTEC/EX/038/2022
Date: June 24, 2022
Subject: Notification of the Decrease in Registered Paid-Up Capital
To:Director and Manager
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
Enclosure: Form for Reporting a Decrease in Paid-up Capital (Form TS-6)
Syntec Construction Public Company Limited ("the Company") would like to inform you that the Company has completely register a decrease in paid-up capital by writing off the unsold amount of repurchased share totaling of 9,042,700 shares with Ministry of Commerce on June 21,2022, having details in the
Form for Reporting a Decrease in Paid-up Capital (Form TS-6), enclosed herewith.
Please be informed accordingly.
Sincerely yours,
(Mr. Somchai Sirilertpanich)
Chief Executive Officer
Coordinator : Miss Rattapawee Lapnan // Position : Company Secretary // E-mail :rattapaweel@synteccon.com// Tel.0-2711-742
SYNTEC CONSTRUCTION PCL.
บริษัท ซินเท็ค คอนสตรัคชั่น จ ำกัด (มหำชน)
555/7-11 Soi Sukhumvit 63 (Ekamai), Sukhumvit Rd.,
555/7-11 ซอยสุขุมวิท 63 (เอกมัย) ถนนสุขุมวิท
t +662 381 6333
Klongton Nua, Wattana, Bangkok 10110 Thailand
แขวงคลองตันเหนือ เขตวัฒนำ กทม. 10110
www.synteccon.com
Form TS-6
Form for Reporting a Decrease in Paid-up Capital
Syntec Construction Public Company Limited
Date: June 24, 2022
The Company has undertaken to decrease paid-up capital from Baht 1,600,000,000 to Baht 1,590,957,300 by writing off Company's shares totaling of 9,042,700 shares at par value of Baht 1 each which is Baht 9,042,700 in total and has completely registered this amendment to Company's paid-up capital mentioned above with the Ministry of Commerce, on June 21, 2022.
The Company certifies that this information contained in this report is true and complete in all respects.
Sign
Authorized Director or Company Secretary
( Mr. Somchai Sirilertpanich) or any executives who is authorized
