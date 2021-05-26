Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Synthetic Biologics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SYN   US87164U2015

SYNTHETIC BIOLOGICS, INC.

(SYN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Synthetic Biologics : Regains Compliance with NYSE American Continued Listing Standards (Form 8-K)

05/26/2021 | 07:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Synthetic Biologics Regains Compliance with NYSE American Continued Listing Standards

Rockville, MD, May 26, 2021 - Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE American: SYN), a diversified clinical-stage company leveraging the microbiome to develop therapeutics designed to prevent and treat gastrointestinal (GI) diseases in areas of high unmet need, announced today receipt, on May 25, 2021, of notification from the NYSE American LLC (the 'Exchange') that the Company has regained compliance with all of the continued listing standards set forth in Part 10, Section 1003 of the NYSE American Company Guide (the 'Company Guide') relating to the Exchange's continued listing requirements.

The Company previously received notification from the NYSE American citing failure to comply with the minimum stockholders' equity continued listing standard as set forth in Part 10, Section 1003 of the Company Guide. As a result of management's efforts to regain compliance, the Exchange has informed the Company that it has cured the previously cited deficiencies and is in full compliance with the continued listing standards set forth in Part 10, Sections 1003 (i), (ii), and (iii) of the Company Guide. The Company reported stockholders' equity of approximately $79.6 million in its most recent Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 5, 2021. Effective at the start of trading on May 26, 2021, the '.BC' designation, signifying non-compliance with NYSE American listing standards, will be removed from the 'SYN' trading symbol.

About Synthetic Biologics, Inc.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE American: SYN) is a diversified clinical-stage company leveraging the microbiome to develop therapeutics designed to prevent and treat gastrointestinal (GI) diseases in areas of high unmet need. The Company's lead candidates are: (1) SYN-004 (ribaxamase) which is designed to degrade certain commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics within the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to prevent (a) microbiome damage, (b) Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI), (c) overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, (d) the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and (e) acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD) in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant (HCT) recipients, and (2) SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation of the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase (IAP) produced under cGMP conditions and intended to treat both local GI and systemic diseases. For more information, please visit Synthetic Biologics' website at www.syntheticbiologics.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as 'may,' 'should,' 'potential,' 'continue,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'believes,' 'estimates,' and similar expressions, and includes statements regarding continuing to comply with the continued listing requirements of the NYSE American and the potential benefits of SYN-004 and SYN-020. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the ability of Synthetic Biologics' product candidates to demonstrate safety and effectiveness, as well as results that are consistent with prior results, Synthetic Biologics' clinical trials continuing enrollment as expected, a failure to receive the necessary regulatory approvals for commercialization of Synthetic Biologics' therapeutics, including approval of proposed trial designs, a failure of Synthetic Biologics' clinical trials, and those conducted by investigators, for SYN-004, SYN-020 to be commenced or completed on time or to achieve desired results and benefits, a failure to file INDs when anticipated, a failure of Synthetic Biologics' clinical trials to continue enrollment as expected or receive anticipated funding, a failure of Synthetic Biologics to successfully develop, market or sell its products, Synthetic Biologics' inability to maintain its material licensing agreements, or a failure by Synthetic Biologics or its strategic partners to successfully commercialize products, Synthetic Biologics' ability to achieve acceptance of its product candidates in the marketplace and the successful development, marketing or sale of Synthetic Biologics' products by competitors that render Synthetic Biologics' products obsolete or non-competitive, Synthetic Biologics' ability to continue to comply with the continued listing requirements of the NYSE American, the continued maintenance and growth of Synthetic Biologics' patent estate, Synthetic Biologics becoming and remaining profitable, Synthetic Biologics' ability to obtain or maintain the capital or grants necessary to fund its research and development activities, a loss of any of Synthetic Biologics' key scientists or management personnel and other factors described in Synthetic Biologics' Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and its other filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and Synthetic Biologics undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

For further information, please contact:

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (Corporate and Investors)

Vincent I. Perrone, Director, Corporate Communication, (240) 660-2000, info@syntheticbiologics.com

Ogilvy (Media)

Gregory Kelley, Senior Vice President, (404) 836-2302, gregory.kelley@ogilvy.com

###

Disclaimer

Synthetic Biologics Inc. published this content on 26 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2021 11:06:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SYNTHETIC BIOLOGICS, INC.
07:07aSYNTHETIC BIOLOGICS, INC.  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
07:07aSYNTHETIC BIOLOGICS  : Regains Compliance with NYSE American Continued Listing S..
PU
05/06SYNTHETIC BIOLOGICS  : Reports 2021 First Quarter Operational Highlights and Fin..
PU
05/05SYNTHETIC BIOLOGICS : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/05SYNTHETIC BIOLOGICS  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
05/05SYNTHETIC BIOLOGICS, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
05/04SYNTHETIC BIOLOGICS  : Amended and restated at market issuance sales agreement
PU
05/04SYNTHETIC BIOLOGICS  : Files For Up to $300 Million Mixed Shelf
MT
05/03SYNTHETIC BIOLOGICS, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other E..
AQ
04/14SYNTHETIC BIOLOGICS  : Commences Phase 1b/2a Clinical Trial of Ribaxamase in All..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -20,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,99x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 67,1 M 67,1 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart SYNTHETIC BIOLOGICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Synthetic Biologics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYNTHETIC BIOLOGICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,88 $
Last Close Price 0,51 $
Spread / Highest target 392%
Spread / Average Target 269%
Spread / Lowest Target 146%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Steven A. Shallcross CEO, CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Director
Jeffrey J. Kraws Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Kaleko Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Jeff A. Wolf Independent Director
John James Monahan Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SYNTHETIC BIOLOGICS, INC.32.64%67
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.15.74%83 064
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.25.45%64 317
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-11.67%54 041
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS3.59%51 574
BIONTECH SE142.27%47 700