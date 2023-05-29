Synthetic Products Enterprises : Calling of Extraordinary General Meeting

29 May 2023
The General Manager,
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited,
Stock Exchange Building,
Stock Exchange Road,
Karachi.
Calling of Extraordinary General Meeting
Dear Sir,
The Board of Directors of the Company, through circulation, has approved to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting (EoGM) of SPEL u/s 133 of the Companies Act, 2017. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss and deliberate upon the following matters that require consideration and approval by the shareholders:
-
To increase the Authorized Share Capital of the Company and related matters; and
-
To permit the Company to circulate the annual audited financial statement to the members through QR-enabled code and weblink;
The notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting will be issued in due course.
You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of your Exchange, accordingly.
Yours truly,
____________________
Khalil Ahmad Hashmi
Company Secretary
Copy to:
The Executive Director, Securities Market Division, SECP, Islamabad
