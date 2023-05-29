Advanced search
    SPEL   PK0109101011

SYNTHETIC PRODUCTS ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(SPEL)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-25
10.57 PKR   -1.21%
Synthetic Products Enterprises : Calling of Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
02/28Synthetic Products Enterprises : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended December 2022
PU
02/20Synthetic Products Enterprises Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Synthetic Products Enterprises : Calling of Extraordinary General Meeting

05/29/2023 | 12:33am EDT
29 May 2023

The General Manager,

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited,

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi.

Calling of Extraordinary General Meeting

Dear Sir,

The Board of Directors of the Company, through circulation, has approved to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting (EoGM) of SPEL u/s 133 of the Companies Act, 2017. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss and deliberate upon the following matters that require consideration and approval by the shareholders:

  1. To increase the Authorized Share Capital of the Company and related matters; and
  2. To permit the Company to circulate the annual audited financial statement to the members through QR-enabled code and weblink;

The notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting will be issued in due course.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of your Exchange, accordingly.

Yours truly,

____________________

Khalil Ahmad Hashmi

Company Secretary

Copy to:

The Executive Director, Securities Market Division, SECP, Islamabad

Disclaimer

Synthetic Products Enterprises Ltd. published this content on 29 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2023 04:32:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 6 308 M 22,1 M 22,1 M
Net income 2022 539 M 1,89 M 1,89 M
Net Debt 2022 972 M 3,40 M 3,40 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,22x
Yield 2022 3,55%
Capitalization 2 111 M 7,39 M 7,39 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,05x
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 653
Free-Float 25,1%
Chart SYNTHETIC PRODUCTS ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Synthetic Products Enterprises Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Zia Hyder Naqi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Abid Saleem Khan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Khalil Ahmad Hashmi Chief Financial Officer
Almas Hyder Non-Executive Chairman
Muhammad Kamran Farooq Secretary & Head-Corporate Reporting & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYNTHETIC PRODUCTS ENTERPRISES LIMITED6.77%7
LG CHEM, LTD.17.67%39 666
DOW INC.-0.10%35 606
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION7.72%19 355
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-2.41%13 086
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-27.46%12 007
