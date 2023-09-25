To transact, with the permission of the Chairman, any other business which may be transacted at an Annual General Meeting.

To approve the increase in remuneration of Mr. Almas Hyder, Chairman of the Company and to pass the following resolutions, with or without modification(s), as Special Resolutions:

To approve that annual financial statements of the company be circulated to its members via QR enabled code and weblink as per the requirements laid down by S.R.O. 389 (I)/ 2023 of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan.

To approve a final cash dividend for the year ended 30 June 2023 @ Rs. 0.5 per share i.e. 10%. This is in addition to interim dividend already paid @ Rs. 0.25 per share i.e. 5% as recommended by the Board of Directors.

To receive, consider and adopt the audited financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2023 together with Directors' and Auditors' Report thereon.

Notice is hereby given that the 41st Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of Synthetic Products Enterprises Limited (the "Company") will be held on Saturday 14 October 2023 at 03:00 PM at Jinnah Auditorium of Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industries, Shahrah Aiwan-e-Tijarat, Lahore to transact the following business:

other person as his/her proxy to attend and vote. A member shall not be entitled to appoint more than one proxy to attend this meeting. Proxies, in order to be effective, must be received at the Registered Office of the Company, 127-S Quaid- e-Azam Industrial Estate Township Kot Lakhpat, Lahore duly stamped and signed not less than 48 hours before the time of the meeting. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. The proxy shall produce his/her original CNIC or passport at the time of the meeting.

A member entitled to attend and vote at the meeting is entitled to appoint any

the Register of Members of the Company as on 07 October 2023 are entitled to

on 07 October 2023 will be treated. Only those persons whose names appear in

register of members of the Company by the close of business of 07

those members of the Company who have their valid CNIC

Details of the e-voting facility will be shared through an e-mail with

accordance with the requirements and subject to the conditions contained in the

through electronic voting facility or voting by post for the special business in its

Accordingly, members of the Company are allowed to exercise their right to vote

is providing the right to vote through electronic voting facility and voting by post

The webinar link would be emailed to the registered shareholders/proxies who

link are requested to get themselves registered by sending their particulars at the

The shareholders who wish to attend the Annual General Meeting through video

Pursuant to SECP's Circular No 5 and 25 of 2020 shareholders can attend the

Please note that in case of any dispute in voting including the casting of more than one vote, the Chairman shall be the deciding authority.

This postal ballot paper is also available for download from the website of the Company at www.spelgroup.com the members may also use the Ballot Paper as attached to this notice and published in newspapers.

The members shall ensure that duly filled and signed ballot paper, along with copy of Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC), should reach the Chairman of the meeting through post on the Company's registered address

not yet submitted their International Bank Account Number (IBAN No.) and CNIC details to the Company, are requested to provide the same on the Dividend Mandate Form available on Company's website at www.spelgroup.com. The shareholders of the Company in CDC are requested to provide the same to their Participants in CDC who maintain their accounts in CDC, and ensure that their IBAN details are updated. In case of unavailability of IBAN and valid CNIC, the Company would be constrained to withhold dividend in accordance with the Companies (Distribution of Dividends) Regulations, 2017.

8. General Notes

Conversion of Physical Shares in to Book Entry Form (CDC-Account)

As per Section 72 of the Companies Act, 2017 every existing listed company shall be required to replace its physical shares with book-entry form in a manner as may be specified and from the date notified by the Commission. The Shareholders having physical shareholding are encouraged to open CDC sub - account with any of the brokers or Investor Account directly with CDC to place their physical shares into scrip less form.

STATEMENT UNDER SECTION 134(3) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2017

This statement sets out the material facts pertaining to the special businesses to be transacted at the 41st Annual General Meeting of the Company.

1. Circulation of Annual Audited Financial Statements through QR Enabled Code and weblink (Agenda Item 4)

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) vide SRO 389(I)/2013 dated March 21, 2023 has allowed the listed companies to circular the Annual Audited Financial Statements including Annual Balance Sheet and Profit and Loss Account. Auditor's Report and Directors Report, etc. ("annual audited financial statements") to its members through QR enabled code and weblink instead of circulation through CD/DVD/USB. This will enable the company to use the technological advancements and save the costs.

The company shall circulate the annual audited financial statements through email in case email address has been provided by the member to the company and the consent of member to receive the copies through email is not required.

The company shall send the complete financial statements with relevant documents in hard copy to the shareholders, at their registered addresses, free