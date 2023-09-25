Synthetic Products Enterprises Limited

Annual Report 2023

Synthetic Products Enterprises Limited

Annual Report 2023

COVER STORY

With over 41 years of experience and expertise, we have built a strong presence in manufacturing high-end products steered by our passion for the utmost excellence. We set out to provide our customers with superior products and unparalleled services through the latest technologies and skilled workforce. We are eager to develop innovative, sustainable and efficient solutions.

ABOUT THIS REPORT

We are pleased to present our Annual Report for the year ended June 30, 2023. The objective of this report is to provide all stakeholders with a transparent and balanced appraisal of the material events and challenges that the business faced during the year under review. This report should be read in conjunction with the full financial statements.

SCOPE AND LIMITATION OF THIS REPORT

This annual report is for the period from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023 and provides an account of the Company's operational, financial, social, economic and environmental performance as well as corporate governance.

ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

These financial statements are also available on our website (www.spelgroup.com) and provide a detailed insight into the financial position of the Company for the period under review.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This report contains certain 'forward-looking statements' which are related to the future. These statements include known and unknown risks and opportunities, uncertainties and important factors that could turn out to be materially different from current expectations following the publications of these results. These statements are as of the date of this document. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or release any provisions pertaining to these forward-looking statements.

FEEDBACK

We value the feedback of our stakeholders and use it to continuously improve our reporting and to ensure that we are sharing information about matters relevant to them. Your emails are welcomed at corporate@ spelgroup.com

CONTENTS

About The Report

01

Corporate Information

04

Vision

05

Company Profile

06

Geographical Presence

07

Code of Conduct, Culture and Ethical Principles

08

Core Values

09

Our Products

10

Organizational Chart

17

Key Performance Indicators

20

Awards and Recognitions

21

Calendar of Noteable Events

26

Strategy and Resource Allocation

28

Risks and Opportunities Report

32

Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility

35

Profile of the Directors

36

Governance

42

Company Significant Policies

46

DuPont Analysis

50

Analysis of Financial Information

52

IT Governance and Cybersecurity

54

Future Outlook

55

Stakeholders' Relationships and Engagements

56

Striving for Excellence in Corporate Reporting

58

SPEL's Business Model

60

Report of the Board Audit Committee

61

Chairman's Review Report

62

Directors' Report

63

Six Years Financial Information

69

Cash Flow Statement - Direct Method

71

Graphical Presentation

72

Horizontal Financial Analysis

74

Vertical Financial Analysis

75

Statement of Value Added

76

Independent Auditor's Review Report

77

Statement of Compliance with

Code of Corporate Governance

78

Financial Statement

Independent Auditor's Report

82

Statement of Financial Position

86

Statement of Profit or Loss

88

Statement of Comprehensive Income

89

Statement of Changes in Equity

90

Statement of Cash Flows

91

Notes to and Forming Part of the Financial Statements

92

Pattern of Shareholding

135

Notice of Annual General Meeting

138

Directors' Report (Urdu)

146

Proxy Form (English)

147

Proxy Form (Urdu)

149

