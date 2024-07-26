Synthetic Products Enterprises Limited.
127-S,Q.I.E, Township, Kotlakhpat Lahore-Pakistan.
Tel: +92-42-35115506-07 Fax: +92-42-35118507
Web: www.spelgroup.com Email: synthetic@spelgroup.com
26 July 2024
Mr. Hafiz Maqsood Munshi
Head, Listed Companies Compliance
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road
Karachi.
SUBJECT: UNUSUAL MOVEMENTS IN THE PRICE OF THE SHARES OF SYNTHETIC PRODUCTS
ENTERPRISES LIMITED("SPEL")
Dear Sir,
This is in reference to your letter No. PSX/Gen-1004 dated July 24, 2024, regarding the captioned subject.
We would like to inform you that we are not aware of any matters or developments that may be relevant to the mentioned unusual movements in the price of the shares of SPEL. At this point in time, there are no details available with us that could be declared as "Price-Sensitive Information."
Thank you for your attention to this matter.
Yours truly,
Khalil Ahmad Hashmi
Company Secretary
The Director (LCD-SD)-SECP
The Chief Regulatory Officer-PSX
ISO 9001:2015& 14001:2015
FSSC 22000 & HALAL
Certified Company
Certified Company
