Synthetic Products Enterprises Limited.

127-S,Q.I.E, Township, Kotlakhpat Lahore-Pakistan.

Tel: +92-42-35115506-07 Fax: +92-42-35118507

Web: www.spelgroup.com Email: synthetic@spelgroup.com

26 July 2024

Mr. Hafiz Maqsood Munshi

Head, Listed Companies Compliance

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi.

SUBJECT: UNUSUAL MOVEMENTS IN THE PRICE OF THE SHARES OF SYNTHETIC PRODUCTS

ENTERPRISES LIMITED("SPEL")

Dear Sir,

This is in reference to your letter No. PSX/Gen-1004 dated July 24, 2024, regarding the captioned subject.

We would like to inform you that we are not aware of any matters or developments that may be relevant to the mentioned unusual movements in the price of the shares of SPEL. At this point in time, there are no details available with us that could be declared as "Price-Sensitive Information."

Thank you for your attention to this matter.

Yours truly,

Khalil Ahmad Hashmi

Company Secretary

The Director (LCD-SD)-SECP

The Chief Regulatory Officer-PSX