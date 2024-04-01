Company: Synthetica AD-Sofia (0SYA)
In view of a forthcoming interest payment on an issue of bonds, please, be informed of the following:
- Issuer: Synthetica AD-Sofia
- BSE code: 0SYA
- ISIN: BG2100003123
- Date of interest payment: 05.04.2024
- Coupon rate: 4 %
- All bondholders registered with the Central Depository as of 04.04.2024 (Record Date) will be entitled to receive the payment.
- The final date for transacting in bonds of this issue on BSE-Sofia, as a result of which the buyer will have the right to the interest payment, will be 02.04.2024 (Ex Date: 03.04.2024).
Disclaimer
Synthetica AD published this content on 01 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2024 07:01:07 UTC.