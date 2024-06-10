10.06.2024 12:22:22 (local time)

Company: Synthetica AD (0SYA)

BSE received information under Art. 100g (1), item 7 of the POSA from Texim Bank AD in the latter's capacity of a trustee of the bondholders of Synthetica AD (0SYA), ISIN BG2100003123, that the issuer has not submitted to the bondholders' trustee its 2024 first quarter report under Art. 100f (1), item 2 of the POSA.

