    SYN   BG1100008132

SYNTHETICA AD

(SYN)
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-29
50.00 BGN   -0.99%
Synthetica : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee)

09/15/2022 | 09:40am EDT
Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee) 15.09.2022 13:43:04 (local time)

Company: Synthetica AD-Sofia (0SYA)
BSE has received a report under Art. 100g (1) of the POSA as of 30 June 2022 from Texim Bank AD in the latter's capacity of a trustee of the bondholders of Synthetica AD (0SYA), ISIN BG2100003123.
The report may be accessed via the website of the Exchange.

Disclaimer

Synthetica AD published this content on 15 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2022 13:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 16,1 M - -
Net income 2021 -0,14 M - -
Net Debt 2021 47,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1 004x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 150 M 76,5 M -
EV / Sales 2020 15,6x
EV / Sales 2021 11,9x
Nbr of Employees 160
Free-Float 60,6%
Managers and Directors
Iva Hristova Garvanska-Sofiyanska Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nikolai Atanasov Dachev Director
Plamen Peev Patev Director
Milena Stoyanova Director-Investor Relations
Stoianka Doncheva Petrova Chief Accountant
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYNTHETICA AD3.73%77
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-24.75%50 030
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.47%23 475
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-23.55%10 821
HAL TRUST-16.20%10 596
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-20.28%9 261